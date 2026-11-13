By MARK NICOL

November 13, 2026

UK Commandos are forming a ring of steel around sensitive military and nuclear bases amid threats of Iranian sabotage, the Daily Mail can reveal.

Elite Royal Marines responsible for protecting top-secret sites are poised to repel drones operated by Tehran’s agents.

The Iranians are prepared to use Ukrainian-style guerrilla warfare tactics to target those locations, according to security sources.

It comes as defense chiefs invest nearly half a billion pounds to strengthen security at bases across the country.

Protection is being stepped up following the dispersal of US aircraft from RAF Mildenhall over fears of drone attacks.

The Iranians are equipped with drones capable of penetrating aerial security systems which rely on so called ‘GPS geofencing’.

As Iran showcases the terrifying power of drone warfare, a new Daily Mail show looks at the tech being used to down them: the world’s smallest missiles, jammers - and laser weapons

Once inside the airspace, those drones could trigger a huge explosion simply by landing on the wing of an aircraft.

Security sources have revealed an Iranian threat to UK military and nuclear facilities, alerting elite Royal Marines from 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group, which protects those sites

Sites where security is being stepped up include His Majesty's Naval Base Clyde at Faslane

Glen Mallan ammunitions jetty on Loch Long is another where drone threats are causing worry

A security source told the Mail: ‘The drone only needs to carry a small device.

The fuel vapor from the wing tanks would act as a catalyst.

‘That threat convinced US President Donald Trump to issue a direct instruction to relocate aircraft to less vulnerable sites.

‘There is a live threat to British sites. Something going wrong at one of the Scottish sites would be very serious, as those facilities are of the highest strategic importance to Britain.

‘There is a joint military, police and intelligence response.’

Royal Marines have stepped up security at the Faslane and Coulport bases in Scotland, alongside Ministry of Defense (MOD) police officers and local constabularies.

His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde, commonly known as Faslane, is home to the UK’s fleet of nuclear submarines.

The Royal Naval Armament Depot at Coulport is used for the storage, maintenance and loading of nuclear warheads.

The Mail has also been told how MOD police patrols are being conducted in the neighboring Loch Long and Gare Loch areas.

Security sources are concerned the Iranians could additionally target the Finnart Oil Terminal – a deep-water oil and fuel depot near Garelochhead and Glenmallan Jetty.

Finnart was purchased by the MOD this year as a naval fuel depot and is run by the Oil and Pipelines Agency.

The site was opened by the First Sea Lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins.

Glenmallan Jetty is used to load conventional (non-nuclear) armaments on to warships from the Glen Douglas munitions storage site.

It is the elite 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group which is responsible for protecting the UK’s strategic nuclear deterrent and associated military sites.

The 460-strong unit is based at Faslane on Scotland’s west coast and provides specialist personnel and teams.

It operates alongside MOD Police and the Nuclear Transport Operations Group.

The 43 Commando unit is split into four squadrons. O and P Sqns specialize in waterfront nuclear security and train for just the sort of challenge posed by Iranian sabotage squads.

According to the MOD, their skills include ‘close quarter marksmanship and close quarter combat, night operations, operating in industrial and subterranean environments and small craft handling’.

Today, the MOD said: ‘National security is the first duty of government, and we take the security of our people, sites and local communities extremely seriously.

‘We are investing an additional £470million to strengthen security at military sites including £15million in drone and counter-drone technology.

‘We have introduced restricted airspace at over 44 critical defence sites with a further 155 to follow.’

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE⁠

Elite Royal Marines from the 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group (a ~460-strong unit based at Faslane/HM Naval Base Clyde) are said to be forming a “ring of steel” around key locations.

They specialize in waterfront nuclear security, close-quarters combat, night operations, and small-craft handling, and work alongside Ministry of Defence (MOD) Police.⁠

HM Naval Base Clyde (Faslane) : Home to the UK’s nuclear-armed Vanguard-class submarines and the strategic deterrent.

Royal Naval Armament Depot Coulport : Storage, maintenance, and loading of nuclear warheads.

Glen Mallan (or Glenmallan) jetty on Loch Long : Used for loading conventional munitions onto warships.

Nearby areas including Loch Long, Gare Loch, and the Finnart Oil Terminal (a deep-water fuel depot acquired by the MOD).⁠

Security sources told the Mail that Iranian agents could use Ukrainian-style guerrilla/drone tactics.

The concern focuses on drones able to penetrate GPS geofencing-based air defenses.

Once inside, a small explosive device on a drone landing on an aircraft wing could ignite fuel vapour and cause a major explosion.

This follows the dispersal of US aircraft (including KC-135 tankers and CV-22 Ospreys) from RAF Mildenhall amid an Iranian-linked threat, with force protection raised to FPCON Charlie at Mildenhall and Lakenheath.⁠

Broader context in 2026 includes elevated drone incidents near UK bases, prior Iranian-linked threats (including earlier movements of US bombers from RAF Fairford), and regional tensions involving Iran.

The story relies on anonymous sources for the specific Iranian intent and tactics, while the investment figures and airspace restrictions are confirmed by the MOD.

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