September 11, 2025

CIA Releases Declassified Documents But 9/11 Cover Up Remains by Joe Tuzara, M.D. Arutz Sheva Israel National News (INN)

The events of September 11, 2001, will be forever seared into the memories of all Americans who bore witness to the "single greatest tragedy" to befall our homeland in recent history.

The 9/11 terrorist attack marked the first successful act of international terrorism and the first known case of suicide attacks against the United States carried out by transnational Al-Qaeda terrorists - since the vehicle bombing of the World Trade Center in February 1993.

The scope and sophistication of the attacks by 19 Muslim hijackers who commandeered four commercial airliners, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon, and the other into a remote field in Pennsylvania resulted in more casualties than any other terrorist act ever recorded.

Ten years after the Office of the Inspector General completed its investigation into intelligence failures prior to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the CIA released five newly declassified 9/11 documents, which purportedly show a bitter dispute between CIA officials.

The 2015 report found that "no CIA employee violated laws and that the errors in intelligence gathering were not the product of misconduct," except that "agents did not perform their jobs satisfactorily."

The most disturbing aspect of the report was that much of the role of Saudi Arabia and its links, if any, with Al Qaeda, was heavily redacted.

Amazingly, the 2005 CIA inspector general’s report found that agency investigators encountered "no evidence that the government of Saudi Arabia knowingly and willingly supported Al-Qaeda terrorists."

Over 30 pages relating to Saudi Arabia in the report were blacked out. The Obama administration has also refused to declassify 28 pages dealing with Saudi connections to the hijackers in a joint congressional probe of the attacks.

A former FBI special agent who was assigned to the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center at the time of the attacks, has long maintained that "the US government has covered up secret relations between the spy agency and Saudi individuals who may have abetted the plot."

Government officials say 9/11 was state-sponsored terrorism... but we don’t know for sure which nation or states were responsible for the 9/11 terror attacks.

All of the Chairs of the 9/11 Commission and the Congressional Investigation into 9/11 say it’s "implausible" that the 9/11 hijackers acted without government backing.

In sworn declarations, both 9/11 Commissioner and the Co-Chair of Congressional Inquiry into 9/11 say that "Saudi Arabia is linked to the 9/11 attacks."

An FBI report also implicates the Saudi government. And many other top US counter-terrorism officials say that the government’s explanation of the 9/11 hijackers as being "lone wolves" and connected only to Al Qaeda, is ridiculous.

If this sounds implausible, remember that Saudi Prince Bandar bin Sultan al-Saud heads secret Saudi-CIA efforts to arm the Mujahadeen in Afghanistan, and is now arming Al Qaeda in Syria.

Remember, the US government allowed members of Bin Laden’s family – and other suspicious Saudis – to hop on airplanes and leave the country right after 9/11 without even interviewing them, even though air traffic was grounded for everyone else.

Investigators for the Congressional Joint Inquiry discovered that an FBI informant had hosted and even rented a room to two hijackers in 2000 and that, when the Inquiry sought to interview the informant, the FBI refused outright, and then hid him in an unknown location, and a high-level FBI official stated "these blocking maneuvers were undertaken under orders from the White House."

Indeed, the Joint Congressional Inquiry into 9/11 found that the Saudi government supported the 9/11 attacks, but the Bush administration classified the 28 pages of the report that discussed the Saudis.

The claim that Iraq is linked to 9/11 has since been debunked by the 9/11 Commission, top government officials, and even – long after they alleged such a link – Bush and Cheney's admission that there was NEVER any evidence linking Iraq and 9/11.

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVII – George W. Bush)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVIII – Dick Cheney)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XII – Donald Rumsfeld)

At the time, 85% of US troops believed the US mission in Iraq was “to retaliate for Saddam’s role in the 9/11 attacks.”

The supposed Saddam-9/11 link was at least as important "a justification for the Iraq war" as the alleged weapons of mass destruction.

On the other hand, the Afghanistan war was largely based upon the allegation that the Taliban had harbored Osama bin Laden and other Al Qaeda terrorists and was complicit in 9/11 by giving refuge to the 9/11 attackers.

The Taliban allegedly offered bin Laden to the US, but the US refused the offer, and started bombing instead.

Astonishingly, the 9/11 Commission Report again found "no evidence" that Iran or Hezbollah was aware of the planning for what later became the 9/11 attack.

However, two defectors from Iran’s intelligence service have testified that Iranian officials had "foreknowledge of the 9/11 attacks," according to a court filing in a federal lawsuit in Manhattan that seeks damages for Iran’s "direct support for, and sponsorship of, the most deadly act of terrorism in American history."

The federal lawsuit contended that Iranian officials aided and abetted the hijackers who flew jetliners into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

In a world studded by deceit and propaganda, attempts at connecting the dots by shadow intelligence condemning the Jews and refusing to admit 9/11 was an "Iraqi false flag operation" are racist and anti-Semitic.

The fabricated big lies pinning the blame on Israel surrounding the 9/11 attacks were unmistakably bogus and remain shrouded in complete secrecy.

"Evidence" linking Israelis to 9/11 is classified.

Whoever wants to argue the ridiculous claim that Mossad was a 9/11 culprit, was flatly debunked by the CIA’s "foreknowledge of the 9/11 attacks."

The only plausible explanation had been that Mossad may have gathered intelligence about the attacks in advance and not shared it.

Notwithstanding, the overwhelming scientific evidence and solid proof that the attacks were an inside job, nobody can refute direct witness accounts from whistleblowers within the inner sanctum of the Intelligence Community.

Numerous former US military and intelligence officers think that rogue elements within the US government intentionally "allowed or facilitated the attacks."

More important, since the State Department's Patterns of Global Terrorism report labeled Iran the "most active state sponsor of terrorism," it has become abundantly clear that Iran truly represents the greatest threat to the United States and Israel.

The Obama administration has made the US more vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

As the US experiences the highest level of terrorist activity since Obama took office, a recently unclassified intelligence report by the US Drug Enforcement Administration shows that the "entire United States is now under influence of drug cartels."

Together with the release of State Department research showing a "spike in global terrorism" in 2014, the US must now come to grips with the true nature and extent of the infiltration of US major cities by the Mexican drug lords working in cahoots with ISIS and Hezbollah terrorists disguised as migrants or refugees.

Unless the Obama regime prevent the influx of Islamist refugees from Europe and Middle Eastern countries, an unimpeded invasion of criminal aliens and terrorists on America's borders likewise would define the next 9/11 as a tragedy of epic proportions that could end America as we know it.

In a nutshell, we must overcome an Orwellian media network's most outrageous propaganda imaginable and must constantly be vigilant to keep from erosion of our Constitutional rights and to preserve our freedom from tyranny this time from the Obama Administration.

Lest we forget, the tragedy of 9/11 is a testament to America's greatness, resilience and continued relevance in the face of all evil and dangerous threats from within.

The writer was clinical research-physician-general surgeon for Saudi Arabian, Philippine and American healthcare systems and is currently an American freelance writer as well as op-ed contributor.

BOTTOMLINE

On the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, discussions around declassified documents and potential cover-ups have intensified, particularly in light of ongoing lawsuits by 9/11 victims' families against the Saudi government.

Recent revelations from FBI and CIA files (some declassified as recently as this year) have fueled claims that key evidence of Saudi involvement was suppressed or not fully shared, perpetuating questions about the official narrative.

Newly declassified FBI and CIA records reveal that two Saudi government employees—Mutaeb al-Sudairy and Adel al-Sadhan—may have acted as an "advance team" for the hijackers.

These operatives, employed by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, arrived in the U.S. in December 1998 (13 months before the first known hijackers) and were caught on video in 1999 casing Washington, D.C., landmarks like the White House and U.S. Capitol—sites later targeted by al Qaeda.

The files link them to a network including Fahad al-Thumairy (a Saudi diplomat and imam expelled post-9/11), Anwar al-Awlaki (a U.S.-born al Qaeda cleric killed in a 2011 drone strike), and Omar al-Bayoumi (a suspected Saudi intelligence agent).

This shifts the Saudi involvement timeline back three years earlier than previously emphasized in the 2004 9/11 Commission Report, which focused on events from 2000 onward.

A 1999 video of al-Bayoumi filming the U.S. Capitol (unsealed in federal court in 2024 but newly analyzed in declassified FBI memos this year) was filmed within 90 days of al Qaeda designating the Capitol as a target.

CIA analyst Gina Bennett, in a declassified assessment, concluded: "My conclusion is that Bayoumi was an al Qaeda facilitator. He had sympathies with al Qaeda—ideologically—and that he provided substantial support to these two hijackers, without which they may very well have been caught."

Declassified records also detail a November 1999 incident where two Saudis, paid by the Saudi Embassy, attempted to breach an airplane cockpit during a flight from Washington, D.C.—a potential dry run for the hijackings.

The files suggest at least 13 Saudi officials had foreknowledge, including awareness that the Capitol was the intended fourth target (ultimately thwarted when United Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania).

These revelations point to a persistent cover-up, not necessarily of the attacks themselves, but of intelligence failures and foreign involvement to protect U.S.-Saudi relations (e.g., oil deals and alliances against Iran).

The 1999 Capitol video and related tapes (about 80 in total) were seized in a 2001 raid but not disseminated to FBI field agents in San Diego or New York, nor to Joint Terrorism Task Forces.

The 9/11 Commission was also unaware, with executive director Philip Zelikow confirming in 2025 that they "did not know about it."

Much of this evidence was "buried" in warehouses or redacted in thousands of pages of FBI/CIA records, only emerging due to pressure from 9/11 families' lawsuits.

Groups like 9/11 Families United argue the declassifications validate long-held suspicions of Saudi facilitation, demanding extraditions (e.g., of Bayoumi, now in Saudi Arabia).

They criticize the U.S. government for prioritizing alliances over justice.

The Biden-Trump transition has seen calls for full transparency, but redactions persist for "national security."

As of today, no new CIA announcement has been made, though anniversary statements from President Trump emphasized "never forgetting" and pursuing accountability.

