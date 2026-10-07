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JB's avatar
JB
Oct 7

So that whole article didn't tell me one thing I didn't already know about this useless pharma system we have. How does one CURE it? Besides the stupid methods in use now, which don't work, btw. They just kick the can down the road with the patient getting worse and worse all the time. What about DMSO and/or Methylene Blue and other treatments "they" don't want us to know about? Tell me something I don't already know, PLEASE!

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Hannah's avatar
Hannah
Oct 7

postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and the resulting impaired reperfusion and oxygenation that goes with it

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