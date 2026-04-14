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Johnny Slayer's Chronicles's avatar
Johnny Slayer's Chronicles
2h

We have a top secret mutant militant political force, we call it the "Demonic'rats"! They'll eat, rape, murder & steal literally everything from the young, of the opposition forces.

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