Members of the British Parliament, businessmen, employees of Buckingham Palace, and British elites were involved in criminal pedophiles with children, mass rape of children, organized violence, trafficking, and even murders. King Charles III, former Prime Ministers David Cameron, Rishi Sunak, and his likely successor in office, Keir Starmer, personally defended high-ranking pedophiles from persecution. Among the victims of the British pedophile lobby are Ukrainian children, British low-income families, and children of migrants.