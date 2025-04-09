By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 8, 2025

This is a follow-up to Military Storms CDC Office in Anchorage, Alaska, Arrests 16 CDC Workers”.

As reported on April 3, soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, stormed the CDC’s Anchorage office and left with 16 CDC prisoners in tow.

At the time, we didn’t know what crimes they had committed, but we’ve since learned that they had been planning to infiltrate the CDC’s Biosafety Level 4 laboratory at Georgia State University, steal lethal hemorrhagic fever cultures, and unleash the virus as “fuck you” to President Donald Trump.

A JAG source told Real Raw News:

“They knew their office was getting shut down as part of President Trump’s downsizing, meaning they’d be fired or furloughed or whatever you want to call it. Six of 16 still had BSL4 clearance. They didn’t give a crap if they died, too, but wanted to go out in a blaze of glory that, if they’d succeeded, could’ve killed millions. We knew about this because Army Cyber Command had overheard conversations between them.”

Following the raid, the 16 had been brought to Richardson detention facility, an Army-run internment camp, where both JAG and Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) investigators separated and interrogated the prisoners.

Our source said the interrogators, despite having irrefutable evidence against the CDC workers, utilized “unconventional” tactics to get confessions.

“Yes, a few were waterboarded,” our source said.

“But if it was done to confirm what we already knew.”

Five of the 16, he added, had on March 13 purchased airline tickets from Anchorage to Atlanta, home to two BSL-4 hell holes, one at the CDC’s monolithic headquarters, the other in a subterranean lair 150’ below the university.

Both locations were home to virulent pathogens—Ebola, smallpox, and a plethora of different pathogens that could quickly decimate the population.

Three prisoners who had been waterboarded and subjected to “electro-stimulus therapy” admitted they intended to use their still valid credentials to access the lab and surreptitiously pilfer live viruses.

One reportedly said, “It’s better to kill the country than see Trump leading it,” after investigators fastened jumper cables to his genitals.

As of this writing, all 16 have been sent to GITMO.

We’ll supply more details when we get them.