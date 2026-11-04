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Old lady's avatar
Old lady
25m

Every wrong in this world is because of Trump and his other dictator bullies like Netanyahu, who has killed thousands of children for no reason everybody knows America time for the changes. Thank you America

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Natural Law Warrior's avatar
Natural Law Warrior
3h

I'll take "Zionist Shills" for $1000, Alex. 🤦

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