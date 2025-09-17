Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hopeful2026's avatar
Hopeful2026
5h

Prove that Charlie Kirk is dead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Debra S's avatar
Debra S
4hEdited

Certainly answers many questions and suspicions I have had since day 1 after viewing videos of the shooting and of the guys around Charlie under the tent! Sadly, nothing about this surprises me; makes it all even more tragic. America, are you awake now to see the real enemies?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture