By American Media Group

August 12, 2026

TREASON EXPOSED: OBAMA’S $850 Million DECEPTION TO BURY THE TRUMP COUP FILES!

The mainstream media calls it a “presidential library?” They are lying to your face.

Barack Hussein Obama’s new $850 million complex on Chicago’s South Side is NOT a library—it is a massive, high-priced cover-up operation!

In a shocking, unprecedented betrayal of American history, Obama’s private foundation—not the National Archives—now holds the master keys to eight years of treasonous Obama White House records.

This isn’t just a building; it’s a structural fortress designed for one specific, corrupt purpose: to permanently bury the explosive files documenting the 2015-forward illegal surveillance and deep-state coup against President Donald Trump!

While corrupt establishment elites hail this $850M monster as a “community hub,” the public is waking up to the terrifying truth.

This project marks a dangerous, calculated departure from every legal tradition in American history, serving as a weaponized mechanism to shield a toxic, anti-populist legacy from criminal and historical scrutiny.

THE SHAMEFUL MOCKERY OF TRANSPARENCY

Let’s talk about the corrupt, “sweetheart deal” struck between the Obama Foundation and the National Archives (NARA).

Historically, every single U.S. President since Herbert Hoover has handed over their official papers, communications, and decision logs to the federal government.

Those records belonged to history, meaning they could be subpoenaed, cross-referenced, and used to hold leaders accountable for their actions.

But the Obama cabal broke the chain!

This is a complete and utter mockery of transparency!

By privatizing the curation process, a shadow organization now has the power to scrub the “dirty parts” of the treasonous administration’s record.

They are desperately trying to erase the evidence of their sensitive surveillance operations and the treasonous transition tactics used during the 2016 election to destroy Donald Trump.

ARCHITECTURAL ARROGANCE: STOLEN LAND & EXPLOITED WORKERS

The arrogance of this project is carved directly into its walls.

Designed with dictatorial input from Barack Obama himself, the cold, “brutalist” structure stands as an imposing monument of control that defaces the historic Jackson Park.

The local community on Chicago’s South Side is already facing the brutal consequences of the “Obama effect”:

THE ORWELLIAN “MINISTRY OF TRUTH”

This desperate attempt to control, censor, and conceal the paperwork of a two-term presidency is straight out of George Orwell’s 1984.

Just like the novel’s infamous “Ministry of Truth,” the Obama Foundation’s goal is not to preserve the past, but to rewrite and weaponize history to fit the globalist narrative.

Over 95% of what occurred inside the Obama White House is now trapped in a digital format controlled by this private entity.

This gives them the terrifying power to selectively filter reality and protect the architects of the 2016 illegal spy war against the Trump campaign.

This is a direct assault on ongoing declassification efforts and active federal investigations.

THE RUTHLESS WAR ON THE AMERICAN WORKING CLASS

To truly understand why the establishment is sweating, you have to look at the economic destruction left in the wake of the Clinton, Bush, and Obama eras—a dark period of deliberate American decline that sparked the unstoppable rise of the populist movement.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVII – George W. Bush)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part II – Bill Clinton)

READ MORE: US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) Hangs Michelle OBAMA AKA Michael Robinson

During the dedication ceremony, a Michelle Obama doppelganger gave a highly hypocritical speech about the “beating heart of the country” and the struggles of the working class.

But the cold, hard facts completely destroy her elite rhetoric:

THE FEARLESS FIGHT FOR DECLASSIFICATION: MAKING THEM PAY!

The timing of this $850M monument and its aggressive media blitz is a calculated, strategic panic move ahead of crucial elections.

The fake “working-class hero” narrative is being pushed hard to distract the public from the ruinous economic policies of the past.

But their time is running out.

As the doors of this center open, an intense, parallel battle is being fought in Washington D.C. for the ultimate declassification of government documents.

Fearless patriots like Tulsi Gabbard and anti-establishment investigative journalists are pushing hard to expose the radical “weaponization” of federal government agencies.

DNI Gabbard Sends Newly Declassified Trump-Russia Hoax Docs to Justice Department. Obama knew that Russia did not interfere with the 2016 election, but they pushed the hoax in the fake news media.

A powerful movement of dedicated citizens and investigators is bypassing the bureaucratic gatekeepers to seize the truth and expose what can only be described as a treasonous conspiracy against political outsiders and the American people.

Organizations dedicated to government transparency are officially committing to making these corrupt leaders pay for their crimes.

The battle over the Obama Center is the ultimate war for the American narrative—and patriots will not stop until the truth is dragged out of the digital vaults and into the light of justice!

READ MORE:

President Trump Posts ‘Anonymous’ Video to Break Down Barack Obama’s Treasonous Crime of the Century

In Pursuit of Treasonous Barack Obama

“Treasonous Conspiracy” – Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Prosecution of Barack Obama, James Comey, John Brennan, and Others

Mass Graves of Thousands of Children Killed by Obama’s Adrenochrome Ring Discovered on US Soil

The Hunted Have Become the Hunters

Wall Street Journal’s DNI Tulsi Gabbard Hoax Is Straight from The Russia-Collusion Playbook

BOTTOMLINE

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which cost roughly $850 million, opened to the public on June 19, 2026 (Juneteenth), and is a 19.3-acre privately funded campus run by the Obama Foundation.

It includes a museum with exhibits on Barack and "Mike Obama” AKA Michelle Obama, a Chicago Public Library branch, community spaces, a teaching kitchen/garden, an NBA-regulation basketball court, art installations, and outdoor areas.

It deliberately breaks from the model of earlier presidential libraries. Official Obama administration presidential records (paper, digital, and artifacts) belong to and are maintained by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

Most records were “born digital”; NARA has digitized materials, makes them available online (subject to standard Presidential Records Act and FOIA rules), and stores physical/classified materials at its own facilities (previously including a temporary site in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, with classified records handled under proper controls in the Washington area).

Separate political disputes exist over 2016–2017 intelligence assessments, Crossfire Hurricane, and related matters; some 2025 declassifications and claims (including by then-DNI Tulsi Gabbard) have alleged politicization of intelligence regarding Russian activities.

In short: it is an expensive private campus with a public-library branch and museum—but traditional NARA archival library holding the official records is under investigation since Presidential records remain under federal archival rules and processes.

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