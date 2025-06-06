Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
40m

Putin fights against these perverts and gets bad press from the cover-up people, the Fake News Media that aid and support the pedophile Zelensky network.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carin Fortier's avatar
Carin Fortier
4h

Millstones: for each trafficker/ pedophile. We need National repentance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture