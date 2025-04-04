By Jim Hᴏft

April 5, 2025

Is the Supreme Court Compromised by Deep State Cronyism?

In a bombshell revelation that’s sending shockwaves through conservative circles, it turns out Chief Justice John Roberts has been rubbing elbows with none other than Norm Eisen—the radical leftist operative who’s spent years orchestrating lawfare campaigns against President Donald Trump and his allies.

According to a report from Revolver News, Roberts didn’t just bump into Eisen at a D.C. cocktail party. No, these two are apparently such “good pals” that Roberts jetted off to the Czech Republic for a week-long sleepover at Eisen’s lavish 150-room palace.

Turns out the left’s favorite “Republican” has some very interesting buddies.

It’s straight from the mouth of Norm Eisen himself—the very same man who practically wrote the Deep State’s instruction manual on how to destabilize political opponents via color revolutions, lawfare, and weaponized legal warfare against President Trump.

According to Eisen, during an interview with Pantsuit Politics LLC, Chief Justice Roberts is a longtime friend who joined him overseas to work “on American and European rule-of-law issues.”

Hmm…

Norm was so proud of this that he actually bragged about the trip and made it very clear that Roberts isn’t corrupt—he’s just a “close friend” who happened to fly overseas and stay at Eisen’s posh 150-room palace to collaborate on transatlantic political projects.

Really…

And no, that’s not just weird; it’s a massive conflict of interest and could also explain a lot.

It’s a blatant, in-your-face conflict of interest that reeks of elite collusion.

As it stands now, Justice Roberts has no business presiding over any of the cases that Eisen and his army of lawfare activists are funneling through the courts, and we all know Norm is tied to so many of these weaponized cases.

Mike Benz told the shocking full story on a recent podcast.

WATCH: Mike Benz on X: "Chief Justice John Roberts spent a week living at Norm Eisen's 150-room palace in the Czech Republic where they "worked on American and European Rule of Law issues together." Eisen was Ambassador 2011-2014. Roberts became Chief Justice in 2005. This was while Roberts ran SCOTUS. https://t.co/u7YZazt7Re" / X

He should have been recusing himself from the get-go—and probably outright resigning—for the integrity of the court.

How can the American people expect impartiality from a Chief Justice who shares wine and policy agendas with the puppet masters orchestrating anti-Trump legal assaults?

Norm Eisen is the hatchet man in the current shadow government to take down US President Trump.

Eisen is also the acclaimed expert on ‘color revolutions, ‘ a system used by US intel to overthrow undesirable regimes or unwanted political movements.

Eisen and top Democrats and intel experts used this model to take the US election from President Trump in 2020.

Following the 2020 election, Eisen and others famously bragged about using color revolution tactics to rid President Trump of the White House.

Confirmed: Obama’s ‘Ethics Czar’ Led the ‘Color Revolution’ Behind the 2020 US Election and Then Bragged About It

Norm Eisen also posted a tweet on X bragging about how he was taking Elon Musk and Doge to court to “impose consequences” for their efforts to cut fraud and spending in the US government.

Eisen accuses Elon Musk of having an office in the White House, no supervising official — as if President Trump is AWOL?

It can be recalled that Chief Justice John Roberts has been linked to an exclusive circle of elite judges and lawyers that includes James Boasberg, Beryl Howell, Amit Mehta, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Chief Justice Roberts released a statement attacking President Donald Trump for calling on these same crooked District judges to be impeached!

It also appears that Chief Justice John Roberts thought quite well of James Boasberg. Roberts appointed Judge Boasberg to serve on the US Foreign Intelligence Court (FISA Court) in 2014.

Boasberg sat on the court when this group of vagabonds allowed the deep state to spy on President Trump, his family, his business, and his administration.

Boasberg was part of the group that approved that.

READ MORE:

D.C. Judge presiding over a lawsuit challenging deportation signed two rulings blocking President Trump from removing Venezuelan Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members from US soil.

White Hats have “detained” radicalized Deep State US District Judge for the District of Columbia BERYL HOWELL impeding the President’s mandate to make America great again and safe again.

Howell, who on March 26 refused a Trump administration request to recuse herself from a case wherein the President, via Executive Order, rescinded security clearances of employees of a law firm with ties to Democratic policy politics.

READ MORE:

