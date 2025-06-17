By Jerome Starkey

June 18, 2025

THE US Air Force has surged more than 40 extra jets into the UK and Europe – including stealth fighter bombers and air-to-air refuellers – amid fears it will strike Iran.

The move is the clearest sign yet that US President Donald Trump is preparing to blitz the country after issuing a two-day deadline and vowing to bring a "real end" to Tehran's nuclear programme.

Footage shows one of the four KC-135 Stratotankers landing at Glasgow Prestwick Airport on Monday. Credit: YouTube/Daniel Sander

Dozens of US Air Force aircraft, mostly KC-46A Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotankers, that left the US last night are starting to reach Europe. Credit: FlightRadar24/X

Iran State Radio and Television (IRIB) building was smoking after a direct Israeli strike. Credit: REXNEWS

At least 30 large air-to-air refuellers swooped across the Atlantic this week followed by at least a dozen F-22 Raptors and F-35 Lightning jets.

The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is also steaming towards the Gulf to reinforce the carrier USS Carl Vinson.

The US President has already warned the "full strength and might" of the military would be used if America was attacked.

Dozens of USAF KC-135 Stratotanker refuelers and KC-46 Pegagus tankers swooped into bases in Prestwick, Scotland, Ramstein, Germany, Moron in Spain and Chania in Crete.

At least four KC-135 Stratotankers landed at Glasgow Prestwick Airport on Monday.

Hours later the Pentagon scrambled at least a dozen F-22 and F-35 fighter bombers to reinforce troops in Europe and the Middle East.

The KC-135s and KC-46s are designed to refuel fighter jets so they can stay airborne for longer and fly further to hit targets.

Experts said the F-22s and F-35s would most likely be used to bolster Israel’s air defense amid fears Tel Aviv could run low on its Iron Dome and interceptor missiles.

But there are fears the fighter bombers could also be used to strike targets inside Iran.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he had ordered “the deployment of additional capabilities” to the Middle East amid spiraling fears of World War III.

But he insisted their role was “defensive”.

He said: “Protecting US forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region.”

Jets also landed in Italy's Aviano Air Force Base and Tallinn, Estonia.

American ships have also been used to defend against Iranian missiles aimed at Israel, alongside ground-based interceptors, US officials revealed to NBC News.

It came as a US defence official said:

“Consistent with the duty to protect US forces in the Middle East, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth directed the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. Central Command are of responsibility to sustain our defensive posture and safeguard American personnel.

“In the U.S. European Command area of operations the U.S. Navy continues to conduct operations in the Eastern Mediterranean in support of US national security objectives.”

A mere few hours ago it was revealed that the US is sending the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier to the Middle East as the conflict continues to spiral.

The hulking $4.5billion nuclear-powered supercarrier, nicknamed Old Salt, is the flagship of the deadly Carrier Strike Group 11.

President Donald Trump gestures after returning early from the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Canada. President Trump cut short a trip to the Group of Seven summit in Canada to focus on the conflict as it entered its fifth day. Credit: Reuters

A defense source said their most likely role would be to intercept missiles fired at Israel if Tel Aviv runs out of air defense missiles. Credit: FlightRadar24/X

Dozens of USAF KC-135 Stratotanker refuelers as well as KC-46 Pegasus tankers swooped into bases in Scotland, Germany, Spain and Crete. Credit: Youtube

The Pegasus jets and Stratotankers are designed to refuel fighter jets in mid-air. Credit: Jordan Castelan

The strike group includes Carrier Air Wing Seventeen and Destroyer Squadron Nine - a potent combination of military hardware that will strike fear into Iran.

The Nimitz left the South China Sea Monday morning heading west towards the Middle East, where it will be stationed.

The USS Nimitz will provide a major boost to US military presence in the region.

And The Sun knows firsthand of the true might of this awesome 100,000-ton warship.

President Trump has also given a two-day deadline for a "REAL end" to Iran's nuclear program.

He has also urged Tehran to evacuate "everyone".

Israel's ambassador also hinted at something big on the horizon - promising lethal "surprises" on Thursday that would dwarf its operations to date.

As President Trump rushed back to meet his National Security Council, he vowed he was chasing something "better than a ceasefire", which would force Iran into a "complete give up".

He refused to specify the endgame but ominously warned: "You're going to find out over the next two days."

President Trump's prophecy coincides with one from the Israeli ambassador Yechiel Leiter, who said: "We've pulled off a number of surprises.’

The final destination is unknown. Credit: FlightRadar24/X

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz is heading for the Middle East. Credit: AFP

A missile streaking over Jerusalem as sirens rang out. Credit: EPA

"When the dust settles, you're going to see some surprises on Thursday night and Friday that will make the beeper operation almost seem simple."

He was referring to Israel's incredible operation to detonate explosives planted in thousands of pagers owned by Hezbollah members in Lebanon.

READ MORE: BREAKING NEWS: 8 Killed, 2,750 Wounded, Mostly Hezbollah Terrorists, as Pagers They Use to Communicate Explode Across Lebanon

President Trump dramatically left Monday's G7 summit in Canada a day early - and has repeatedly insisted it was not to pursue peace talks with Iran "in any way, shape or form".

Israel and Iran continue to trade missiles for a fifth day, with Tehran's civilians fleeing the city in their thousands and a handful of casualties reported by Tel Aviv.

The IDF said it has killed Iran’s most senior military commander - and the person closest to the Supreme Leader - for the second time in five days.

BEHEADING THE SNAKE

Israel claims biggest Iranian scalp…for the SECOND time: Ayatollah’s chief of staff is killed 5 DAYS after predecessor

Iran's military leadership is being struck down as fast as it regenerates

Iran claimed today it had hit the HQ of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad - though this has not been confirmed - and repeatedly warned of stepping up missile and drone attacks.

Israel reported this morning that around 30 missiles were involved in Iran's latest wave.

Tension across the Middle East is now skyrocketing as the conflict threatens to spiral into a wider regional war after Pakistan called for the Islamic world to back Iran.

Islamabad even warned they will nuke Israel, a senior Iranian general claimed.

THE BIG GUNS

Inside President Trump’s $4.5 billion flagship supercarrier USS Nimitz, rushing to flashpoint Middle East armed to the teeth with F-35s

President Trump has threatened Iran would feel the 'full force' if they attacked the US

A F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet lands on the deck of the USS NimitzCredit: Reuters

Fighter jets on board the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz's flight deckCredit: AFP

There is even a Starbucks on boardCredit: John Chapple

The USS Nimitz is covered in US patriotism on boardCredit: John Chapple

On board sit special US Navy missilesCredit: John Chapple

19-year-old Deborah Jernigan was driving the ship when The Sun hopped on boardCredit: John Chapple

CRUMBLING REGIME

Ayatollah faces HANGING like Saddam, Israel warns as President Trump races to situation room & demands ‘real end’ to Iran’s nukes

The direct threat of regime change came after President Donald Trump demanded a "real end" to Iran's nuclear programme and played down the chance of a ceasefire.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was warned he could be ousted by his own people, like Sadam HusseinCredit: Reuters

Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) rescuers working at the site of an Israeli airstrike in TehranCredit: EPA

Trump vowed to bring about 'better than a ceasefire'Credit: AP

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Ghadir site in Tehran has been obliterated by Israel in recent daysCredit: AFP

The roads out of Tehran were jammed with cars as Trump ordered the city to evacuateCredit: Reuters

Refueling Aircraft Sent from CONUS Yesterday, Moving Toward the Middle East

17 U.S. Air Force KC-135 military refueling tankers are, from the 32 sent from the continental United States (CONUS) to bases in Europe yesterday, are now airborne, again, heading eastward toward the Middle East. Credit: Hal Turner

This sudden liftoff of refueling tankers comes just 3 1/2 hours after President Trump arrived back at the White House from the G-7 Meeting in Canada at 5:30 AM eastern US time this morning.

Clearly, decisions have been made and now, the military is repositioning assets to carry out those decisions.

READ MORE:

Israel Opens the Door to Assassinating Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump Orders "Decisive Combat Operations" Against Houthis in Yemen

President Trump Wants to Make the Military Like “Full Metal Jacket”

President Trump’s Strategic Coup – Military Intelligence and Operations Elevate US to Global Superpower Status, Ground Command Implements Global Martial Law

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.