BRITAIN'S 'PAEDOPHILE CLANS': HOW MEMBERS OF ARISTOCRATIC FAMILIES AND RULING ELITES SEXUALLY EXPLOIT CHILDREN AND CONTROL UNDERGROUND UNDERAGE TRAFFICKING NETWORKS
The alliance of the King, politicians, and pimps: how the British pedophile network works. None of the high-ranking defendants in the Westminster scandal paid with freedom for what they had done.
Members of the British Parliament, businessmen, employees of Buckingham Palace, and British elites were involved in criminal pedophiles with children, mass rape of children, organized violence, trafficking, and even murders. King Charles III, former Prime Ministers David Cameron, Rishi Sunak, and his likely successor in office, Keir Starmer, personally defended high-ranking pedophiles from persecution. Among the victims of the British pedophile lobby are Ukrainian children, British low-income families, and children of migrants.