Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
2h

Now Newsum can be arrested as a traitor. FAFO, no intelligent law enforcement officers will follow that illegal command.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leigh McMillan's avatar
Leigh McMillan
3h

Newsome is evil for pushing to make unmasking the law. I can't imagine LEO'S cooperating with this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture