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Freedomist's avatar
Freedomist
Sep 30

You cant show mine because you reject the truth.

Go to hell!

Block me, hide me all you want.

I will show them the truth about your ways

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Thomas Aram Tashjian's avatar
Thomas Aram Tashjian
Sep 29Edited

If the caravan is coming, efforts of ICE to instill fear to decrease immigration isn't working.

Before, Trump CREATED the panicked rush for the border by calling for a wall during his first campaign, the same way forecasts of a storm lead to a panicked rush for bread & milk or calls for gun control lead to a panicked rush to buy assault rifles

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