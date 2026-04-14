By Micah McCartney

April 15, 2026

Chinese state-owned tankers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the critical energy route was largely closed by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran more than six weeks ago.

During peacetime, about one-quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade passes through the choke point.

The conflict highlights Iran’s ability to assert control over the strait—and with it a significant share of global maritime oil flows—even with its military and command structure degraded by U.S. and Israeli attacks.

Two Chinese ships transited the waterway on Saturday, according to data shared by Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

It marks the first confirmed passage by tankers belonging to a Chinese state-owned enterprise since the disruption began.

Other tankers and cargo vessels managed by Chinese firms but sailing under flags of convenience have continued to pass through.

The vessels transited under a “tollbooth” system Iran has formalized in recent weeks, allowing vetted commercial ships to pass after a screening process as they move from the Gulf of Oman into the Indian Ocean.

Both vessels are very large crude carriers owned by China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, a state-owned enterprise and one of the world’s largest shipping conglomerates by fleet capacity.

As of publication, the Yuan Hua Hu was exiting the Gulf of Oman, while the Cospearl Lake was in the Indian Ocean en route east toward the Strait of Malacca, according to MarineTraffic data viewed by Newsweek.

Whether others will follow remains unclear.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened a naval blockade to halt trade with Iran—including oil exports, which account for about half of the Iranian government’s revenue.

President Trump Says Iran Sought New Talks as US Blockade Underway

Ship traffic, which averaged about 138 vessels per day before the war, has again ground to a halt following President Trump’s announcement, Lloyd’s reported.

Newsweek contacted COSCO and the U.S. State Department for comment by email.

China, which sources about 40 percent of its oil through the strait, is heavily exposed to a prolonged disruption.

While China is structurally better prepared than many of its neighbors—given its diversified energy mix, strategic petroleum reserves estimated to cover several months of imports and alternative overland supply routes—the world’s second-largest economy remains vulnerable if the crisis drags on.

China’s petrochemicals, aviation, shipping and heavy transport sectors are particularly exposed.

Beijing therefore, has a strong interest in stabilizing the situation and reopening the strait.

According to reports, China helped drive a recent diplomatic push that led to interlocutor Pakistan's peace plan and renewed negotiations.

China was also involved in a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire that would have reopened the strait pending U.S.-Iran talks. That arrangement collapsed over disagreements on whether it covered Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Talks have since stalled after U.S. and Iranian negotiators failed to reach a breakthrough during high-stakes weekend talks in Islamabad.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, on Sunday called the impasse “bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America.”

Iranian officials have pointed to sweeping U.S. demands and a lack of trust stemming from past negotiations.

“[The negotiations] are an important step toward de-escalation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a daily news briefing.

“China hopes the relevant sides abide by the temporary ceasefire arrangement, upholds political and diplomatic efforts to avoid conflict, and contribute to and create conditions for peace and stability in the region.”

READ MORE:

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

COMING STORM: CUBA Next on President Trump’s Hitlist 64 Years After Cold War Standoff Nearly Sparked Nuclear World War III… Will It Happen AGAIN?

‘LOCKED AND LOADED’:US will BLOCKADE Strait of Hormuz and Resume Blitzing Iran, President Trump says

President Trump BLOCKADES Strait of Hormuz as US Navy is Deployed to Mine-Riddled Powder Keg after Iran Rejected Peace

BOTTOMLINE

The Strait of Hormuz carries about one-fifth to one-quarter of global seaborne oil trade in normal times.

Following a U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran that began in late February/early March 2026, traffic through the strait dropped sharply.

Iran has used a de facto “tollbooth” regime system to generate revenue and exert control while the waterway was otherwise largely shut down.

The U.S. has warned tankers against paying any “tolls” to Iran and, as of April 13–14, 2026, President Trump announced a naval blockade aimed at stopping vessels linked to Iranian trade or that had paid such fees.

In short, the “tollbooth” has become Iran’s pragmatic workaround to keep some oil moving (especially to China) while the U.S. tries to choke it off.

These Chinese tankers successfully tested and used that system, highlighting how geopolitics, sanctions evasion, and energy security are colliding in one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes right now.

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