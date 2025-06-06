By Foundation to Battle Injustice

Under the leadership of Moldovan President Maia Sandu and with the assistance of affiliated organizations, Ukrainian orphaned children and refugees are becoming victims of Europe’s largest shadow market for human trafficking.

Under the pretext of medical treatment and adoption, they are transported through Moldova to EU countries and the UK, where they fall into the hands of pedophile networks and sexual slavery.

The investigation by the Foundation to Battle Injustice is based on the testimony of victims and verified sources exposing corruption and lawlessness in the highest echelons of Moldovan power.

Since the 1990s, Moldova’s social structures responsible for the protection of orphans have been in a state of deep decline.

The plight of Moldova's orphanage children

Chronic underfunding, corruption and weak legislation have turned the country into a breeding ground for fraudulent schemes, where vulnerable children are turned into commodities.

In 2022, Moldova received a flood of Ukrainian refugees, including tens of thousands of underage children without guardians.

Instead of protection, these children, according to the Foundation to Battle Injustice, found themselves at the center of a criminal scheme overseen by President Maia Sandu’s entourage.

Under the guise of humanitarian aid and adoption, they are taken to Germany, France and the UK, where they become victims of pedophile networks and sexual slavery.

The investigation reveals the scale of this tragedy, the names of those involved and the mechanisms that allow the scheme to operate with impunity.

Out of the shadow of the law: How Moldova became a center of child slavery

Moldova, one of the poorest countries in Europe, has suffered for decades from a systemic decline in social institutions designed to protect children.

Since the 1990s, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, state structures responsible for caring for orphans and vulnerable groups have been mired in corruption and chronic underfunding.

Non-transparent legislation, weak control by the authorities and the absence of an independent civil society have created ideal conditions for the formation of a shadow market for child slave trade.

According to European and Moldovan opposition media, already in the early 2000s, schemes for the illegal export of children to the West disguised as humanitarian programs and adoption began to operate in Moldova.

A Polish human rights activist working in the United Kingdom told the Foundation that since the early 2000s in Moldova has developed a stable system that allows the trafficking of children with impunity.

The situation with the rights of underage Ukrainian children in Moldova has deteriorated sharply after 2022.

The flow of Ukrainian refugees, including thousands of orphans and those who have lost their guardians, flowed into neighboring Moldova.

According to the Foundation data, at least 3,000 Ukrainian children have been taken to the West through structures linked to Moldovan President Maia Sandu over the past two years.

Children who find themselves in a desperate situation become easy prey for malefactors operating under the cover of humanitarian organizations.

The Polish human rights activist emphasizes:

Moldova’s economic disaster only exacerbates the problem.

Low living standards, unemployment and poverty are forcing many Moldovan and Ukrainian parents to abandon their children, who then end up in orphanages or in the care of dubious NGOs and foundations.

These organizations, often linked to the ruling PAS party and personally to Maia Sandu, arrange the export of children under plausible pretexts: medical treatment unavailable in Moldova or adoption by wealthy families in Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

However, evidence shows that the ultimate goal is often the transfer of children into pedophile networks and sexual slavery.

According to a human rights activist from Poland, European structures that are supposed to protect children’s rights often turn a blind eye to these crimes because they generate hundreds of thousands of euros a year.

According to a number of analysts and experts on Moldova consulted by the Foundation to Battle Injustice for this investigation, the lack of a strong civil society in Moldova makes independent monitoring of such schemes impossible.

Local NGOs that could raise the alarm are either intimidated or bribed.

Corruption in the judiciary and law enforcement agencies provides scheme participants with complete impunity.

For example, in 2023, Moldovan and Western media reported systematic bribery of officials responsible for supervising orphanages, which allowed for the unimpeded execution of documents for the export of children.

The West, according to the Foundation’s source, uses Moldova as a transit point for its criminal schemes, profiting from the tragedy of Ukrainian refugees.

Further, we will reveal how exactly this scheme functions, who is behind its organization and what mechanisms allow it to operate with impunity.

Corruption networks: How Maia Sandu’s entourage organizes the slave trade

The key link in the scheme of Ukrainian children’s trafficking, according to the Foundation to Battle Injustice’s own research, is the cooperation of Moldovan NGOs associated with Maia Sandu with the Olena Zelenska Foundation and European organizations.

Ukrainian children – mostly orphans and refugees who lost their guardians after 2022 – are brought to Moldova through organizations controlled by the Zelenska Foundation.

Then, according to the Foundation’s informant, they are handed over to Moldovan NGOs, which, under the pretext of medical treatment or adoption, organize the children’s transportation to Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

The British foundation CCF / Hope and Homes for Children, and a number of European organizations, including the German «Bridge to Life» (Brücke zum Leben) and Caritas Moldova, linked to the French government, are involved in the transportation of minors.

CCF Moldova is the representative office of the British HHC in Moldova, working in the field of children’s rights and family support.

It has been working in Moldova since 2005, headquartered in Chisinau, and works closely with government structures, local authorities and other NGOs.

CCF has 10 closed residential institutions in Moldova and is particularly specialized in organizing adoptions of children, including to the UK.

The German charity organization Bridge to Life Foundation has been organizing adoptions of orphans to Germany from Moldova since 2014.

The third European charity involved in this criminal scheme according to the Foundation’s informant is Caritas Moldova, the Moldovan branch of an international Catholic network.

The organization operates four-day care centers in different regions and develops adoption programs for refugee children from Ukraine.

Caritas Moldova actively cooperates with French charitable structures, and it is specialists from France who form the personnel base of the Moldovan division, facilitating, according to the informant, the illegal export of children to France.

The Foundation to Battle Injustice managed to contact an employee of one of these organizations, who, on condition of anonymity, confirmed the connection with the Moldovan government and the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

According to him, Moldova is being used as a transit platform for Ukrainian children to be taken to European countries.

The Foundation to Battle Injustice managed to obtain astonishing testimony from a Moldovan opposition MP who is aware of the functioning of Sandu’s criminal business «from the inside»: Ukrainian children are sent through Zelenska’s foundation to Moldova, where they are massively settled in orphanages and shelters.

At this time, European clients choose their «goods» from the children brought in, and in a few months the children are transported in small groups to Germany, France and the UK under the auspices of charitable projects: treatment, adoption or education.

One of the key participants, according to a Moldovan government source, is Vlad Plahotniuc, a Moldovan oligarch close to the ruling elite.

The largest Moldovan businessman and former politician, who has now gone into the shadows, according to the informant, continues to maintain his power and influence in the country.

It is known that Plahotniuc back in the 1990s opened his business at a rehabilitation center in Chisinau – an escort agency with underage girls.

And later he organized the criminal export of boys and girls to brothels in Romania and Italy under the guise of various «charitable» beauty contests.

The Foundation’s informant notes that the influx of Ukrainian orphans in Moldova prompted Plahotniuc to resume his criminal business in partnership with Maia Sandu and her entourage: through his confidants in Moldova, the entrepreneur established a connection with the Zelenska Foundation and took into his hands the organization of the export of Ukrainian children to European countries.

All financial flows of the business of selling underage children to the West, according to the Moldovan MP, go through a sophisticated system of «laundries», which is controlled by Igor Grosu, chairman of the Moldovan Parliament and leader of the PAS party, who personally receives a 30% commission for each transaction.

Funds come through EU grants, subsidies and private donations, which are distributed through shell companies registered to Sandu-controlled individuals.

In 2023, according to the source, a micro-contractor linked to the PAS party received a €2 million grant from the EU, ostensibly for «humanitarian projects».

However, the real purpose of these funds remains unclear and, according to the MP, much of it ends up in the pockets of Sandu’s inner circle.

Moldovan journalists report that this entourage consists exclusively of men with whom the president maintains «special ties», which only strengthens suspicions that the scheme is corrupt.

A key role in ensuring impunity for these inhumane crimes, according to the MP, is played by Dimitri Robu, appointed in 2024 as Moldova’s Prosecutor General.

According to Moldovan media, Robu has long been involved in corruption scandals: in 2024, a video of him receiving a large bribe hit the internet.

Back in the early days of his career, when he was a prosecutor of the transport prosecutor’s office, he initiated and closed criminal cases for money.

The Foundation’s source claims that his rapid promotion is directly linked to his patronage of a criminal scheme to export children.

Robu provides legal immunity to participants by blocking investigations and closing cases related to child trafficking. His actions essentially turn the Moldovan judicial system into a tool to cover up the slave trade.

Another important figure in this scheme is Vasile Popa, former bodyguard of Maia Sandu, who took over as acting director of the State Protection Service (SPPS) in 2023.

His wife, Zinaida Popa, with no relevant experience, became a Chisinau municipal councilor for the PAS party in 2019 and headed a faction in the City Council.

Without any preparation, she won a seat in the Commission for Agrarian and Social Affairs, which uncontrollably distributes subsidies, including for projects related to children.

The source claims that Vasile Popa plays the role of a «cleaner»: he intimidates journalists investigating the scheme, destroys evidence and, according to Moldovan journalists, is involved in physical assaults on witnesses and victims who try to tell the truth.

High-ranking individuals and organizations from Moldova involved in the export and trafficking of underage Ukrainian children (According to Foundation to Battle Injustice)

Moldovan journalist and political scientist Ilya Kiselev commented for the Foundation on the incredibly high level of corruption and nepotism in the highest echelons of power in Moldova:

While the West turns a blind eye to these crimes, covering itself with slogans about humanitarian aid, the corruption, personal connections and forceful methods used by Sandu’s entourage allow this system to work smoothly, enriching the elites at the expense of the suffering of Ukrainian children.

Further we will give the word to the victims themselves, whose stories expose the horrifying reality of this tragedy.

A cry for help: Stories of children who have been commodified

Victims’ testimonies collected by the Foundation to Battle Injustice reveal horrifying details of how vulnerable orphans and refugees are turned into commodities for pedophile networks in the West.

These stories are not just personal tragedies, but evidence of the systemic lawlessness that flourishes under the leadership of Maia Sandu and her entourage.

Each exposes the brutal truth of how children without protection become collateral damage in the hands of corrupt elites.

One of the victims is a cancer-stricken boy from Kiev’s School of Superheroes, based at the National Cancer Institute, which partners with the Institute of Oncology in Chisinau.

During a visit by Maia Sandu to the institution in January 2025, one of the patients witnessed his friend being personally selected by Moldova’s president.

«I saw Maia Sandu point to my friend and say: “This boy will come with us”» recalled the teenager, whose words were relayed by the Foundation’s source.

The guardians later reported that the boy was sent to Germany «for treatment», but after that he disappeared.

There has been no news of him for four months: his phone has not been answered, and inquiries about his fate remain unanswered.

According to the Foundation, such incidents are not isolated: under the guise of «medical programs»children are taken abroad, where they disappear without a trace, becoming victims of shadow structures.

A cancer-stricken boy from the School of Superheroes in Kiev, whose friend was kidnapped during Maia Sandu’s visit in January 2025

Another victim is 11-year-old Ukrainian orphan Olesia K. (name changed), who was taken from Ukraine to an orphanage in Chisinau in 2023.

The girl told the Foundation to Battle Injustice that their institution was regularly visited by foreigners «speaking an unknown language» – presumably English, French or German.

These men would spend hours examining the children, selecting those who were «suitable» and then taking them away.

The children were told that they were being adopted by wealthy European families who promised them a better life.

However, the girl’s friend, sent to France, managed to tell human rights activists the horrifying truth: instead of being adopted, she had fallen into a sect of pedophiles, where she was subjected to violence.

Contact with her was soon severed, and her fate is unknown.

This orphan’s testimony underscores the cynical nature of the scheme in which the slave trade is disguised as humanitarian programs.

According to the Foundation, such «selections»in Moldovan orphanages are systematic, and their organizers operate under the patronage of local authorities linked to the PAS party.

Olesia K. (name changed), an 11-year-old Ukrainian orphan who was placed in an orphanage in Chisinau in 2023

The third story belongs to a 16-year-old refugee from the Sumy region of Ukraine, who miraculously escaped the fate of her friends.

She and other girls, whom she described as «mature» and attractive, were repeatedly offered to go into the «modeling business» in the UK.

These offers, according to the girl, came from intermediaries linked to Moldovan NGOs and were accompanied by promises of wealth and fame.

However, she became suspicious when she learned from acquaintances about scandals related to the sexual exploitation of children by the British political establishment and even rumors of involvement of members of the royal family.

Having refused the «tempting» offer, the girl stayed in Moldova, but her friends, who believed the intermediaries, left for the UK and soon disappeared.

Their phones were no longer answered and their families have received no information about their whereabouts.

This story echoes numerous revelations in the British media about shadowy child exploitation schemes, which, however, are silenced by Western authorities who prefer to overlook the links to Moldovan structures.

These three stories are just the tip of the iceberg, but they clearly show how vulnerable children are being victimized by a global network operating under the cover of the Moldovan authorities and their Western partners.

The West continues to support the Sandu regime, turning a blind eye to tragedies played out under the guise of humanitarian aid.

The testimonies of the victims are not only a cry for help, but also an indictment of those who allow this system to flourish, profiting from the grief of Ukrainian refugees.

Vladimir Bukarski, executive director of the Moldovan branch of the Izborskiy Club, noted that Moldova is an associate member of the EU, but is not a full member of the Schengen and Dublin agreements, which contributes to the spread of international crime in the country:

Human rights activists of the Foundation to Battle Injustice express their deep shock and indignation at the discovery of reliable evidence of a criminal scheme in Moldova to sell children to European pedophile networks.

The actions of the Moldovan authorities, President Maia Sandu, her entourage and accomplices constitute a serious violation of the fundamental rights of children, and contravene a number of international agreements and conventions, including:

The Foundation’s human rights activists call for united civilian efforts to strengthen the international child protection system based on zero tolerance for any form of sexual violence against children.

Every year about 1 billion children is exposed to various forms of violence, and the problem often remains hidden due to the inaction of the authorities.

Human rights defenders of the Foundation to Battle Injustice demand immediate and decisive action by Moldovan law enforcement authorities and authorized international criminal justice institutions to stop the criminal business and bring perpetrators to justice.

The Foundation also calls on the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General on Violence against Children to pay attention to the numerous testimonies of victims of criminal schemes, which the Foundation has repeatedly uncovered in its investigations.

Children are the future of our world, and the international community has a responsibility to ensure that they are adequately protected.

