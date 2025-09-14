By Tyler Durden

September 14, 2025

On Friday afternoon, chatter on X pointed to an alleged Discord channel tied to Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin.

The online platform is the same one previously used by the Butler assassin, raising serious questions about whether radical leftist groups are exploiting Discord to indoctrinate youth and push them toward militant accelerationism.

Here's more from Daily Mail:

Tyler Robinson's Discord messages and dark online footprint before Charlie Kirk shooting revealed

According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, one of the bullets was engraved with 'Notices bulge OwO, what’s this?', a meme used to troll 'furries' and transgender people.

Furries are a community who adopt anthropomorphized animal personas, sometimes in a sexual context.

The website 'Know Your Meme' points to the phrase reportedly engraved on the bullet being used online to troll furries.

OWO is intended to represent a wide-eyed face of surprise, with 'notices bulge' referring to the male appendage (used here in a post on Reddit).

Another engraving said 'Hey Fascists! Catch', alongside an up arrow, a right arrow symbol and another three arrows pointing downwards.

The symbols could be a reference to the Iron Front, a paramilitary group set up in opposition of the Nazi Party during the Weimar Republic period in Germany.

Social media users have also pointed to a video game called Helldivers 2, a 2024 shooter game.

A code to call in an airstrike in the game requires the player to hit up, right, followed by hitting down three times.

Another was engraved with the words of prominent Italian anti-fascist song 'Bella Ciao', which is dedicated to the Italian resistance who fought against Nazism.

The song has also seen a recent uptake in interest after being heavily featured in the Netflix series Money Heist.

The final unfired casing was inscribed with: 'If you read this you are gay LMAO', Cox added. LMAO is an internet acronym for 'laughing my ass off'.

The key question is whether Discord is being used as a radicalization weapon by leftist groups against vulnerable youth.

"Subpoena Discord and investigate the founders, @jasoncitron knows what they are hiding. Terror cells are being groomed within their platform, and they know it," one X user stated.

Steven Crowder posted new images of Utah County Sheriff's Office internal documents regarding the suspected shooter.

The Trump administration likely views the suspected shooter's ties to the radical left as sufficient cause to begin cracking down on leftist nonprofits sowing chaos nationwide. (read more here).

The political messaging on the bullet casings underscores a deeply troubling reality: words actually matter.

Earlier, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson turned himself in and named the shooting suspect in Kirk's political assassination.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that casings recovered from the shooting scene had political messages etched into the metal, including:

Making sense of the radical left political messaging left behind on casings is Seamus Bruner, the Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), where he works closely with investigative author Peter Schweizer.

"Translating the shooter's bullet casings. This was a radical left ANTIFA-adjacent creep who, like the Minnesota shooter, wrote political messages on his weapons. Lingo is that of an extremely online leftwing gamer," Bruner wrote on X.

Here's what Bruner found:

"You clearly have a progressive, young, left-wing hater who assassinated Charlie Kirk," Bannon stated.

READ MORE:

BREAKING NEWS: Elon Musk accuses the left of being ‘the party of murder’ after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

Mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson, 22, is revealed after his dad turned him in, and ‘sick plot messages found’

White Hats Arrest ANTIFA Militants in DC

Eleven Antifa Suspects Facing Terrorism, Attempted Murder Charges in “Planned Ambush” at Texas ICE Facility

President Donald Trump pledges to stop ‘transgender lunacy’ on ‘day one’

BOTTOMLINE

On September 10, 2025, conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, aged 31, was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Kirk was pronounced dead at the scene despite immediate medical response.

The suspect was identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident with no prior criminal history but who had reportedly become "more political" in recent months, according to his family.

Investigations suggest Robinson acted alone, though probes into potential online radicalization continue, including his activity on platforms like Discord.

Some reports describe him as having ties to leftist online subcultures, with engravings on ammunition reflecting anti-fascist rhetoric and gaming memes.

Forensic analysis revealed handwritten engravings on the casings, which authorities say indicate the shooter's political motivations.

Posts attributed to Robinson on Discord described retrieving the rifle from a "drop point," using a scope, and his post-shooting plans, raising concerns about online radicalization platforms.

Republican lawmakers have called for a congressional select committee to investigate "radical left" influences, potential foreign ties, and platforms like Discord.

The FBI continues to investigate motives, with early indications pointing to ideological opposition to Kirk's conservative activism.

