By Baxter Dmitry

September 20, 2025

CIA insider says a decades-long plan to erase the First Amendment has been activated — and it started with the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

He calls it a textbook false flag: the shot fired at point-blank range, the planted operatives who distracted the crowd, the staged chaos that handed the public the exact panic the architects needed.

It’s following the elite’s classic playbook. Problem. Reaction. Solution — served up on a silver platter, wrapped in blood, cameras, and maximum public trauma.

The insider walks us through the play-by-play of the most important Deep State globalist false flag since 9/11, and what he reveals next will change how you hear every news bulletin from here on out.

Stay with us — because once you hear their endgame, you’ll realize the next phase isn’t coming… it’s already here.

One bullet. That’s all it took to silence the loudest voice of a generation.

Charlie Kirk wasn’t just an influencer — he was a movement. Millions followed him, he packed arenas, he could flip hashtags into headlines overnight.

And now, he’s a headline himself.

But here’s the real question: how did some people know it was coming?

Days before the shot was even fired, cryptic posts and whispers were already circulating online. And then came the bombshell — Israel’s chief rabbi posting a condolence letter to the Kirk family a full week in advance.

The moment the date was pointed out, the post vanished.

If that isn’t suspicious enough, look at Netanyahu’s behavior.

Within minutes of Charlie’s death, his social feeds were flooded with carefully crafted tributes, as if written and waiting.

And when people started pointing out that his claims about Charlie were shameless lies, and when the questions started piling up, he did what every guilty man does — he denied.

He denied Israel’s involvement, even though the fallout played straight into his hands — just like 9/11.

The globalists have another problem. The official narrative makes about as much sense as their version of what happened to Building 7 on 9/11.

Let’s be clear: official narrative stinks.

We’ve been sounding the alarm — and now experts are lending their expertise, like former Marine scout sniper Zeb Boykin, who analyzed four camera angles and released a forensic ballistics analysis on the assassination that everyone needs to watch.

The full video is too long to play here, but the takeaway is explosive.

The insider says the FBI’s story doesn’t hold water: what they call an entrance wound looks far more like an exit wound, and the angles don’t line up with a rooftop shooter.

The footage instead points to a close-range shot from the side — a kill that could only come from someone embedded in the crowd.

This wasn’t random. Our insider calls it ‘the trigger’ — the spark allegedly engineered to launch the next phase of global control.

A textbook false flag: more federal operatives in the crowd than were on the Capitol steps on January 6, CIA spy-planes humming overhead, a gunman at point-blank range and cameras rolling to capture every second of the chaos.

The script was already written. The patsy was in place. Hidden in the crowd were operatives carrying gear and weapons the public never even knew existed.

The message was simple and brutal: no one who dares question the globalist narrative is safe.

The reaction was instant. Shock. Tears. Candlelit vigils.

Politicians sprinting to microphones, demanding action now.

The media wasted no time — framing the tragedy as proof that freedoms must be curbed for safety’s sake.

Social feeds erupted with grief and rage, and the chorus of do something drowned out the few voices daring to ask hard questions.

Panic blurred into unity. Unity hardened into consent.

And then — right on cue — came the so-called solution.

The very agenda the globalist architects had been waiting to unleash: gun-control, hate-speech laws, emergency censorship to ‘stop misinformation,’ digital IDs fast-tracked to ‘verify every voice,’ and expanded surveillance to ‘prevent the next tragedy.’

And the public, still draped in mourning, nodded along. Problem. Reaction. Solution. The same playbook that brought us the Patriot Act after 9/11 is running again.

But this time, the stakes cut deeper. Not just your freedoms. Not just your privacy. What they’re targeting now is speech itself.

Identity itself. The very core of what it means to be free.

And here’s the kicker: that was the setup. What comes next — straight from inside sources — is what they are literally killing people to keep secret.

People across the political spectrum from all walks of life are waking up to the fact the globalists are pulling another false flag… and the narrative is falling apart no matter which angle you approach it from.

Now take a closer look at those so-called texts — the ones allegedly sent by the suspect to his transgender boyfriend before he was arrested.

Real people don’t type like that in the middle of chaos. They don’t sound frantic, they don’t sound human — they sound rehearsed.

A script. And not just any script, but one overloaded with convenient details no one would naturally include… unless they were trying to sell a story.

Think about it: who actually calls their car a ‘vehicle’? Who drops phrases like ‘swept the scene,’ ‘squad car,’ or ‘drop point’? Those aren’t the words of a panicked boyfriend.

Those are cop words. That’s police report language dressed up as private texts. And it reeks of fabrication.

And notice the pattern: every single line works to clear the boyfriend of suspicion. That isn’t organic. That’s manufactured.

This is shaping up to be the least believable false flag since they supposedly found one of the hijacker’s passports under the Twin Towers on 9/11— a cover story so thin it flaps in the wind.

And the parallels don’t end there.

Just like the Israeli rabbi announcing Charlie’s death before it happened, remember the BBC on 9/11? They reported the second tower had been struck — a full twenty minutes before the plane actually hit.

That’s not journalism… that’s a script read too early.

Make no mistake, we are in the midst of another false flag… and the endgame is the same.

According to FBI files, Israeli intelligence had advance warning of 9/11 — and now the same fingerprints are showing up around Charlie Kirk’s killing. Why? Because he was shifting from blind support to open criticism of Israel, and that threatened to take an entire generation of conservatives with him.

The elite want you to keep pretending the theatre is real.

They roll out their actors, their scripted lines, their prepackaged villains and heroes — and expect you to play along.

The headlines are stage directions. The press conferences are rehearsed monologues. The blood on the stage is real, but the story they wrap it in is pure theatre.

And as long as you believe the play, you’ll keep giving them what they want — your fear, your outrage, your consent.

I leave you with this… you are either the lion or the sheep.

The sheep fall for the game every time — Problem, Reaction, Solution — bleating in fear while the shepherd sharpens the knife. The lion sees through it.

The lion knows the script, refuses the role, and stands unafraid.

This is the hour to choose. Will you be herded into silence, or will you roar back with truth and courage? The play only works if you keep acting your part.

Step off their stage. Be the lion.

READ MORE:

LEAKED CIA FILES REVEAL PLANS TO ASSASSINATE CHARLIE KIRK, TUCKER CARLSON, CANDACE OWENS ON LIVE TV

Leaked Government Files Expose Mossad Plot to Assassinate Charlie Kirk in 2025

Is Israel Behind the Assassination of Charlie Kirk? The Internet Thinks So

CIA Deployed Snipers to Charlie Kirk Event as Spy Plane Secretly Filmed Assassination

BOTTOMLINE

Israel's Sephardi Chief Rabbi, David Yosef, sent a condolence letter to Kirk's family dated September 2—eight days before the shooting—implying some form of foreknowledge or involvement.

The date discrepancy suggested the post sharing the letter was deleted once questioned.

The document was actually drafted on September 12, two days after Kirk's death, but an initial version shared publicly listed "September 2, 2025" alongside the Hebrew date "9 Elul, 5785" (which corresponds to September 2).

The rabbi's office confirmed to investigators that it was a "technical error in typing," and they provided a corrected version with the accurate date of September 12 (which aligns with "19 Elul, 5785" in the Hebrew calendar).

The mismatch in both the Gregorian and Hebrew dates is consistent with a simple keystroke mistake—swapping "1" and "9" in the day (9 Elul vs. 19 Elul) and similarly in the month day (2 vs. 12).

Regarding the "post vanishing," some shares of the letter were indeed deleted after users highlighted the date issue.

However, the original post from the Israel Heritage Foundation (@IHF_Heritage) sharing the letter remains active as of now, and the image attached above shows the September 2 date clearly.

Anti-Israel accounts have amplified it as "proof" of foul play, but official statements and the corrected letter point to a mundane mistake?

Legal experts emphasize that while the First Amendment shields against government censorship, it does not prevent private entities (like employers) from imposing consequences for speech, though hate speech itself is generally protected unless it meets narrow criteria like true threats or incitement to imminent harm.

WATCH: CIA Insider Exposes Plot to 'Repeal First Amendment' Following Charlie Kirk False Flag

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.