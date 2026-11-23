By Sadie Chafe

November 23, 2026

Adults with heart disease who sleep nine or more hours per night could be at a higher risk of death from both heart-related and non-heart-related causes than those who sleep seven to eight hours, according to a recent study.

The cohort study in the journal PLOS One, titled “Sleep duration and cause-specific mortality among US adults with heart disease,” analyzed data from 3,287 adults with heart disease from the 2004 National Health Survey linked to the National Death Index running until Dec. 31, 2019.

In the National Health Survey, participants answered whether they had heart disease based on whether they had ever been told they had coronary heart disease, a heart attack or a heart condition or disease, according to the study.

“Sleep affects blood pressure, blood sugar regulation, inflammation, and appetite hormones, and all of these influence cardiovascular risk,” Erin Palinksi-Wade, a New Jersey-based registered dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES), told Fox News Digital.

The study authors adjusted for health factors and lifestyle behaviors such as body mass index (BMI), alcohol consumption, smoking, physical activity, diabetes, hypertension and more.

Sleep per 24 hours was categorized into durations of six hours or less, seven to eight hours and nine or more hours.

Over approximately 15 years of follow-up, 49.4% of participants died.

Out of all participants, 16.7% died from heart-related causes and 32.6% died from non-heart-related causes.

After adjusting for all lifestyle factors, researchers found that sleeping nine or more hours was linked to a higher mortality risk, compared with sleeping seven to eight hours.

There was a 51% increased risk of all causes of death, a 53% increased risk of heart-related causes of death and a 50% increased risk of non-heart-related mortality.

Sleep duration of six hours or less was significantly associated with non-heart-related death only in the least-adjusted model, and the connection weakened with further adjustment.

“Because the study is observational, it shows an association, not cause and effect. Long sleep may be a symptom of underlying problems like more advanced heart disease, depression, sleep apnea, or medication side effects, and the study couldn’t fully account for those,” Palinski-Wade said.

The authors noted that their findings do not invalidate the negative cardiovascular effects of getting too little sleep.

“I’m not aware of a convincing biological mechanism by which extra hours of sleep damage the heart,” Antony Chu, MD, a cardiologist and clinical assistant professor at Brown University’s Warren Alpert School of Medicine, told Fox News Digital.

What I see clinically is that patients sleep longer because something is pulling on their reserve: worsening heart failure, untreated obstructive or central sleep apnea, depression, sedating medications, anemia or frailty,” Chu said.

Sleeping too much or too little are both potential red flags, Palinski-Wade noted, so it’s important for people to pay attention to how rested they feel rather than only focusing on the number of hours they slept.

Because the study only tested people with pre-existing heart conditions, it should not be used to suggest that prolonged sleep leads to heart disease in the general population, she added.

BOTTOMLINE

Sleeping 9 or more hours per day is the habit linked to roughly 50% higher death risk in adults with heart disease.

A November 2026 PLOS One study (Adebile et al.) analyzed 3,287 U.S. adults with self-reported heart disease (coronary heart disease, other heart conditions, or prior heart attack) from the 2004 National Health Interview Survey, linked to National Death Index records through the end of 2019 (about 15 years of follow-up).⁠

This is an observational association, not proof that long sleep causes higher death risk.

Researchers note it may signal underlying issues such as depression, inflammation, frailty, sleep-disordered breathing (e.g., apnea), or more severe/advanced heart disease.

Sleep was self-reported once, so changes over time and sleep quality/fragmentation were not captured. The findings do not establish an “optimal” duration or imply that deliberately sleeping less would reduce risk.

In short, prolonged sleep in people with known heart disease appears to be a simple, low-cost marker of residual vulnerability that could help flag those who may benefit from further evaluation.

Standard advice still emphasizes overall healthy sleep patterns (adequate duration plus regularity and quality) alongside proven secondary-prevention measures.

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