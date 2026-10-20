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Outlawed Verse Poetry
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This Substack article is a classic example of medical disinformation that takes real scientific advancements and radically distorts them into a sensationalist, conspiratorial narrative.

The article builds its entire premise on a massive contradiction: it uses the work of Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong to claim that chemotherapy is a "scam" and a "poison," yet Dr. Soon-Shiong himself became a billionaire by inventing a widely used chemotherapy drug (Abraxane/nab-paclitaxel). He does not advocate for abandoning chemotherapy; he advocates for optimizing it.

The core reasons why this article is scientifically false and medically dangerous include:

1. Fabrication of the "Bio-Shield" Universal Cure

• The Claim: The article states that "Bio-Shield Therapy" is a "single injection keeping patients cancer-free for 10+ years" across the board.

• The Medical Reality: There is no universal "Bio-Shield" injection that cures all cancers. The author is distorting the 2024 FDA approval of a drug called Anktiva (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln). Anktiva is a highly specialized interleukin-15 superagonist. It is only approved for a specific, localized type of early-stage bladder cancer (non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer) and must be given in tandem with a traditional liquid treatment (BCG). It is not a broad-spectrum cure or a standalone miracle injection.

2. The False "FDA Blocked It" Conspiracy

• The Claim: The author claims that "Biden's FDA blocked it" and "Big Pharma tried to bury it" to protect profits.

• The Medical Reality: The FDA did not block it—they approved it. Furthermore, the therapy was developed by ImmunityBio—a multi-billion dollar commercial biotechnology company headed by Dr. Soon-Shiong himself. The drug is heavily patented, fully commercialized, and integrated directly into mainstream oncology networks.

3. Misrepresenting the Immunology of Cancer Treatments

• The Claim: The article uses fear-mongering language to argue that chemotherapy and radiation are absolute "scams" designed to destroy your body's God-given immune defenses.

• The Medical Reality: While it is a well-established medical fact that high-dose chemotherapy and radiation temporarily lower absolute lymphocyte counts (including natural killer cells), this does not make them a scam. Cytotoxic therapies remain directly responsible for saving millions of lives by destroying rapidly dividing cancer cells that the immune system failed to recognize on its own. Modern oncology focuses on combining low-dose chemotherapy with immunotherapies to maximize tumor destruction while preserving natural killer (NK) cells—not replacing chemotherapy entirely.

4. Directing Patients to Dangerous, Unproven Alternatives

• The Claim: The article concludes by linking to further reading that claims Ivermectin and unnamed "Miracle Weeds" eliminate cancer cells with zero toxicity.

• The Medical Reality: These are unproven alternative health tropes designed to divert desperate cancer patients away from verified, life-saving oncology care. Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug with no clinical evidence supporting it as an effective human cancer treatment.

Summary

The Substack author utilizes an impressive-sounding clinical breakthrough (Anktiva's target activation of NK cells) to dress up an entirely false anti-medicine narrative. By mischaracterizing a highly specific, newly approved bladder cancer drug as a hidden, universal "Bio-Shield" cure, the article attempts to subvert trust in mainstream oncology for clicks and newsletter subscriptions.

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