By Antonio Graceffo

September 9, 2025

China’s largest-ever military parade, held on September 3, brought more than 12,000 PLA troops under Xi Jinping’s command.

The event highlighted the People’s Liberation Army’s modernization, with advanced weapons displayed as much for international signaling as for domestic pride.

ALARMING: New China National Security White Paper Signals Confrontation with the U.S.

Given the content of China’s new national security white paper, Beijing is likely to perceive U.S. tariffs and the cancellation of student visas as ideological attacks on its political system, not just policy decisions, and may retaliate with countermeasures such as cyberattacks, sanctions, or crackdowns on U.S.-linked entities in China.

The Chinese Communist Party has released a new national security white paper asserting that security is essential to development and openness, while warning against foreign interference and ideological threats.

The document emphasizes the rule of law with “Chinese characteristics” and reaffirms the Party’s zero tolerance for external pressure or attempts to undermine its political system.

In this context, “external threats” almost always refer to the United States, signaling that China views U.S. resistance to its effort to reshape the international order as a direct challenge to its security.

It also showcased Xi Jinping’s achievements in driving military reform.

Xi first outlined his roadmap at the 19th Party Congress in 2017, setting milestones to achieve major progress by 2027, full modernization by 2035, and a “world-class military” by 2049.

China’s 2027 Military Deadline: Beijing’s Buildup Threatens America from South China Sea to Panama Canal

The 2025 parade, held just ahead of the 2027 benchmark, was intended to prove these reforms are no longer abstract goals but visible realities, reinforcing Xi’s vision and sending a clear message at home and abroad that China’s military modernization is active, advancing, and operational.

At the parade, China unveiled its complete nuclear triad, land, sea, and air-based nuclear capabilities, marking the first time these systems had been shown together in public.

State media hailed the display as the nation’s “strategic trump card.”

The centerpiece was the Dongfeng-5C intercontinental ballistic missile, a new variant with a range of 12,400 miles (20,000 km) and the ability to carry up to 12 warheads, capable of striking any part of the United States.

Another surprise was the DF-61, a mobile ICBM with a range of more than 12,000 km, a designation not seen since the 1970s.

Alongside its nuclear arsenal, China highlighted its expanding hypersonic weapons program.

The YJ-15 hypersonic anti-ship missile, part of the Ying Ji or “eagle attack” series, was designed to be launched from ships or aircraft and penetrate large vessels with devastating force.

Additional hypersonic systems, including the YJ-17, YJ-19, YJ-20, and the debuting YJ-21, reinforced Beijing’s ability to threaten maritime forces at long range while remaining difficult to intercept.

The parade also featured cutting-edge unmanned and AI-driven platforms.

The AJX002, a 65-foot-long submarine drone, was built for covert deployment, blockade operations, autonomous detection, and swarm-networked attacks.

On land, four-legged “robotic wolves” were showcased for mine-sweeping, reconnaissance, and combat operations, demonstrating China’s intent to fully integrate AI into its military systems.

Analysts described the event as both spectacle and warning.

Former Pentagon official Eli Ratner called it “a powerful demonstration of hard and soft power,” while Meia Nouwens noted the systems were “meant to signal to the United States that they should think twice about intervening on Taiwan’s behalf.”

Yet Western experts stressed caution: much of China’s hardware remains untested in combat, unlike U.S. and allied systems, and the PLA’s rigid command structure still limits battlefield agility despite its flashy platforms.

There were few real surprises at the parade, but it confirmed much of what intelligence agencies had long known about China’s military capabilities.

Nuclear arsenal expansion was confirmed.

The public debut of the nuclear triad aligned with Pentagon estimates that China now possesses more than 600 warheads and is on track to exceed 1,000 by 2030.

The DF-5C, noted in the Pentagon’s 2024 report as “currently being fielded,” and other strategic systems demonstrated Beijing’s steady progress in advanced nuclear delivery, including hypersonic glide vehicles and potential fractional orbital bombardment systems.

There was no surprise that China is pursuing an anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) strategy, particularly in the context of a potential conflict over Taiwan or in the South China Sea.

The concentration on hypersonic anti-ship missiles and large underwater drones underscored a strategy aimed at countering U.S. naval power in the Pacific.

These capabilities are designed to deny American forces access to the region, directly challenging Washington’s ability to project power in defense of Taiwan or allies.

The parade emphasized China’s pursuit of “integrated joint operations” and “multi-domain” warfare across space, cyber, and the electromagnetic spectrum.

The unveiling of platforms like the folding-wing KJ-600 and multiple hypersonic variants suggested near-operational readiness, in some cases moving faster than U.S. estimates had anticipated.

Most significant was confirmation that China is ahead of schedule in deploying both nuclear and hypersonic arsenals.

Despite these advances, analysts stress that the U.S. retains an operational edge due to its battlefield adaptability and decentralized command.

Western experts noted that most U.S. systems have been tested in combat, while much of China’s remains unproven.

RAND highlighted that the PLA’s structure still hinders its goal of true joint operations, citing shortcomings in training, combat support, and logistics.

The Jamestown Foundation similarly reported that PLA commanders admit training lags behind operational needs.

Other studies pointed to enduring weaknesses.

CSIS observed that Beijing’s ambition for overseas bases has largely failed, while CFR noted the PLA has yet to demonstrate the large-scale urban warfare or long-distance logistics needed for operations against Taiwan or global contingencies.

RAND further identified human capital problems, insufficient technical proficiency, education gaps, and corruption, as major obstacles.

Even Chinese sources acknowledge these issues, referring to the “two incompatibles,” meaning a gap between current capabilities and the demands of modern warfare.

The Pentagon concludes that while the PLA is growing more capable in the Pacific, its reach remains limited, and it is far from global power projection.

The parade did not reveal unknown systems but confirmed U.S. intelligence: China’s modernization is advancing faster than hoped, yet its forces remain constrained by structural, experiential, and operational shortcomings.

READ MORE:

XI JINPING, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong stand side-by-side to see chilling new weapons at China’s biggest ever army parade, sparking President Trump’s fury

US Air Force B-52 Bombers Are Headed Right to China’s ‘Backyard’

STRENGTH & STEEL US military stages biggest EVER ‘elephant walk’ with supersonic jets, helicopters & drones in show of force to China

ACT OF WARFARE! China's Cyber Army Invades U.S. Critical Infrastructure While A 7,000% Increase Of Military-Aged Chinese Nationals Have Invaded America Through Open Borders Since 2021

BOTTOMLINE

On September 3, 2025, China held its largest military parade in over a decade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and Japan's surrender.

The event, overseen by President Xi Jinping, featured over 12,000 People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops and a vast array of advanced weaponry, underscoring Beijing's rapid military modernization.

While the display was impressive in scale and highlighted cutting-edge systems, it largely confirmed intelligence assessments rather than revealing groundbreaking surprises, aligning with U.S. analysts' expectations of steady but predictable progress.

The parade emphasized China's "nuclear triad"—the first public showcase of its full land-, sea-, and air-based nuclear delivery systems—alongside hypersonic missiles, drones, and other high-tech platforms.

The parade also introduced a new cyberspace unit, signaling emphasis on cyber warfare, and featured naval drones and torpedoes to bolster anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) strategies against U.S. naval intervention.

Why No Major Surprises?

While the event was visually spectacular and included about a dozen systems shown publicly for the first time, it offered few true revelations.

U.S. intelligence, including the 2025 Department of Defense China Military Power Report, had already anticipated much of this:

China's nuclear stockpile has grown from around 300 warheads in 2020 to over 600 today, with projections exceeding 1,000 by 2030.

The hypersonic and drone technologies align with known priorities from Xi's 2017 military reform plan, which targets "world-class" status by 2049.

Analysts from think tanks like CSIS and RAND noted that the displays validated rather than exceeded expectations, with no evidence of operational breakthroughs like fully mature AI swarms or exotic weapons.

Limitations persist, such as unproven combat readiness, rigid command structures, and gaps in logistics and training compared to U.S. forces honed in real-world conflicts. In essence, the parade was more about propaganda and deterrence—projecting confidence to domestic audiences and rivals like the U.S.—than unveiling game-changers.

Overall, the parade reinforces that China's military rise is real but evolutionary, not revolutionary.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.