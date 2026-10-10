By Kevin Hughes

October 10, 2026

Recently declassified CIA documents detail a secret experiment conducted as part of Project Stargate , a program aimed at harnessing psychic abilities for intelligence purposes during the Cold War.

On May 22, 1984, a subject allegedly used astral projection to travel to Mars approximately one million years BCE .The subject reported observing large, intelligent beings, suggesting the presence of an advanced civilization on the red planet.

The subject described seeing "very tall, thin" beings wearing precise clothing and using giant pyramids as shelters. These beings appeared to be searching for a new place to live due to their deteriorating environment.

The experiment revealed structures similar to those found on Earth, such as pyramid-like forms and obelisks, raising the possibility of a shared architectural knowledge between ancient civilizations on Earth and Mars.

The CIA documents' findings have sparked significant debate and caused NASA and other space agencies to reconsider their research objectives, potentially shifting the paradigm of human understanding of extraterrestrial life and the origins of civilization.

In a stunning revelation that defies conventional scientific understanding, recently declassified Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) documents have surfaced, claiming that large, intelligent beings once inhabited the red planet.

The document, titled "Mars Exploration May 22, 1984," outlines a secret experiment conducted by the CIA as part of Project Stargate, a covert program aimed at harnessing psychic abilities for military and intelligence purposes.

Project Stargate, established in 1977, was a U.S. government initiative focused on exploring anomalous phenomena, including remote viewing, telepathy and psychokinesis.

The goal was to develop psychic spies capable of infiltrating the minds of the Soviet Union's enemies during the Cold War.

Participants in the program were exposed to various stimuli, such as binaural beats and hemi-sync audio, to induce altered states of consciousness and enhance their extrasensory perception (ESP).

One of the intriguing experiments had a subject transported to Mars using astral projection

According to declassified details, one of the most intriguing experiments was conducted on May 22, 1984, where a selected subject was transported to Mars using astral projection, a technique that involves projecting one's consciousness across space and time.

The subject was tasked with exploring Mars approximately one million years BCE, guided by geographic coordinates provided in a sealed envelope before the experiment.

The subject reported an "oblique view" of a structure resembling a pyramid or pyramid-like form, a notion that immediately drew parallels with the ancient Egyptian civilizations on Earth.

However, the most startling revelation came when the subject described encountering "very large, very tall people" who were searching for a new place to live due to the rapid corruption of their environment.

The CIA documents provide a detailed account of the subject's observations.

The "very tall, thin" beings were described as wearing unusual clothing that seemed to fit them precisely. These individuals were observed using giant pyramids as shelters during violent storms on Mars, suggesting the remnants of a sophisticated civilization.

Further details revealed that these beings were looking for a way to survive their deteriorating world.

The subject reported seeing the inhabitants in a state of philosophical acceptance of their approaching end, emphasizing their search for a new habitat.

"This group went somewhere, like a long way, to find another place to live," the subject stated.

Their departure appeared to be a desperate attempt to escape their deteriorating environment, which was rapidly succumbing to violent storms and environmental degradation.

The experiment also hinted at the presence of advanced structures, including a long road leading to a monument resembling an obelisk, which was once a significant part of ancient Egyptian architecture.

This similarity in structure design raises intriguing questions about the possibility of shared architectural knowledge between Earth and Mars.

Project Stargate, although officially shut down in 1995, had a wide-ranging impact, with participants engaging in various operations, from locating kidnapped hostages to tracing fugitives.

The Mars Exploration experiment is one of the most controversial and fascinating endeavors undertaken by the program, challenging mankind's current understanding of extraterrestrial life and the potential connections between ancient civilizations on Earth and Mars.

While these documents have been met with skepticism, they have undoubtedly ignited significant debate within the scientific and intelligence communities.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration and other space agencies are now revisiting their research objectives, considering the implications of these provocative findings.

As the world grapples with the implications of these CIA documents, the search for life on Mars has taken an unprecedented turn.

These revelations not only alter humanity's perception of the red planet's potential for hosting intelligent life but also raise profound questions about the origins of civilization and the interconnectedness of life in the universe.

The full implications of these findings remain to be seen, but they undoubtedly mark a pivotal moment in human exploration of the cosmos and mankind’s understanding of life beyond Earth.

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BOTTOMLINE

On May 22, 1984, a session was recorded under the title “Mars Exploration” as part of U.S. government remote-viewing experiments (later grouped under the Stargate collection and related programs such as SUN STREAK / GRILL FLAME).

A subject was given a sealed envelope and coordinates; the card inside specified “The planet Mars. Time of interest approximately 1 million years B.C.”

The transcript records the subject describing an oblique view of a large pyramid-like form, carved canyon walls and smooth stone structures, channels or road-like features, severe dust storms after major geologic disruption, and “very large” but thin, tall people in fitted light clothing who were sheltering or “sleeping through” storms.

The people were described as an ancient population past its time, with some said to have left in a vessel looking for somewhere else to live.

The document was approved for release in 2000 and is available in the CIA’s FOIA reading room and via archives such as The Black Vault.

Former remote viewer Joe McMoneagle has publicly identified himself as the subject and has repeated versions of the account in interviews and books.

The session itself is authentic government paperwork. It is not confirmation that the described scene existed.

Remote viewing was an attempt to use claimed extrasensory perception for intelligence collection.

An independent evaluation that year (American Institutes for Research) found the results too unreliable, inconsistent, and lacking in actionable detail to justify continued operational use; the program was not restored.

Mars shows clear evidence of ancient liquid water and environments that could have supported microbial life billions of years ago; one million years ago the planet was already cold, dry, and thin-atmosphered, with no indication of large structures or technological populations.

The remote-viewing account is therefore a record of what one person reported under the protocol, not evidence of an enormous ancient civilization.

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