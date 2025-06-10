By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 10, 2025

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the clone or body double masquerading as Gavin Newsom want United Nations Peacekeeping forces, or Blue Helmets, to mediate the escalating conflict between violent, rebellious protesters and federal troops in Los Angeles, Real Raw News has learned.

Parts of Tinsel Town turned violent last weekend as insurrections clashed with ICE personnel enforcing President Trump’s mandate to detain and deport the city’s hefty population of illegal aliens infesting the country and draining its resources.

After protesters partook in wanton carnage, including hurling stones and Molotov Cocktails at ICE, and burning and looting public and private property, President Trump activated the National Guard.

California’s government accused President Trump of federalizing the state’s Guard without fake Newsom’s consent.

Over 2,000 Guardsmen—with more on the way—arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday to help and protect ICE agents, but the National Guard’s presence emboldened the mob to perpetrate more heinous crimes.

Police vehicles have been set aflame. Arsonists have indiscriminately firebombed shops and homes, forcing storekeepers to board up businesses and flee the warzone for safer ground.

President Trump then took the next step to crush the lawless violence: He activated America’s frontline fighting force, the United States Marines.

As of this writing, over 700 Marines have either reached or are en route to Los Angeles. The president has pledged to use measured force to safeguard federal agents, the military, and law-abiding citizens caught in the crossfire.

Mayor Bass, who has allegedly fled the state and is phoning in media interviews from elsewhere, falsely accused President Trump of manufacturing a crisis, a sentiment echoed by whoever is portraying the deceased California governor.

They’ve even boldly dared President Trump to arrest them.

Their public bravado, however, appears to be an act, as the pair is reportedly in panic mode and is seeking ridiculously impractical solutions aimed at expelling all federal agents and troops from Los Angeles.

According to White Hat sources at Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, Bass wants to put UN peacekeepers on the streets of LA to safeguard illegals and repel the feds.

On Monday, our source said, White Hats monitored a phone call between Bass, California Secretary of State Shirley Webber, and Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

On the call, Bass suggested that the United Nations might be able to squash the “federal government’s takeover of California” or, at least, arbitrate a peace treaty.

Kounalakis asked a rational question: “Why would the UN intervene?” to which Webber responded, “Because Donald Trump hates the UN and they hate him.”

“Trump’s invaded California,” Bass said.

“The UN’s charter is maintaining and restoring peace in conflict zones, and LA is a conflict zone, no doubt about. Trump launched an unprovoked attack on our state’s sovereignty. If the UN sends, say, 5,000 peacekeepers, we’ll have leverage, and their arrival will raise global awareness of what’s really going on here.” Bass added that she had already suggested the idea to a fake Newsom.

Kounalakis said, “Who would we appeal to? It’s not like we, or Gavin, have contacts in the UN.”

“We don’t,” Bass answered, “but we know someone who does: Barack.”

“Where the hell is he?” Webber asked. “He hasn’t shown his face or opened his mouth to help us yet. We could sure use his help now.”

“Gavin will reach out to him,” Bass said.

“Barack’s friends with [Secretary-General of the UN Antonio] Guterres and [Deputy Commander Derek] Macaulay. When Barack speaks, people listen.”

Derek Macaulay is a Canadian Army general who dined often at the White House during Obama’s reign of terror.

Kounalakis added, “Are you listening to yourselves? Even if, if the UN sent troops here, do you have any fucking clue how Trump would respond? He’d unleash the full might of the entire military on us, and California, as we know it, would cease to exist. We should pursue this matter in courts of law, not by importing peacekeepers.”

“The ball’s in Gavin’s court,” Bass said. “He’ll know what to do.”

Our source said, “Kounalakis was the only one on the call not talking crazy. She’s right. If Blue Helmets set foot on American soil, the forces we’ll put in California will make the ones there now look like a Boy Scout jamboree.”

In closing, we asked the source how White Hats had tapped her phone when she was supposedly fleeing the state.

“Her voice on a burner phone. She dialed into a teleconference with the other two. We have good intel that Bass left Van Nuys airport on an executive jet the other night.”