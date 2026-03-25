By Cassandra MacDonald

March 26, 2026

President Donald Trump issued a direct warning to Congressional Democrats on Saturday, vowing to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in airports to handle security duties and begin immediate arrests of illegal immigrants if they continue blocking funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The announcement comes amid a partial DHS shutdown, which is now stretching into its sixth week.

Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, have repeatedly blocked full funding bills, demanding major reforms and restrictions on ICE operations in exchange for approval.

The showdown has left thousands of TSA officers unpaid, triggered severe staffing shortages, and created massive security lines and flight delays at airports nationwide during spring break travel.

Nearly 400 TSA agents have already quit their jobs.

The White House and congressional Republicans have continued to push for clean funding to reopen DHS fully, but the Democrats have outright refused, allowing chaos to reign during the busy Spring break travel season.

In a post to Truth Social, the clearly fed-up president wrote:

President Trump’s proposal would shift “brilliant and patriotic” ICE personnel to airport checkpoints to restore order while simultaneously enforcing immigration laws through on-site arrests.

Chuck Schumer Blames Republicans for Blocking TSA Funding

Schumer attempted to isolate TSA funding, arguing that Republicans are tying it to ICE funding and are therefore responsible for the disruption.

“If you want to open up TSA, vote yes tomorrow… Republicans are saying, unless you pass ICE as is… we’re not going to help TSA workers get paid.”

That framing is intentionally misleading. DHS is not a collection of unrelated agencies that can be funded selectively without consequence.

It is an integrated national security apparatus.

Republicans have insisted on maintaining full operational funding for DHS, including ICE, because border enforcement and internal security cannot be separated without weakening both.

Schumer had not responded to President Trump’s post at the time of publishing.

READ MORE:

President Trump Overhauls Department of Homeland Security: Disbands ENTIRE Advisory Committee, citing ‘Misuse of Resources’ — Also Fires Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard Chiefs

Red Hats join U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE); Make Alarming Discovery

The Dangers of Mass Firing Deep State Alphabet Agency Agents

ICE Arrests Criminal Sexual Predators Among Illegal Immigrants in Nationwide Operation

BOTTOMLINE

Quick context on why this is happening

DHS funding has been stalled in Congress for over a month (now ~35–36 days into the partial shutdown).

TSA officers are working without pay, leading to growing airport lines and travel chaos (especially during peak periods).

Republicans have pushed for full DHS funding (including ICE). Democrats have refused unless it includes major changes/restrictions on ICE or carves it out entirely—while supporting TSA/FEMA/Coast Guard funding separately. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has been central to the negotiations.

President Trump’s move is leverage:

Repurpose already-funded ICE agents (who have law enforcement authority) to supplement TSA security at checkpoints and entrances/exits while also enforcing immigration laws on-site.

In the middle of this, Schumer had an on-camera slip-up during proceedings: “We must fund ICE!” … then quickly corrected to “We must fund TSA NOW!”

The clip went viral as ironic, given Democrats’ stance on blocking full DHS funding.

This is classic President Trump negotiating style—using executive action and public pressure to break a stalemate.

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