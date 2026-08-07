By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 7, 2026

Among the biggest mistakes President Trump made since returning to office is betrothing himself to Big Pharma.

This avaricious, parasitical entity known as Big Pharma values profit over safety and precipitated one of history’s most calamitous mass casualty events.

Even today, in 2026, despite insurmountable evidence that COVID-19 clot shots killed or maimed millions, President Trump still touts Operation Warp Speed as one of his capstone accomplishments.

Lesson not learned. As the immutable axiom goes, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”

On Tuesday, President Trump’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) quietly approved Moderna’s mRNA influenza vaccine for adults over 50 years old, or approximately 125 million United States citizens, per the 2020 census—though it’s impossible to precisely quantify how many of those died from clot shot complications between December 2020 and today.

Even the administration’s diehard vaccine skeptic, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, encouraged acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas to greenlight the mRNA flu shot after viewing a spreadsheet of Moderna’s Phase One, Phase Two, and Phase Three trial results, an administration source told Real Raw News.

Expectedly, Moderna’s reports were rife with effusive praise for its own vaccine and “irrefutable clinical proof” that none of its 22,502 trial participants experienced illnesses or post-vaccination maladies.

Moderna made the same claim before the FDA approved the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on December 18, 2020, for individuals aged 18 and older.

We remember how that played out: Clot shot deaths blamed on a sickness less lethal than seasonal flu; mobile crematoriums collecting the dead from nursing homes; corpses chucked into incinerators; autopsies of gunshot and automotive fatalities attributed to COVID-19; and the systematic attacks against—and cancellation of—health professionals who criticized vaccine efficacy and endorsed alternative therapies like Ivermectin.

So, here we are today, clot-shot redux, confronted by yet another DNA-scrambling mRNA vaccine that could potentially slaughter or sicken millions upon millions of people who show up at pharmacies and physicians’ offices for annual influenza vaccinations.

To be fair, though, RRN has not seen Moderna’s full reports, nor have we yet interviewed any of their trial participants.

Has Moderna reformed? Has it now, finally, produced a pharmaceutical cocktail devoid of harm and that benefits flu victims?

We’re doubtful, but sure truth will emerge eventually after seasonal shots start hitting the arms of people in late September.

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