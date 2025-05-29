By AMICHAI STEIN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF

May 29, 2025

Israel's National Security Council raised the travel warning for Canada from Level 1 to Level 2 on Sunday, citing "an increasing threat from terrorist elements against Israelis and Jews in Canada."

The National Security Council called on the Israeli public in the country to exercise extreme caution, especially in anticipation of anti-Israel demonstrations expected to take place in Toronto and Waterloo.

Leaders of Canada, Britain, and France recently warned of sanctions against Israel if the country didn't lift restrictions on humanitarian aid and end the military offensive in Gaza.

“We oppose any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank. We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions,” the countries said in a joint statement.

Antisemitism influencing Canadian elections

During last month's elections, many Jews reported concerns about safety and antisemitism influencing their decisions.

The Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, has received criticism for rising antisemitism under its watch, making antisemitism an election issue.

Antisemitism escalated following the October 7 massacre, as did anti-Israel protests and pushes for pro-Palestinian policy, leading to debates about Israel-Canada ties.

WATCH: The Free Press on X: "Since October 7, 2023, antisemitism in Canada has surged 670%. Synagogues have been firebombed and Jewish schools have been shot at. These aren’t protests. Intimidating Jews is the goal, writes @DrCaseyBabb. https://t.co/17RYSkjRru" / X

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.