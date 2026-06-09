By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 9, 2026

After White Hats ambitiously acquired undeniable proof that deceased Californians and illegal aliens could’ve voted in the Los Angeles County mayoral primary, they tried to notify President Trump via a secure hotline between Gen. Smith’s office and Trump’s desks at the White House and Mar-a-Lago.

READ MORE: White Hats Obtain California Voter Rolls, Find Fraud

Typically, if the president is indisposed or unreachable, the call goes unanswered, and either Gen. Smith or his liaison leaves a coded voicemail only the president himself can decipher.

But when Gen. Smith, on Saturday, called to inform President Trump that he held a partial list of registered voters in Los Angeles, a woman, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, answered the phone.

General Smith recognized her voice, informed her she was violating protocol, and asked to speak with President Trump, a source in the general’s office told Real Raw News.

“I speak for President Trump,” Wiles told the general, according to our source. “President Trump is elsewhere; anything you have for him, you can tell me.”

General Smith was flummoxed. This was the first time anyone besides POTUS had answered the hotline, and POTUS had expressly told the general to communicate only with him.

Gen. Smith responded cordially to Wiles. “Ma’am, the commander-in-chief requires I talk to him, and only him, on this line. Can you patch me through to him? I have time-sensitive info for his ears.”

“I told you he’s not here,” Wiles said icily. “If it’s that important, tell me, or you can tell Stephen Miller. We have President Trump’s trust and confidence.

“I’m sorry, ma’am, I can’t do that,” Gen. Smith replied. “I’m disconnecting now, as President Trump instructed me to do if anyone other than him picks up this line.”

Our source said Gen. Smith obeyed orders, and that Wiles had no authority to coax classified data from him.

“After we talked the other day, we found many, many more irregularities on the voter roll, but I can’t share that with you, just like Gen. Smith wouldn’t give it to Wiles. If President Trump shares it with them or authorizes us to disseminate it, that’s a different story. Wiles should’ve known better, but we’re aware a lot of people circling Trump don’t exactly like the military,” our source said.

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