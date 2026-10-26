By Baxter Dmitry

October 26, 2026

Children’s Hospital Colorado has been exposed vaccinating more than 18,000 child pediatric patients under deep sedation or general anesthesia since 2020, according to a publication by The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

The children were there for surgeries and procedures—not vaccinations.

The shots were added on, often with consent obtained in the high-pressure atmosphere of preoperative preparation.

The report, by anesthesiologists Drs. Caroline A. Pasquariello and Kim M. Strupp, notes that additional vaccinations are given “particularly for children with neurocognitive conditions who are unable to tolerate vaccination without sedation.”

For some families, that reads as compassion.

For others, it raises a question the article never answers: who decided this was safe, and how would anyone know if it wasn’t?

The Consent Problem

Consent for surgery is already stressful.

Parents are exhausted and frightened, absorbing complex anesthesia risks while a hungry, crying child waits nearby.

Adding a vaccine discussion to that moment is not informed consent in any meaningful sense. It is consent by exhaustion.

The AAP piece does not detail how consent is obtained, nor what parents are told about a real risk: that a vaccine reaction could be mistaken for a surgical complication.

That risk is not theoretical.

A 2010 review in the Society for Pediatric Anesthesia newsletter noted that vaccine reactions “may mimic commonly seen post-operative complications,” including fever, rash, irritability, and prolonged crying.

A child with a post-surgical fever may need blood cultures, imaging, or a return to the operating room.

If that fever is actually a vaccine reaction, the picture becomes muddied—delaying diagnosis or triggering unnecessary interventions.

The Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne acknowledges this in its own guidelines, warning that vaccine side effects “can be similar to postoperative events, possibly confusing the signs of surgical complications.”

An Exception Becomes a Policy

The literature does not condemn the practice outright.

BJA Education notes there is “no immunological contraindication” to vaccinating a child under anesthesia, while also stating it is “not recommended” except for children with behavioral difficulties or developmental delay.

A 2026 Japanese consensus statement recommends a 48-hour gap before elective surgery to avoid diagnostic confusion—while acknowledging anesthesia may be the only practical opportunity for some children.

The difference is scale. A case-by-case exception for a needle-averse child is one thing.

A systematic program that has vaccinated 18,000 children over five years is another. At that volume, it is no longer an exception. It is policy. And policy demands scrutiny.

The Unanswered Questions

The AAP article sits behind a $35 paywall. Its data are descriptive: 18,000 patients since 2020.

What it does not appear to include is independent safety monitoring, adverse-event tracking, or any comparison of outcomes between children vaccinated under anesthesia and those vaccinated awake.

This is not a small gap.

If a child receives a vaccine while unconscious and later develops a fever, rash, or neurological symptom, how would anyone distinguish that from an anesthetic reaction or surgical complication?

In most hospitals, they wouldn’t—unless someone is specifically looking.

The related CHOP program, which vaccinated 2,054 children against flu in the 2025–2026 season, reportedly generated over $60,000 in revenue.

That is not evidence of wrongdoing—hospitals bill for services.

But it raises an urgent question: when vaccination becomes a revenue stream embedded in surgical workflows, who is watching the safety data?

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BOTTOMLINE

The practice is real and confirmed by AAP sources.

Children’s Hospital Colorado has offered influenza (and sometimes other) vaccines to eligible children already undergoing general anesthesia or sedation for scheduled procedures since about October 2020.

An AAP News article (March 9, 2026) co-authored by physicians from Children’s Hospital Colorado and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia states:

“All eligible patients at CHCO have been offered the influenza vaccine under general anesthesia since 2020. Since then, more than 18,000 patients have been vaccinated.”

It adds that additional vaccinations are given at the request of the primary care clinician, “particularly for children with neurocognitive conditions who are unable to tolerate vaccination without sedation.”

A 2021–2022 Anesthesiology paper and related press coverage described a Best Practice Alert process that sharply increased perioperative flu shots (one early period went from roughly 30 to over 1,000 after the alert).

Later cumulative figures reached the multi-thousand and then 18,000+ range.

A 2021 ASA press release and Healio coverage of the Colorado program explicitly note that a care team member discusses benefits and obtains parental consent.

Early reports said families raised “very few concerns” and no vaccine-related complications were noted in the tracked data.

The CHOP program (“Close Your Eyes, We’ll Immunize”), which was inspired by Colorado’s efforts, similarly relies on preoperative information plus day-of discussion and family agreement; it reported 2,054 doses in the 2025–2026 season, with roughly one-third of families saying the child would not otherwise have been vaccinated (needle phobia, access issues, etc.).

Children are not anesthetized solely for vaccination; the shots occur during already-scheduled procedures.

Critics (including some anesthesiologists) have called the approach opportunistic or riskier because:

Vaccine side effects such as fever or rash can be harder to distinguish from surgical or anesthetic complications in a sedated child.

Pre-op consent discussions can be rushed.

Screening for contraindications may be incomplete in that setting.

It is used for neurocognitively vulnerable children who may not be able to refuse or fully communicate.

Primary hospital and AAP materials frame it as a way to improve low vaccination rates, reduce needle-related distress, and reach children who miss routine preventive care.

In short: the 18,000+ figure and the practice of vaccinating already-sedated children at Children’s Hospital Colorado are supported by AAP and hospital-related sources.

Whether that consent is always fully informed and adequate in a busy perioperative environment is a legitimate point of debate raised by critics.

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