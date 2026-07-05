By Amy Furr

July 5, 2026

Several countries are celebrating what America means to the world on her highly anticipated 250th birthday.

Overnight and into Saturday, July 4th, clips and photos of those celebrations were seen online with those nations joining in the patriotic red, white, and blue light displays.

In Paris, France, the iconic Eiffel Tower was lit up with “USA 250” as the structure glittered in the night sky.

“The lighting is part of a wider summer program organized by the City of Paris celebrating the historic friendship between France and the United States,” Oliya Scootercaster’s post read:

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, celebrated the anniversary with Japanese Defense Minister Koizumi Shinjiro and Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko among the guests at the event.

“The party was held on Odaiba, an artificial island in Tokyo Bay that serves as a high-tech shopping and entertainment district for the city. The island is reached by a two-level bridge known as the Rainbow Bridge, which is beautifully illuminated at night,” the report said.

The lighting on the bridge was changed to America’s colors of red, white, and blue for the celebration on Friday, as were the lights on Tokyo Tower.”

In the United Kingdom, the royal family joined the celebrations and recalled their recent visit to the United States.

Romania Minister of Foreign Affairs Toiu Oana on Saturday wished everyone a “Happy U.S. Independence Day!” and shared images of structures in her country lit up with America’s patriotic colors.

“On this special day, I extend my warmest wishes to the American people and to our friends and partners across the United States,” she wrote:

President Donald Trump marked the momentous occasion in a proclamation on Friday, stating, “Two hundred and fifty years ago, the Founders of our great Republic gathered in Philadelphia to fulfill a God-given destiny — the freedom and Independence of the United States of America.”

250TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ADOPTION OF THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

“Fifty-six men — representing legions of freedom-loving Patriots sprawled across 13 Colonies — pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to sign a legendary charter of freedom and declare America’s promise that all men are created equal and have the sovereign right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. On that sweltering summer day in the heart of Pennsylvania, these noble Patriots not only raised up a new nation, but immortalized in our Declaration of Independence a series of sacred truths that transcend time and place — creating the single greatest force for virtue, peace, prosperity, and greatness on the face of the Earth,” he stated.

Citizens and visitors will celebrate the anniversary on Saturday in Washington, DC, with what has been called the “largest” fireworks display in American history which will be a 40-minute show with 850,000 fireworks, Breitbart News reported Friday.

READ MORE:

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Washington, DC, Will Celebrate with 850,000 Fireworks for America’s 250th Anniversary on July 4

President Trump Delivers America 250 Speech at National Mall After Thunderstorm Delay

USPS Unveils Commemorative Declaration of Independence Forever Stamp to Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States

BOTTOMLINE

On July 4, 2026 — America’s 250th birthday (the semiquincentennial) — countries across the globe sent warm messages, symbolic gifts, dazzling public displays, and participated in major events to mark the milestone.

World Leaders from allies, partners, and even some unexpected quarters posted or issued messages celebrating the anniversary and shared values of freedom and independence.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: “Today, we join our American friends in celebrating 250 years of independence… our transatlantic partnership has been shaped by our shared values and family bonds.”

): Offered “heartfelt congratulations” and Pope Leo XIV (born and raised in Chicago called the anniversary an invitation to reflect on responsibilities to one another and future generations.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki: Highlighted the strong U.S.-Poland alliance as “one of the pillars of Europe’s security.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Sent a video message emphasizing the deep bond between the two nations and the defense of freedom.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Thanked America and expressed confidence in achieving peace together.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed : Praised the “determination and resolve” of America’s founding and the enduring partnership.

British Royal Family : Posted “Happy 250th” with emojis, referencing their earlier state visit.

NATO Secretary General : Wished Americans a happy Independence Day.

Even Russian President Vladimir Putin sent well-wishes to President Trump and the American people for health, prosperity, and happiness.

Germany lit up the Brandenburg Gate in red, white, and blue with “Freedom 250” projected across it — a stunning nighttime spectacle watched by crowds.

Japan gifted 250 new cherry blossom trees to replace aging ones from the original 1912 gift, strengthening the iconic National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C. (The U.S. reciprocated with dogwood trees.)

United Kingdom: The Royal Mint issued a special commemorative coin featuring King Charles III on one side and the American bald eagle on the other.

Spain: Released limited-edition coins honoring historical figures tied to the American Revolution.

France: The Patrouille de France aerobatic team flew patriotic red-white-and-blue displays over East Coast landmarks, joining U.S. teams.

While the dominant tone was celebratory and warm — especially from long-time allies — global reactions also included thoughtful reflection on America’s role in the world over 250 years.

Some voices offered praise for democratic ideals and innovation; others noted complexities in current geopolitics.

Overall, many nations genuinely wished America well on this historic day.

From illuminated landmarks in Europe and Asia to cherry trees in D.C. and ships sailing into New York Harbor, the world showed up for America’s 250th.

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