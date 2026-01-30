By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 31, 2026

I know it’s been a long time since we published details on Michael Robinson’s—AKA Michelle Obama—military tribunal, even though we published an account of his execution last week.

I apologize for the unreasonably long delay, but I felt more current events, namely the insurrectionist uprising in Minnesota, took precedence over covering a crotchety crossdresser who thought he could wheedle his freedom.

Below is a summary of the final hours of his tribunal, though, if you are new to this website, it’s imperative you read Part I and Part II first.

His execution details are HERE. [ US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) Hangs Michelle OBAMA AKA Michael Robinson ]

Rear Admiral Damian D. Flatt, the JAG officer presiding over the US government’s case against Robinson, had grown weary of interruptions, mainly from Robinson’s attorney.

Every time Admiral Flatt referred to Robinson as “Mr. Robinson,” the lawyer sprang to his feet and objected to the “misgendering” of his client.

And Admiral Flatt responded to the objections consistently, reminding counsel that Robinson had undergone four comprehensive physical examinations since his arrest in January 2025.

“Your objection has been noted, councilor. Your client’s sexuality isn’t on trial, but he has male genitals, and per President Trump’s directive, this court recognizes only two genders: male and female. Mr. Robinson, or Michelle Obama as you call him, is a biological man. Stop raising the issue or I’ll hold you in contempt,” Admiral Flatt said.

Ultimately, Robinson’s attorney took seriously the admiral’s ultimatum, and he ceased speaking on Robinson’s gender. His compliance, though, seemed to anger Robinson, who gnashed his teeth while whispering into the lawyer’s ear.

It was as though being misgendered was his greatest concern.

He was still grousing at his attorney when Admiral Flatt introduced evidence showing that Robinson had profited massively in kickbacks from a clandestine deal Barack had made with Iran’s government in early 2016.

The Dark Lord, the deceiver-in-chief, had stolen 1.7bn of gold from Fort Knox and had it airlifted to Tehran aboard unmarked planes, delivered on wooden pallets.

The payment coincided with the implementation of the Iran Nuclear Deal and the release of American detainees in Iran.

The Admiral held in his hands copies of Robinson’s financial records from that era, both personal and joint accounts he shared with Barack.

He directed the panel’s attention to the now-defunct Bank of America account in Michelle Obama’s name.

On March 3, 2016, a little over a month after Obama pilfered the nation’s gold reserve, Bank Melli—one of Iran’s three largest banks—wired $7.5m to Robinson’s personal BOA account.

“Object! What conclusions are you drawing, Admiral, sir? Whatever Barack Obama is guilty of has no bearing on my client,” Robinson’s attorney shouted.

“Overruled,” said Admiral Flatt. “The timing and nature of the payout are suspicious, wouldn’t you agree? Mr. Robinson had no business with Iran, no holdings there, no associations. Why on God’s green earth would he, unexpectedly, get a seven-million-dollar windfall? Which he withdrew over six months and never paid a dime in taxes on?”

He showed the panel copies of the Obamas personal and joint filings between 2017 and 2021. “If Mr. Robinson’s willing to take the stand and tell us about the money, he’s certainly welcome to.”

“Say nothing,” Robinson’s lawyer said to Robinson. “Mrs. Obama doesn’t recognize the legitimacy of this court and, therefore, won’t participate.”

“The panel of esteemed officers will decide without his input, then,” Admiral Flatt said.

“Mr. Robinson wasn’t just a co-conspirator to Barry Sotoro’s crimes; he committed himself, and murder for hire was his M.O., and more than just Rivers. She’s the only fatality because the people Michael Robinson hired to kill others got cold feet. Robinson was insanely jealous and looked to kill just about every man or woman who looked at or talked to Barry in a way that displeased him.”

He then showed the panel a handwritten letter Robinson had authored to his husband on June 12, 2019. JAG officers, he said, found it in a safe in Robinson’s home office at the pair’s home on Martha’s Vineyard following Robinson’s arrest.

“You’ve been talking to [former Illinois AG] Kwanye [Raoul] and [Illinois House Rep.] Laura [Fine]. I’ve seen how they look at you and you at them. You think Fine is fine? The flirting’s over. I’ve taking care of them. They’ll be at the bottom of a river next week, you fuck. I can get rid of anyone for ten bands” (meaning $10,000), part of the letter read.

The admiral said, “I almost feel sorry for Barack or Bary. We don’t know if he’s seen the letter, but for whatever reason, Robinson kept it. We do know the targets named in it are still alive, but Mr. Robinson, having said ‘I’ve taken care of them,’ clearly proves he paid someone to take them out. Perhaps the killers got cold feet or failed to assassinate them-we don’t pretend to understand that. But this man, Michael Robinson, is a menace and too dangerous to be left alive.”

Robinson’s lawyer seemed stumped. He had no witnesses or physical evidence to refute JAG’s data. His only defense:

“The government is railroading Michelle Obama because they haven’t found Barack.”

The panel speedily declared Robinson guilty and recommended death.

Judge Advocate General Corps (JAG) unanimously found Robinson guilty of treason/mutiny, sedition, and a litany of high crimes at a military tribunal and was hanged on January 16, 2026, at Guantanamo Bay.