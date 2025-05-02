By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 1, 2025

Although it is far too early to tell which Democrat the Deep State will thrust into the 2028 presidential election, bartender-turned-lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio Cortez thinks her name will headline a concise list of contenders.

The New York House Representative is so confident of her chances that she’s already started writing and postdating executive orders to implement if political winds shift in 2028 or, in her words, “We impeach Trump and his Cabinet in 2026.”

As reported, White Hats routinely conduct physical and electronic surveillance on Deep State players, among them AOC and her newfound political ally Bernie Sanders.

The pair recently completed their nationwide “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, which drew throngs of professional (paid) protesters to auditoriums where the undynamic duo espoused hatred of President Trump, Musk, and patriotic Americans.

Hidden among the raucous crowds were White Hats on a fact-finding mission to find out how much cash Soros was spending to manufacture sham spectators.

Those figures are still being calculated.

A White Hat attending the AOC-Sanders shitshow in Nampa, Idaho—a deeply Republican state where finding a Democrat is like finding a needle in a haystack—had the fortuity of sitting behind AOC field representative Daisy Nunez Abreu, a sycophantic liberal who shadows AOC as a puppy does its master.

Throughout the rally, Abreu had a laptop on her thighs and appeared to be proofreading a Microsoft Word document titled “Alexandria’s Executive Action Plan 2029.”

With Microsoft 365 and OneDrive or SharePoint, multiple people can collaborate on a Word document. When this option is enabled, the authors’ names or initials appear beside blocks of texts they have written or edited or on a sidebar to the left of the text.

The White Hat peeking at Abreu’s screen noticed that both she and AOC were co-authoring the document, with the former correcting AOC’s inexcusable formatting and grammatical mistakes.

She was editing a paragraph that read, “Alexandria’s first executive order—Abolish ICE and dismantle border wall.”

Contextually, AOC thinks she, as president, can circumvent Congress and unilaterally control the ‘power of the purse.’

She wrote she would spend “whatever it takes” to dismantle the border wall and hire “welcoming committees” to greet Mexican and South American persons seeking refuge in the United States, adding that the U.S. should accept, at a bare minimum, 7.2 million migrants annually.

Worse, she wrote her executive orders would facilitate an “immediate path to citizenship” and restore the Gulf of America to its proper name, the Gulf of Mexico.

The White Hat continued snooping as Abreu scrolled down the multi-page document.

As her second executive action, AOC would reinstate USAID and hire twice the number of employees DOGE fired and double the agency’s previous yearly budget to a whopping $80 billion—to fund “smog reduction” in Mexico City, provide COVID-19 vaccinations to impoverished people in Somalia, open food pantries in South Sudan, Africa, and restart USAID’s pledge to provide $50m worth of condoms to Gaza and other poor nations—because “imperfiable [sic] medical experts have identified a flesh-eating sexually transmuted [sic] disease.”

AOC, an alleged Boston University graduate with honors in economics and international relations, ought to have the intellectual acumen to form sentences not rife with misspellings, but we’re talking about a woman who Justice Democrats Executive Director Alexandra Rojas plucked from a Boston dive bar because the party desperately needed a young woman with an attractive figure to attract voters in 2016.

Per sources with whom we’re familiar, AOC swallowed much hose to achieve her meteoric rise among progressive Democrats.

Our White Hat sources say the New York House Rep has delusions of grandeur if she thinks the Deep State will put her center stage in the next presidential contest—but, she evidently believes she will save the nation from “Republican lawlessness.”

She even wrote that if President Trump amends the Constitution and runs again in 2028, she’d happily postpone her presidential ambitions until 2032 and be Barack Hussein Obama’s running mate against Trump in 2028.