By Baxter Dmitry

September 17, 2025

They told us a lone gunman killed Charlie Kirk. That narrative is breaking apart.

Investigators now say trained operatives moved through the crowd like a unit — tight hand signals, coordinated sweeps, and advanced weapons no civilian could possibly be carrying.

Not since January 6 has an event been infiltrated with this many spooks.

Ballistics teams ran the trajectory and the trigonometry. and the alleged shooter simply couldn’t have made the bullet behave the way it did.

Then came the CIA spy plane — descending to a dangerously low altitude over the rally at the exact moment the shot rang out. And now, with flight logs and radar tracking in hand, we can prove it wasn’t a coincidence.

This wasn’t a chance. It was a script. And in just a moment, you’ll hear the recording they never wanted anyone to hear.

Charlie Kirk knew he was up against very dangerous people.

He’d begun warning anyone who would listen about the extraordinary pressure being applied — to drop his principles, to bend the knee to a globalist elite that brooked no dissent.

Those warnings didn’t make him paranoid; they made him a target.

He began speaking with senior figures within the Trump administration, including RFK, about his fears.

Despite the pressure he was under from the Deep State and their vested interests, Charlie Kirk declined Netanyahu’s offer of financing.

And when Bill Ackman, Netanyahu’s money man in the US, demanded Kirk bend the knee and attend a reeducation camp, he became one of the few public figures in recent times to refuse them on that front as well.

Now he’s dead — and nothing adds up.

Ballistics experts say the wound we all saw lines up with an exit trajectory, not the long-range shot they claim was fired by some jittery liberal college kid who could barely hold a gun.

On the ground, investigators spotted individuals in the crowd carrying advanced weapons and tactical gear no civilian has access to.

And then there’s what some are calling the “sync shot.” The theory goes like this: frame by frame, hand signals flashed through the crowd at the exact moment a second weapon fires — almost too perfectly timed to be coincidence.

If that timing holds, it suggests a spotter giving the cue, the shooter pulling a hidden trigger, and support teams covering the angles.

In other words, not chaos at all — but a coordinated operation disguised as a lone gunman.

Everything points to a coordinated operation — not a lone gunman.

As the days pass, more people are stepping forward to question the official story.

The viewers of this channel did their job — they sounded the alarm. Because honestly? The whole thing stinks.

Listen closely — the more they try to glue the story back together, the harder the gaps show.

Comparisons to the JFK assassination are on point.

We are being spooned a narrative that doesn’t make any sense. And just like the JFK assassination, the feds and intel operatives were crawling all over the scene.

Including some who were caught performing Freemason rituals in plain sight.

This is called the coin challenge, a well-known ritual performed by masons in public places.

Carrying a Masonic coin is meant to be a symbol — a tangible reminder of loyalty to the lodge and to Masonic principles.

But that context matters, because what we saw from these operatives on the ground had nothing to do with loyalty, honor, or service to the US.

Whatever principles they were following, they weren’t America’s.

Before we expose the extent of the feds and intel agencies infiltration of the assassination, let’s recap on what we know is being covered up as we speak.

They haven’t recovered the bullet.

They haven’t presented any video or photographic evidence of the suspect with the gun, or explained how he assembled and disassembled the weapon while on the run, and discarded it in the woods.

They haven’t presented any pictures or videos of the alleged shooter changing his clothes on the roof, which contradicts the photos that have been released.

They don’t have any physical evidence of “the note” where the alleged shooter allegedly claimed he would have a chance to take out Charlie Kirk.

TPUSA staff contaminated the crime scene and removed the camera sitting directly behind Charlie immediately after the shooting. Where is this footage?

And Discord disputes the FBI’s claim that the suspect discussed his plans for the assassination. If he had, they would have had the data to back this up.

Think you know how deep the feds are in this? Think again.

We’ve got the receipts — flight logs, radar tracks, photos — and the experts who ran the numbers have blown the lid off the official story.

Most damning of all? The CIA spy plane’s cover is blown and the entire cover story is coming apart.

Whenever there is an assassination or black swan mass casualty event, ask yourself… who benefits? Why did Netanyahu admit that 9/11 was a good thing for Israel?

Why has Israel gone on the front foot straight after the Charlie Kirk assassination?

James Li made an important point: Monarch-style mind control isn’t theory — it’s being used right now, shaping how people think and react.

We’ll unpack the evidence and what it means in a moment.

But first — why did a CIA spy plane act like it already knew the script for what was about to happen in sleepy rural Utah?

This spy plane requested permission from the control tower at Provo airfield to descent to an incredibly low altitude and surveil the university three hours before the assassination.

After spending fifty minutes on the ground at its destination in Montana, the jet returned to the scene of the crime, just in time for the assassination.

And this time it got even closer, moving at stall speed again… and flying even lower.

Just like JFK, the feds swarmed the scene — on the ground and in the sky.

And, as in Dallas, the ballistics tell a different story: the lethal round appears to have come from far closer than the official narrative admits.

Will the patsy make it to trial — or will he meet the same fate as Lee Harvey Oswald?

Remember, Oswald never got his day in court.

Just forty-eight hours after JFK’s assassination, he was silenced by Jack Ruby — a nightclub owner with mob ties and CIA connections of his own.

A loose end neatly tied up, and the official story locked in place.

Ever heard of Project Bluebird? This was the CIA’s first step into the dark world of mind control — the program that paved the way for Artichoke, and then MKUltra.

Back then, the question was simple — could a person be broken, programmed, and used to carry out an assassination without even knowing it?

The declassified documents say yes: drugs, hypnosis, and psychological conditioning were all tested to create what some called “programmable assassins.”

And remember — even though they claimed MKUltra was officially shut down decades ago, we now know that the program is still in use today.

Sound familiar? Listen closely — how many of today’s mass shooters turn out to have been on mind-bending pharmaceuticals or SSRIs?

How many are the kids of intelligence operatives or shadowy federal assets?

How many have drifted through institutional care, handled by professionals nobody can name?

These aren’t idle coincidences — they’re patterns.

All the while, the mainstream media, which is also run by the CIA on behalf of globalist interests, is busy manufacturing consent, seeding damaging narratives, and covering up conspiracies against the American people… conspiracies like the JFK assassination. And the state murder of Charlie Kirk.

BOTTOMLINE

Prosecutors have indicated Robinson acted alone, motivated by personal grievances against Kirk's conservative views, particularly on issues like LGBTQ+ rights and campus politics.

Digital forensics from Robinson's devices revealed online searches for "how to assassinate a public figure" and Discord messages expressing anger toward Kirk, though a representative for Discord later disputed the FBI's characterization of the chats as explicit planning.

The FBI and local authorities continue to investigate potential online radicalization factors, but they have emphasized this was an isolated act by an individual, not part of a coordinated plot.

"Leaked CIA files," "trained operatives" using hand signals and advanced weapons, and a low-flying spy plane (possibly a "Mossad drone") that captured the killing for blackmail purposes draw wild parallels to the JFK assassination, MKUltra mind control, and Freemason rituals.

Flight logs from the FAA show no unauthorized low-altitude flights over UVU during the event; a viral video purporting to show a "spy plane" has been identified as footage of a routine commercial drone misattributed to the scene.

President Trump condemned the killing as "leftist terrorism," while Tucker Carlson called for de-escalation. Evangelical leaders have framed it as a martyrdom moment, potentially boosting youth conservatism.

