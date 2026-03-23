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Maureen Mehlman's avatar
Maureen Mehlman
5h

Wow. Well I hope they release these guys. Sounds like its a chance for favorable PR with the people. They're just trying to care for their families in what sounds like an impossible situation. They didnt harm or endanger anyone so I say, free them.

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