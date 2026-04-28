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Julian Hudson's avatar
Julian Hudson
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This isn't victory. This is a spiteful, hateful man using the lives and money of those he's supposed to care for in the service of his own personal vendetta.

This isn't state craft its an illegal war that he is conducting. Trump needs to be put on trial for acts of terrorism.

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