By Jordan Conradson

May 27, 2026

A bombshell new report from investigative journalist Catherine Herridge reveals how the CIA has stonewalled Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and spied on her team’s efforts to investigate public scandals and government corruption.

The report comes amid Gabbard’s resignation as Director of National Intelligence, which she announced on Friday. Gabbard cited her husband’s rare form of bone cancer for her resignation.

Still, this comes as tensions between the CIA and ODNI gained public attention earlier this month after CIA whistleblower James Erdman III testified that the CIA had seized documents related to the JFK assassination and MKUltra — the CIA’s experimentation on human behavior and mind control through the use of drugs — from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) fired off a preservation letter to the CIA, demanding that all existing and future records related to the taken items be preserved.

A Director of National Intelligence spokeswoman later denied that a “raid” occurred as the claim circulated.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Fires off Preservation Letter to CIA After Whistleblower Testifies that CIA Seized MKUltra and JFK Assassination Files from Tulsi Gabbard

However, James Erdman never claimed that the CIA raided Gabbard’s office.

Instead, during his opening statement before the Homeland Security Committee on May 13, Erdman, a career CIA Operations Officer, testified to several key points regarding the CIA’s “ refusal to comply with lawful oversight” and “documented efforts to circumvent oversight.”

He told the committee that the CIA not only refused to comply with the ODNI Director’s Initiatives Group (DIG) investigations into the COVID-19 origins, anomalous health incidents, and unidentified anomalous phenomena, but also retaliated against analysts who did not support their conclusions.

“The CIA illegally monitored the computer and phone usage of DIG personnel, their investigations, and contact with whistleblowers,” which “significantly impacted Director Gabbard’s implementation of several EOs issued during this administration and tasked to the DIG,” he said.

Additionally, “when the DIGs ceased operations, the CIA also took back 40 boxes of JFK files and MKUltra files being processed for declassification by DNI Gabbard.”

Catherine Herridge highlighted part of Erdman’s testimony in a new report, including additional testimony from Erdman regarding Directed Energy attacks that have caused Anomalous Health Incidents, including Havana Syndrome, which are being investigated by the DIG team.

“The DIG investigated the JFK, RFK, and MLK assassinations, the origins of COVID-19, Crossfire Hurricane, the Biden Administration’s domestic surveillance, Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI), and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena,” Herridge reports.

The investigation into Anomalous Health Incidents was also subject to the CIA’s alleged spying, which has been described as tracking “every keystroke” on the devices of DIG personnel.

The agency has further attempted to block DNI Gabbard’s investigation by denying access to information and CIA officials, according to Herridge.

Herridge reports:

Erdman provided detailed testimony about the DIG’s investigations into Directed Energy attacks, also known as Havana Syndrome or Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs):

“This was not the first time the CIA appeared to have been monitoring DIG communications. Individuals involved in our AHI investigation discovered third parties were listening in on secure phone calls at Intelligence Community facilities. In one instance, it was during a conversation with a whistleblower.

These incidents were also reported in counterintelligence channels, and DNI IT experts confirmed that reproducing what occurred on the secure phone calls required an IT engineering work order. Someone had to request a technical change to the infrastructure.”

During its investigation of AHIs, my reporting reveals additional allegations that the CIA denied DNI Gabbard’s investigators access to key analysts and officials still working in the CIA building, as well as relevant, highly classified intelligence held in compartmented programs.

Senator Rand Paul, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, shared the report, condemning the illegal spying and interference by the CIA, adding, "We've got to get to the bottom of what they're hiding."

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

EXCLUSIVE: Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard resigns from Trump Cabinet

“Treasonous Conspiracy” – Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Prosecution of Barack Obama, James Comey, John Brennan, and Others

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard Uncovers “Burn Bags” of Documents Tied to 2020 Election Corruption – Hidden from American Public

Wall Street Journal’s DNI Tulsi Gabbard Hoax Is Straight from The Russia-Collusion Playbook

BOTTOMLINE

Tulsi Gabbard served as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) from early 2025 until her resignation (announced around May 21–22, 2026, citing her husband’s rare bone cancer).

In April 2025, she created the Director’s Initiatives Group (DIG) — a task force to restore transparency and accountability in the Intelligence Community, implement Trump administration Executive Orders on reform, and pursue declassification/investigations into:

JFK, RFK, and MLK assassinations

COVID-19 origins (with emphasis on lab-leak hypotheses)

Crossfire Hurricane

Biden-era domestic surveillance and censorship

Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI, including Havana Syndrome/directed energy claims)

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP)

Whistleblower Erdman, a career CIA Senior Operations Officer, provided this testimony under subpoena on May 13, 2026, before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (written version/letter dated May 14, addressed to CIA Director John Ratcliffe and the Intelligence Community Inspector General).

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