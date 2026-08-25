By American College of Cardiology

August 25, 2026

The newly released AHA/ACC/ESC/WHF Expert Consensus Document: Second Universal Definition of Heart Failure (HF) addresses “changes in disease manifestations, diagnostic strategies and understanding of pathophysiology” and seeks to align terminology by providing one unified definition for use by clinicians, researchers, health systems, and policymakers globally.

Published on behalf of the ACC, American Heart Association (AHA), European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and World Heart Federation (WHF) in collaboration with the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA), the ESC Heart Failure Association (HFA) and the Japanese Heart Failure Society (JHFS), the document reaffirms and updates the First Universal Definition of Heart Failure, released in 2021.

KEY CHANGES

The updated definition introduces several key changes, including the creation of a universal classification system for HF causes with the goal of helping to standardize data reporting from registries and clinical trials.

It also includes a transition away from strict cutoff values for LVEF, which can obscure possible benefits of therapies for HF phenotypes that range outside the values.

Instead, the definition takes into account factors like age, sex and ethnicity and groups HF into reduced, preserved and improved EF categories to better “reflect clinical realities.”

Other highlights include a greater focus on early intervention and mitigating the progression to advanced HF, along with recognition that HF is a dynamic disease with the potential for improvement, remission and recovery.

The authors also underscore ways that access to care, geographic settings, specific health policies, and social drivers of health can impact HF risk and patient outcomes.

“HF remains a major challenge that continues to grow globally, and inconsistencies in how it is defined have limited progress in research and treatment,” said Mary Norine Walsh, MD, MACC, co-chair of the consensus document.

“The new framework introduces a universal classification of causes of HF with a focus on earlier identification of risk in order to facilitate prevention.

There is also a shift away from rigid measurement thresholds in favor of a focus on disease trajectory.”

According to the ACC and AHA, the new definition will serve as the foundation for the upcoming HF Guideline, expected to publish in late 2027.

BOTTOMLINE

Major cardiology organizations issued the Second Universal Definition of Heart Failure in 2026, updating the 2021 version.

Leading groups including the American Heart Association (AHA), American College of Cardiology (ACC), European Society of Cardiology (ESC), and World Heart Federation (WHF), in collaboration with the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA), the Heart Failure Association of the ESC, and the Japanese Heart Failure Society, released a consensus document.

It was published simultaneously in journals such as Circulation, JACC, and the European Heart Journal. The article highlighted the update for a broader audience, noting that heart failure can occur even with a seemingly “normal” test result.

MAIN REASONS FOR THE UPDATE

The prior (2021) definition helped standardize terms but relied too heavily on rigid left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) cutoffs.

These thresholds were viewed as arbitrary, varied with sex, age, ethnicity, and imaging method, and limited how clinicians and researchers thought about the condition’s diverse causes and trajectories.

Heart failure affects an estimated 64+ million adults worldwide and is rising with aging populations and risk factors like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension.

Inconsistencies previously hindered research, prevention, and care.

KEY CHANGES

Less rigid reliance on ejection fraction: A “normal” LVEF (the percentage of blood pumped out with each beat) does not automatically rule out heart failure. Diagnosis should also consider symptoms/signs of congestion, imaging, blood biomarkers (e.g., natriuretic peptides), and other evidence of structural or functional problems. The lower limit of normal LVEF is roughly ~52–53% (slightly higher in some groups such as Asian individuals), but exact numeric cutoffs are de-emphasized.

Simplified, clinically actionable categories instead of strict LVEF thresholds: Heart failure with reduced EF Heart failure with preserved EF Heart failure with improved EF (previously reduced EF that has increased or normalized)

Standardized classification of causes (an expanded etiologic taxonomy of roughly 18 categories, moving beyond the old broad “ischemic vs. non-ischemic” split ). Examples include ischemic, hypertensive, valvular, infiltrative, infective, inflammatory, toxic, heritable, metabolic/nutritional, pregnancy-related, stress-induced, high-output, congenital , and others. This supports more precise registries, trials, and targeted therapies.

Reaffirmed staging with stronger focus on early detection: Stages A (at risk) → B (pre-HF, structural/functional changes or elevated biomarkers but no symptoms) → C (symptomatic) → D (advanced). Stage B is highlighted as a key window for monitoring and intervention to prevent progression. (Stage 0 is sometimes noted for those with no risk factors.)

Recognition that heart failure is dynamic : It can improve, go into remission, or recover (with ongoing vulnerability in many cases), so continued surveillance and tailored therapy are needed rather than treating it as a fixed diagnosis. Worsening HF is also clarified as distinct from decompensated HF.

Attention to broader factors: Social determinants of health, geographic variation in causes and outcomes, and equity considerations are emphasized.

The document is a consensus definition and framework (not a full treatment guideline).

It is intended to standardize language for clinicians, researchers, health systems, and policymakers, improve early identification and prevention, and serve as a foundation for future guidelines (e.g., expected AHA/ACC HF guideline around late 2027).

In short, the update moves toward a more flexible, cause-aware, trajectory-focused, and prevention-oriented understanding so that heart failure is less likely to be missed when EF looks normal and care can be better personalized.

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