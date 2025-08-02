By M.D. Kittle

August 2, 2025

Leave it to Russia collusion hoax peddler CNN to try to debunk bombshell Russiagate documents with another bad intelligence report.

Earlier this week, the Democrat Party’s go-to cable network for real misinformation reported that retired CIA official Susan Miller, “an author of the agency’s 2017 intelligence report on Russian meddling,” rebutted Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s claims about the Obama White House’s interference in the 2016 election.

“My team and I, just yesterday, had a few drinks and talked about that, and talked about what lawyers we’d be looking for, if that happens,” Miller told CNN’s pretend journalist Kaitlan Collins on The Source last Friday.

Perhaps Miller and her team had more than a few drinks, because her defense of the manufactured Intelligence Community Assessment behind the Russia collusion hoax sure is foggy. So is CNN’s reporting — once again. And CNN is not alone.

The Intelligence Community Needs to Be Dismantled

Revelations about the Russia collusion hoax confirm our intel agencies are incompatible with democratic self-government and the rule of law.

It turns out, the “author” that CNN and other Trump-hating corporate media outlets used to defend the shoddy ICA wasn’t an author of the document after all.

“’Not an author. Not involved,’ says a senior intelligence official,” real journalist Matt Taibbi and the Racket News Substack reported on Wednesday in a piece headlined, “Hoax on Hoax? Ex-CIA Official Susan Miller Was Not an Author of Key Intelligence Community Assessment, as Claimed.”

‘Not Even a Non-Denial Denial’

Joe MacKinnon of Blaze Media earlier confirmed from Miller that she was not an author of the assessment.

Ex-CIA counterintelligence chief Susan Miller's Russia hoax denials reek of desperation

“My team and I at CIA wrote a CIA analysis about Russian influence on the election,” Miller told Blaze Media.

She said there was indeed a CIA report, which the late CIA Director John Brennan delivered to President Trump.

Miller said she briefed House and Senate intelligence committees, and that James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence at the time, “used that report as the basis for the ICA.”

But Miller acknowledges that she “indeed did not write the ICA,” but the Office of the Director of National Intelligence used her report “as the basis for hers.”

Hmm. That’s curious. Because Miller certainly has placed herself at the center of the assessment on several media appearances where she has vehemently disputed the bombshell documents.

On a July 18 episode of SpyTalk, Michael Isikoff asked the ex-spook if Brennan had tapped her to author the report.

“Yes,” Miller answered.

As Racket has reported, Michael Isikoff wrote the first high-profile article sourced to British ex-spy Christopher Steele in September 2016.

On the same podcast, Miller claimed she “headed the report team.”

The podcast pushed Miller’s suspect credentials, asserting she “captained 2016 election analysis,” and that Miller was a “principal author of the controversial 2017 intelligence report.

Oh, but wait … there’s more.

NBC News, the day after CNN’s interview and story, described Miller as the former senior CIA officer “who helped oversee the 2017” ICA on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

NBC’s Dan De Luce insisted that Miller “helped lead the team that produced the report.”

On Sunday’s Meet The Press, Kristen Welker referred to the former CIA official as a former senior CIA officer who helped to oversee the 2017 intelligence assessment on Russian interference.”

Not even close, a source with knowledge of the ICA’s preparation told Taibbi.

“…[S]he’s not the author of the ICA… she wasn’t leading this effort. So it’s just totally bizarre that she claims the opposite,” the source told Racket.

‘Susan Miller is Wrong’

Miller accused Gabbard and the White House of “lying.”

“We definitely had the intel to show with high probability that the specific goal of the Russians was to get Trump elected,” she told NBC News, adding, “At the same time, we found no two-way collusion between Trump or his team with the Russians at that time.”

But that’s not what the intelligence community under late Brennan, Clapper, and the late FBI Director James Comey was leaking to their favorite friendly news outlets.

The declassified documents, including the sealed 2020 House Permanent Special Committee on Intelligence report, show top intelligence community officials shrugging off concerns by career agents that the narrative of the Trump campaign colluding with the Kremlin to help the Republican secure the election was not true.

And certainly the egregiously flawed intelligence couldn’t be corroborated by the fragments of information failing to meet IC vetting standards.

House Intel Chair: Declassified Docs Show Obama-Directed Psyop

Rep. Rick Crawford says the report his committee put together in 2020 exposes the people behind the Russia collusion hoax.

The Arkansas Republican and his fellow committee members would soon be up to their necks in one of the darkest chapters in U.S. intelligence history.

On Jan. 6, 2017, documents suggest, the Deep State was setting up its own brand of insurrection, pushing an Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) filled with dubious information and sourcing that Crawford believes was designed to topple President-elect Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Details Buried In Recently Declassified Docs Further Implicate Obama in Russia Hoax

The HPSCI report proves indispensable for understanding what supposed intel Obama withheld from the intelligence community under the guise of executive privilege.

“Susan is wrong. And the American people can read for themselves hundreds of reasons why she is wrong in the declassified HPSCI report,” ODNI spokeswoman Olivia Coleman told NBC News.

Susan, at least according to Racket’s sources, isn’t just wrong; she’s lying.

‘Fix the Damage Done’

More damning information has dropped since, including Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley’s release Thursday of the declassified appendix to Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report.

The special counsel’s report vindicated President Trump and others forced to defend themselves from the lie that was the Russia collusion hoax, which Grassley calls “one of the biggest political scandals and cover-ups in American history.”

“Based on the Durham annex, the Obama FBI failed to adequately review and investigate intelligence reports showing the [Hillary] Clinton campaign may have been ginning up the fake Trump-Russia narrative for Clinton’s political gain, which was ultimately done through the Steele Dossier and other means,” Grassley said in a statement, referring to Comey’s sham Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

“This political weaponization has caused critical damage to our institutions and is one of the biggest political scandals and cover-ups in American history.”

“The new Trump administration has a tremendous responsibility to the American people to fix the damage done and do so with maximum speed and transparency,” he continued.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Department of Justice and the CIA are “committed to truth and transparency and will continue to support good-faith efforts by Congress to hold our government accountable.”

Too bad corporate media doesn’t share the same commitment. Will they ever be held accountable?

Israeli ex-spook Barak Ravid has made a name for himself by uncritically printing flattering information given to him by either the U.S. or Israeli government and passing it off as a scoop.

Axios, CNN, and the New York Times obviously know who they are hiring.

The fact that these Democratic Party-allied fake news propaganda organizations choose to select Israeli spies above everybody else raises serious questions about their journalistic credibility and their purpose.

Hiring agents from the Israeli military’s largest and most controversial Unit 8200 to produce American news should be as unthinkable as employing Hamas or Hezbollah fighters as reporters.

BOTTOMLINE

Susan Miller, a retired CIA officer, was widely promoted by corporate media outlets like CNN, NBC, and The Guardian as a key author or leader of the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

These outlets described her as a “principal author” or someone who “helped oversee” the report, which claimed Russia meddled to favor Donald Trump.

However, multiple sources, including investigative reporting by Racket News and Blaze Media, reveal Miller was not an author of the ICA and may have had minimal involvement.

Miller herself admitted to Blaze News that she did not write the ICA, stating her team produced a separate CIA analysis that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) used as a basis for the ICA.

This contradicts her media portrayal as a central figure in the ICA’s creation.

A source familiar with the ICA’s preparation told Racket News that Miller “wasn’t leading this effort” and her claims were “totally bizarre.”

The media’s elevation of Miller appears to align with her outspoken defense of the ICA and her criticism of President Trump, including calling him a “dictator” and suggesting he’s a “Russian asset” without evidence.

Her media tour, which included appearances on CNN, NBC, and SpyTalk, coincided with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s declassification of documents challenging the ICA’s conclusions, particularly its reliance on the discredited Steele dossier.

Miller has defended the dossier’s potential validity despite its lack of corroboration and internal CIA objections to its inclusion, which was reportedly insisted upon by the late treasonous FBI Director James Comey.

Declassified reports, including a 2020 House Intelligence Committee report and a 2023 Durham report appendix, highlight procedural flaws in the ICA, such as the late CIA Director John Brennan overriding objections to include unverified Steele dossier material.

These documents also suggest Russia’s actions were not clearly aimed at electing Trump, contradicting Miller’s claims.

Miller’s social media history, including LinkedIn posts comparing President Trump to Hitler and calling MAGA supporters “nazis,” further raises questions about her impartiality.

The corporate media’s misrepresentation of Miller’s role seems to reflect a broader pattern of promoting narratives aligned with anti-Trump sentiment, ignoring evidence of the ICA’s flaws and Miller’s limited involvement.

This has fueled skepticism about the credibility of both the ICA and the media outlets that amplified Miller’s claims without scrutiny.

