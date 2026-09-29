By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 29, 2026

Caravans of would-be illegal aliens are marching toward the United States from Guatemala; they are under the impression that if Democrats win the House and Senate in November, the Dems will overthrow the Trump administration, disband ICE, demolish the border wall, and restore disgraced criminal pResident Biden’s open-border policy.

According to a US intelligence source, a caravan of 2,600 people left Guatemala last week and began the slow, arduous march north.

Precedent, he added, suggests the herd will divide into three groups upon reaching central Mexico, where they’ll resupply before trekking to border crossings in Arizona and Texas—a 2,100-mile journey.

“It’s a pattern. We saw it in 2022; that fucker Biden and Mayorkas let caravan after caravan on US soil, dozens, maybe hundreds. First it’s one massive group, safety in numbers, I guess. At some point, it always broke up into smaller units with different destinations. That way, if one caravan got caught—which rarely happened—the other two, three, or four got in, in the US illegally,” our source said.

READ MORE: Disgraced Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Executed at GITMO

RRN has reported on such caravans in the past. Formed primarily of impoverished males between 25 and 55 years old, not all caravans reach the border.

Some, for myriad reasons, dissolve. Disease exacts a heavy toll. Tuberculosis is ubiquitous among the pedestrian convoys, as are mosquito-borne infections like dengue fever, zika, and malaria.

Contaminated water sickens many, as does food poisoning.

Naturally, caravans lack medicine. Infighting, our source said, caused a 1,000-man caravan to abort its trip north in June 2022 prematurely.

“Fought over food, water, women, and before you knew it, they were knifing each other. Two hundred fifty stabbings. They’re animals, savages, and sure don’t want their ilk and their diseases infecting the United States of America,” our source said.

The current caravan, he added, had gathered in Guatemala City based on misinformation and an unfamiliarity with United States politics.

Apparently, a dozen or so prior deportees aiming to reenter the US convinced destitute comrades that the United States faces a revolution.

That Democrats would soon control Congress and oust the Trump administration.

That progressives would fling open the border and, with open arms, welcome all asylum-seekers, refugees, and migrants.

“The vermin don’t understand English, so how are they gonna know how politics work here? Even if they make it to the border, all they’ll find is misery, an army of ICE and Border Protection officers waiting,” our source said.

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