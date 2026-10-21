By American Media Group

October 21, 2026

The concept of psychological warfare often conjures images of clandestine operations and battlefield tactics. However, according to Yuri Bezmenov, a former KGB propaganda operative who defected to the West in 1970, the most effective form of warfare is not fought with bullets, but through the slow, systematic erosion of a nation’s soul.

This process, known as “ideological subversion,” is designed to change the perception of reality in the minds of millions so that, despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, and their country.

THE FOUR STAGES OF SUBVERSION

Bezmenov detailed a specific, long-term plan used by the Soviet Union to destabilize foreign nations.

He argued that actual espionage—stealing secrets or blowing up bridges—occupies only about 10% to 15% of the KGB’s time and resources.

The remaining 85% is dedicated to subversion: a destructive, aggressive activity aimed at destroying the enemy from within.

1. DEMORALIZATION

This initial stage takes between 15 to 20 years. Why this specific timeframe?

Because it represents the minimum number of years required to educate one generation of students.

During this period, the ideology of the enemy is pumped into the soft heads of the youth.

By the time this generation graduates and enters positions of power in government, business, and media, they are “contaminated.”

They are programmed to react to certain stimuli in a certain way. Even when exposed to authentic information or proof that “white is white and black is black,” a demoralized person is unable to assess the truth.

2. DESTABILIZATION

Once a society is demoralized, the next step is to destabilize its essential relations and institutions. This stage focuses on the economy, labor relations, and law and order.

The goal is to narrow the area of application to the point where compromise becomes impossible.

In this stage, the radicalization of human relations takes hold; neighbors fight neighbors, and teachers fight students.

The traditionally accepted “social contract” begins to dissolve.

3. CRISIS

The destabilization leads directly to a crisis—a point where the society can no longer function productively.

At this juncture, the population becomes exhausted and begins looking for a “savior.”

People who are sick of strikes, inflation, and social unrest start crying out for a strong government to step in and restore order.

This leads to the two final alternatives: civil war or foreign invasion.

4. NORMALIZATION

This is the most ironic stage. “Normalization” occurs when the new rulers—whether foreign or domestic radicals—take full control.

The very people who helped bring the old system down (the activists, liberals, and “useful idiots”) are often the first to be eliminated.

The new regime needs stability to exploit the nation, and those who are accustomed to creating chaos are seen as a threat to the new order.

THE EROSION OF SOCIAL FABRIC AND FAITH

Bezmenov pointed to several key areas where subversion is applied to rot a society from the inside out.

One of the most critical is the destruction of religion.

By ridiculing traditional faith and replacing it with “fake” organizations or primitive cults, subversion takes away the supreme purpose of religion: keeping people in touch with a higher power.

Today, we see this reflected in the decline of traditional church attendance, replaced by a multi-billion dollar wellness and astrology industry that offers spirituality without moral accountability.

Education is another primary target.

Instead of learning constructive, pragmatic subjects like mathematics, physics, or languages, students are pushed toward “soft” subjects that distract them from reality.

The goal is to move the focus away from efficiency and toward ideology.

Social life is also targeted through the replacement of natural human bonds with artificial bureaucratic structures.

Where neighbors once looked out for one another and families solved their own problems, we now have a landscape of NGOs, social workers, and government-funded programs.

As these artificial bodies grow, the responsibility and initiative of the individual shrink, leading to a more divided and dependent society.

THE ROLE OF MEDIA AND THE “THIRD FORCE”

In the modern era, the internet has accelerated these processes.

“Tribal reinforcement” allows opinions to form faster than ever.

When we see a post with 50,000 likes, our brains process it not as information, but as a social signal that “the tribe has spoken.”

This creates a psychological environment where individuals are afraid to step out of line with the prevailing narrative.

Bezmenov also discussed the “Third Force”—an entity that inserts itself between two parties in a natural exchange.

In labor relations, this might be a union boss who prevents a worker from selling their labor at a price they choose.

In modern economics, we see this in the proliferation of middlemen.

Delivery apps take 30% from restaurants; insurance companies dictate medical treatments; and agencies take cuts from landlord-tenant agreements.

While technology promised to eliminate the middleman, their contribution to the GDP has actually grown, increasing the cost of living for everyone.

THE MANUFACTURED NEED FOR MORE

A central pillar of subversion is the cultivation of consumerism.

Bezmenov noted that advertising agencies work to make people believe they need “more, more, and more.”

This manufactured urgency—seen in “limited time offers” and the endless cycle of Black Friday sales—leads to massive consumer debt.

When people are constantly focused on what they lack, they are easier to manipulate.

This culture of “more” extends to the economy itself.

Bezmenov warned that when the bargaining process between employer and employee is radicalized, workers lose in the long run.

Even with salary increases, inflation—often driven by the massive creation of currency by central banks—erodes purchasing power.

The distance between what things cost and what people earn continues to widen, fueling the very anger that subverters exploit.

FIGHTING BACK: THE MARTIAL ART OF SUBVERSION

Bezmenov compared the tactic of subversion to Japanese martial arts.

If an enemy is heavier than you, you don’t block their strike; you grab their fist and guide their momentum until they crash into the wall.

A subverter doesn’t create the cracks in a society; they simply find the existing anger, frustration, and idealistic groups, and point them all in the same direction at once.

To reverse this process, Bezmenov argued that a society must return to its foundations. This doesn’t require expelling foreign agents, but rather a internal shift.

CURBING RADICALISM

The process of demoralization can be stopped by restricting the influence of those who are self-declared enemies of society.

This involves ensuring that people who do not have the best interests of the nation at heart are not elected to seats of power and that the legal system does not grant criminals the same rights and influence as law-abiding citizens.

REDUCING CONSUMERISM

There must be a cultural or legal push to stop companies from manufacturing artificial urgency.

Breaking the cycle of “save by buying more” is essential to restoring the economic health of the individual and the nation.

THE RETURN TO HIGHER PURPOSE

The most important step, according to Bezmenov, is the return to religion.

He cited history to show that civilizations—from the Egyptians to the Incas—collapsed the moment they lost their religious foundation.

Without a belief in something greater than oneself, society disintegrates into a collection of individuals seeking immediate gratification.

RECLAIMING INDIVIDUAL CONSCIENCE

The ultimate goal of ideological subversion is to make you forget that you are a moral agent with a conscience.

In a world of fast information and constant outrage, the most radical act is to slow down.

True change begins when individuals decide to want less, spend less, and think more.

It starts with recognizing that while systems can be corrupted and media can lie, your actions on an ordinary day are your own.

The judgment of history, and indeed of the divine, is based not on the tribe you belong to, but on the merit of your own deeds and the character you choose to build.

In the face of a machine designed to demoralize, the greatest defense is a person who refuses to be programmed.

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BOTTOMLINE

Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov (1939–1993; later known as Tomas Schuman) was a Soviet journalist for Novosti Press Agency, which he described as a propaganda and ideological-subversion front for the KGB.

He worked in India, became disillusioned, and defected to the West in 1970 (posing as a hippie). He later lived in Canada and gave lectures and interviews warning about Soviet methods.

Bezmenov claimed that traditional espionage was only a small part of KGB effort (roughly 15%).

The bulk was “ideological subversion,” “active measures,” or psychological warfare aimed at changing a target society’s perception of reality so thoroughly that people could no longer reach sensible conclusions even with abundant information.

The interview (sometimes titled Soviet Subversion of the Free-World Press or Deception Was My Job) was conducted by G. Edward Griffin.

It has been treated by many viewers as a prophetic description of later cultural, educational, and media trends in Western societies (polarization, declining trust in institutions, difficulty processing contrary evidence, etc.).

In short, the “banned classified interview” framing is marketing.

The substance is a real 1984 conversation in which a Soviet defector described a long-term psychological and cultural strategy he believed was being used against Western societies.

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