Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Visceral's avatar
Visceral
3h

They didn’t just repaint it. They literally removed the interior and rebuilt it. This is probably someone’s shampoo bottle.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture