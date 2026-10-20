By American Media Group

October 20, 2026

THE CANCER SCAM EXPOSED

They told us chemotherapy was salvation. They told us radiation was progress.

They told us poison was medicine.

But now, the truth is out — and it’s a bombshell.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong has exposed what the medical cartel hoped you’d never know:

“Chemo. Radiation. Even Temodol — they wipe out your natural killer cells, your body’s best defense against cancer.”

One single dose of radiation can cripple your immune system for an entire year.

Steroids, chemo, and Big Pharma’s wonder drugs? They’re not healing you. They’re destroying the shield God gave you to survive.

Yet amidst this manufactured nightmare, a new weapon has emerged — and it’s called “Bio-Shield Therapy.”

And what has the establishment done?

❌ Biden’s FDA blocked it.

❌ Big Pharma fought to bury it.

Why? Because you can’t patent the immune system God built into your body.

The era of poisoning the body to “save it” is over.

The future of medicine — and the end of the cancer scam — is already here.

The Ancient Guardian Within: Natural Killer Cells and the Future of Cancer Therapy

The human body is a masterpiece of evolutionary engineering, equipped with intricate defense systems designed to protect and heal.

Among these, one of the most powerful yet overlooked is the natural killer cell (NK cell)—a defender that has safeguarded life on Earth for an astonishing 460 million years.

Discovered only in the 1970s, NK cells are now at the center of a revolution in cancer therapy, overturning decades of conventional medical dogma.

I. Origins and Role of Natural Killer Cells

Natural killer cells are a specialized type of white blood cell (lymphocytes) that target and destroy cancerous or virus-infected cells.

Unlike other immune cells, they don’t need prior exposure to a threat; they act immediately and decisively.

Their evolutionary resilience is remarkable: NK cells have protected organisms for nearly half a billion years, proving their effectiveness and critical role.

Yet, modern medicine has often ignored—or even undermined—their function.

II. The Paradox of Modern Cancer Therapies

For decades, “standard care” has meant brutal treatments: high-dose chemotherapy, radiation, steroids, and immunosuppressive drugs.

While these methods can shrink tumors, they also devastate the body’s defenses—including NK cells, the very soldiers designed to protect us.

How Conventional Treatments Harm NK Cells:

The irony is devastating: in the war on cancer, mainstream medicine has destroyed the body’s best natural defense.

III. The Influence of Big Pharma and Academia

The persistence of these toxic treatments is not accidental.

Pharmaceutical companies, universities, and regulatory agencies profit from keeping the status quo intact.

Billions are poured into chemo and radiation—while therapies that strengthen natural immunity are sidelined.

The tragedy is not just financial.

Patients are left ravaged by side effects, stripped of their natural defenses, and forced into cycles of suffering that serve corporate interests, not human healing.

IV. A New Paradigm: Harnessing the Body’s Defenses

Against this backdrop, a new approach has emerged: activating NK cells instead of destroying them.

The Breakthrough: The “Bio Shield” Therapy

Popularized by Tucker Carlson, this therapy uses a single injection to stimulate NK cells, unleashing them in massive numbers.

V. Road to Approval

This therapy faced years of resistance from entrenched medical and pharmaceutical interests.

The turning point came in 2024, when political leadership willing to defy the establishment pushed it through approval.

This was not just medical progress—it was a paradigm shift.

VI. Real-World Impact: Bladder Cancer Patients

Clinical trials delivered stunning results: bladder cancer patients who received the “bio shield” treatment have remained cancer-free for ten years and counting.

Not incremental improvement.

Not “prolonged survival.”

But total remission.

VII. Lessons for the Future of Medicine

VIII. The Future of Immunotherapy

NK cell activation is just the beginning. The next frontier will include:

The vision: treatments that are targeted, effective, and life-restoring—without destroying the patient.

IX. The Human Element: Hope, Healing, and Community

At its core, this revolution is about restoring hope.

Patients can move beyond the fear and agony of toxic treatments and embrace healing rooted in the body’s own strength.

Change requires not only scientists and doctors, but also patients, families, and advocates demanding better.

Together, we can build a system that values life over profit.

Conclusion: A New Chapter in Cancer Care

The story of NK cells is the story of human resilience.

After decades of treatments that crippled the immune system, medicine is finally recognizing the wisdom within the body.

The approval of NK activation therapy marks a milestone in history.

It proves that cancer care can evolve—away from destruction and toward healing.

The lesson is clear: trust the body, trust evolution, and trust innovation.

Cancer need not be a death sentence. The cure was inside us all along.

EDITOR’S NOTE

We, as truth-driven journalists, want to express our profound gratitude to Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong for bringing these revelations to light.

His courage to speak the truth about chemotherapy, radiation, and the destruction of natural killer cells is nothing less than heroic.

At the same time, let this be crystal clear: Big Pharma and its enablers have blood on their hands.

For decades they pushed poison as “treatment,” silenced innovation, and buried therapies that could have saved millions — all in the name of profit.

Dr. Soon-Shiong chose the people over the cartel. He chose healing over corruption. And for that, he deserves not just our thanks, but our unshakable support.

History will not remember the profiteers. History will remember the doctors, the fighters, and the truth-tellers.

READ MORE:

‘Miracle Weed’ Eliminated 95% of Cancer Cells in Clinical Trials with Zero Toxicity — Until Big Pharma Buried It

Ivermectin can “kill cancer cells” and boost immune response, suggest health experts.

Scientists identify cancer kill ‘switch’ that destroys tumours from the inside out

The nanodrug that attacks the cancer twice

BOTTOMLINE

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong (a surgeon, researcher, and biotech entrepreneur who developed the chemotherapy drug Abraxane/nab-paclitaxel) has repeatedly stated in interviews (including with Megyn Kelly) and on X that standard high-dose chemo and radiation wipe out natural killer (NK) cells and T cells.

These lymphocytes are key parts of the immune system that can kill cancer cells and help generate longer-term memory responses against recurrence or metastasis.

He emphasizes the absolute lymphocyte count (ALC) on routine blood tests as an underappreciated marker.

Lymphopenia (low lymphocytes) after treatment is associated with worse survival in multiple cancers, supported by systematic reviews and meta-analyses (especially for radiation-induced lymphopenia in solid tumors).

He advocates protecting or restoring these cells with approaches like his “Cancer BioShield” / Anktiva, and using lower-dose (“metronomic”) chemo more as an immune modulator than pure cytotoxicity.

He does not claim chemo never works—he developed a major chemo formulation himself and has discussed strategic low-dose use alongside immune support.

Anktiva (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln) is a first-in-class interleukin-15 (IL-15) receptor agonist (superagonist) immunotherapy used with BCG for certain BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancers (NMIBC).

This is an IL-15 superagonist designed to expand and activate NK cells and T cells.

It received FDA approval in 2024 (with a 2026 label expansion) only for adults with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), used with BCG.

In short: Anktiva + BCG is an immunotherapy option that boosts NK and T-cell activity in the bladder for patients with BCG-unresponsive high-risk NMIBC, offering a chance at durable complete responses while trying to preserve the bladder.

It is not approved as a universal cancer treatment, a standalone cure, a “single injection” for all cancers, or a preventative.

Chemotherapy and radiation remain standard of care and are curative or life-extending for many cancers (testicular cancer, certain lymphomas, some solid tumors, etc.). Their direct cytotoxic effects are real, even as their immunosuppressive side effects are increasingly recognized in the immunotherapy era.

Combining cytotoxic treatments with immunotherapy, or designing regimens that better spare lymphocytes, is an active area of research. NK-cell approaches are also under study.

Bottom line: The idea that aggressive chemo/radiation can damage the immune cells that help control cancer long-term has supporting evidence and is not fringe.

Anktiva is a real, approved option for a specific bladder-cancer setting.

Cancer decisions should be individualized with an oncologist using current evidence.

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