By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 8, 2026

Venezuelan citizens extolling US military intervention and Maduro’s arrest have been terrorized, kidnapped, or killed by pro-Maduro gangsters and militias that still support the regime and have sworn to stamp out “MAGA Venezuelans.”

The extrajudicial attacks against innocent Venezuelans began when Bolivarian Army generals called upon armed Bikers—known as Colectivos—cartelists, guerrillas, and ‘loyal citizens’ to identify and eliminate residents applauding the change in government.

Per our US military sources, the man responsible for mustering these paramilitary forces is none other than Diosdado Cabello, head of the country’s security forces and a fierce Maduro loyalist.

Often described as eccentric, erratic, mercurial, and insane, Cabello had issued a nationwide “call to arms.”

Within hours, the streets of Caracas were clogged with motorcyclists wielding AK-rifles and vehicles packed with pistol-toting bandidos chanting, “Death to the United States; Death to Trump.”

In Las Mercedes, outside Hotel Tamanaco Caracas, six bikers opened fire into a crowd of people holding banners that read, “God Bless the USA,” “Goodbye Maduro,” and “We love Trump.”

The peaceful protesters were among the millions of destitute people bankrupted by Maduro’s thuggery.

Venezuela had enjoyed economic prosperity prior to Maduro’s arrival.

Under his rule, inflation spiked by 130,000% and then a million percent. He had gutted the nation—while enriching himself and his cronies—as the country spiraled through economic freefall.

The cost of a loaf of bread had increased to $15; a bag of dog food, $120. As people starved, Maduro profited massively, and he had no qualms about murdering critics.

He had flamboyantly strung up denigrators, arms bound to wooden posts anchored into the ground, and shredded their helpless, screaming bodies using Russian Zsu-23-4 anti-aircraft guns.

This week, though, there was no whirling vortex of anti-aircraft fire, just outlaws and their rifles and pistols shooting up neighborhoods indiscriminately, bullets mangling hard-working Venezuelans whose only crime was trumpeting his ousting.

Near Hotel Tamanaco Caracas, six were cut down, their bloody corpses an indelible reminder of Maduro’s reach and reign of terror.

Not far away, more carnage ensued.

In Lis Isla, the Capital District, Maduro’s minions conducted door-to-door home invasions, randomly assaulting and tying up entire families while searching for their phones and belongings for evidence of betrayal.

If they found even a single social media post praising President Trump, they murdered everyone inside and torched the house.

On Indepencia Street, ordinarily a quiet neighborhood, Cabello’s militia murdered a family of six, including three children aged 5, 9, and 12, having seen video footage of the parents attending an anti-Maduro gathering.

The bastards had even shot the family’s dogs.

By nightfall Monday, as buildings burned and gunfire echoed in the streets, almost every resident of Caracas had witnessed the murder of a friend or family member or saw social media posts urging them to stay indoors.

At 10:00 p.m., the country’s main cellular networks–Movistar, Digitel, and Movilnet—issued an emergency action message imploring people to hang signs on their doors: “Free Maduro. We love Maduro. We Hate MAGA and Trump. Death to American imperialists.”

Ostensibly, the EAB was broadcast to protect lives, but it had the opposite effect.

Maduro’s raiders, too, got the message at the same time residents in both affluent and impoverished neighborhoods stepped outdoors to tape signs to their doors.

Any household with a sign became a target, as Maduro’s gunfighters assumed that doors adorned with pro-Maduro signs were Trump-loving revolutionaries who had pretextually decorated their homes to hide their true allegiance.

By Wednesday morning, 900 people lay dead in homes and the streets of Caracas, a wanton bloodbath that, as far as we know, is still occurring.