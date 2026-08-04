By Daniel Di Martino & Stu Smith

August 4, 2026

The State Department published a damning report documenting the Cuban communist regime’s nefarious activities in America.

DC powerbrokers float making Cuba a US territory as economy teeters

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican from Staten Island, called the idea of making Cuba a US territory a “real option.” Michael McWeeney

Among the revelations: Cuba has been training over 10,000 American left-wing activists and funding dissent in this country.

Cuba-linked groups plan ‘nationwide actions’ against US bases, ICE facilities: State Department

Cuba-linked activist groups inside the US have developed a plan for “coordinated nationwide actions” outside US military bases and Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities. AFP via Getty Images

They have the ability to organize disruptive demonstrations at most military bases and immigration facilities at a day’s notice.

Secretary of State Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe have been engaged in talks for months with Cuba’s Communist leaders, with the spy chief warning the nation it “can no longer be a safe haven for adversaries” of the US. via REUTERS

The timing is eerie. Just this Tuesday, yet another anti-ICE terror attack occurred in Manhattan when a former U.S. Army soldier set gasoline on fire in front of the agency’s New York field office.

Sleeper agents poised to wage war in California put US on high alert — as map of their top targets emerges

This pyromaniac isn’t officially linked to Cuba, but his violent left-wing attack is precisely the type of thing Cuba is incubating in America.

A photo of activist Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during a trip to Cuba in 1970 is included in report released by the US State Department titled Cuba the Capital of 21st Century Communism.

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel holds a Cuban flag during a rally. AFP via Getty

For decades, trips to Cuba have served as a rite of passage for some of America’s most committed activists.

Extremists drawn to revolutionary movements and radical causes visit the country to learn from the regime.

Early on, the Venceremos Brigade brought American students to the country to tap into its political groups.

Some of its first visitors then used what they learned to lead the Weather Underground. These and similar trips continue today and connect participants with more militant forms of activism.

The “Brigadista” Calla Walsh served as co-chair of the National Network on Cuba before she became a mouthpiece for the Iranian regime.

She declared “Death to America” in Tehran last year.

Former Venceremos brigadier Karen Bass managed to get elected as mayor of America’s second-largest city.

She has advanced causes favorable to the Cuban regime, such as calling to lift sanctions on the communist regime.

As a California congresswoman, Bass traveled to Cuba with the Obama administration in support of its policies.

At 19, Bass took her first trip to Cuba to help build homes. She returned to Cuba several times in the 1970s.

Bass called Fidel Castro “Comandante en Jefe” when he died. The phrase was used by Castro and seen as praise for him. Bass said recently she “wouldn’t do that again.”

When the Cuban tyrant Fidel Castro died, she mourned him as “Comandante en Jefe” — commander in chief.'

Karen Bass, now the mayor of Los Angeles, traveled to Cuba in 1973. Getty Images for Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI)



The list goes on: Isra Hirsi, daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), made a trip to Havana in March. She thanked the People’s Forum for organizing the trip, despite concerns that the organization may be a Chinese Communist Party propaganda arm.

People’s Forum denies any wrongdoing.

Some Cuban operatives aren’t as overtly revolutionary and work through more conventional political and professional channels, including nonprofit institutions and political organizations such as the Democratic Socialists of America.

Since 2019, the DSA has expanded its activism related to Cuba.

The party has intensified this engagement during the second Trump administration.

Ilsa Hirsi, the daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), stayed in a 5-star hotel during her trip to Havana. israhirsi/Instagram

The DSA sent 40 rank-and-file and governing members to Havana.

They met with communist officials, including Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Cossío Domínguez.

The DSA also participated in the trip that sent Hirsi and far-left streamer Hasan Piker — who recently called Mao Zedong “one of the great leaders of this world” — to Cuba.

Fortunately, the Trump administration has accelerated its efforts against the communist-influence network in America.

A federal court is investigating far-left China-based billionaire Neville Roy Singham, a chief financier of the nonprofit network supporting communist activities.

Besides the People’s Forum, Singham is a major contributor to Code Pink.

His wife, Jodie Evans, is the co-founder. Its leadership includes some of the country’s most prominent pro-Cuba activists, including Medea Benjamin, Claudia De la Cruz and Vivien Lesnik Weisman.

A grand jury is reportedly investigating whether Singham’s activities may have violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act. (Singham has not been charged with wrongdoing, and he has denied acting on behalf of the Chinese government.)

The Justice Department is also seeking the extradition of another far-left financier, James “Fergie” Chambers, who is living in Spain. (He has denied any wrongdoing.)

Fergie Chambers Built a Radical Funding Network and Landed in a Spanish Jail. The millionaire Marxist inherited $250 million.

Now he’s facing charges of supporting international terrorist groups.

James “Fergie” Chambers is the son of an American billionaire, James Cox Chambers. NurPhoto via Getty Images

But much more remains to dismantle these operations and militant networks.

A good place to start: The House Foreign Affairs Committee can subpoena every person and organization identified in the State Department’s Cuba report.

Their testimony would surely begin to expose these nefarious actors ahead of potential court proceedings.

And it would show the American people the extent of Cuba’s influence.

The Trump administration should also probe the nonprofit status of 501(c)3 groups such as the People’s Forum, Code Pink, the ANSWER Coalition and even the DSA’s own nonprofit arms such as the DSA Fund.

The DOJ and Treasury Department should enforce existing sanctions on Cuba, Venezuela and other far-left regimes to the greatest degree, punishing those who violate them by taking payment from those regimes or working for them.

Finally, to expose the influence of foreign tyrants, Congress should pass legislation to force every nonprofit group to disclose any large donation by a foreign national or from foreign-source funds.

The late Fidel Castro killed tens of thousands of Cuban citizens during his family’s reign, according to reports. Roger Viollet via Getty Images

It’s easy for DSA members and fellow travelers to funnel money to anti-American causes.

It’s easy for New York Mayor Mamdani to remain silent when the DSA supports the Cuban regime.

It’s easy for Rep. Ilhan Omar to blame America for Cuba’s socialist collapse.

It’s easy for Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) to lie and praise Cuba’s broken health system after meeting with the nation’s dictator.

But it’s not easy to be a Cuban suffering from blackouts, lack of water, and food shortages caused by socialism.

Earlier this week, Cuban tyrant Miguel Díaz-Canel said that “a new and more dangerous version of McCarthysm is back in the United States.”

Make no mistake, if the US government does not act, a wave of far-left terrorism will follow. We must not hold back our efforts to protect America’s freedom and way of life from communism and socialism.

Anti-communism is indeed back, and Cuba is next.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. State Department report titled “Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism” released under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accuses the Cuban regime of a multi-decade campaign of subversion, espionage, and ideological influence that has cultivated and sustained far-left networks inside the United States.

The State Department document argues that since 1959 the Cuban government has positioned itself as a hub for “Third Worldism” and radical leftism, training activists, providing ideological direction, offering sanctuary to U.S. fugitives, and maintaining institutional ties that amplify domestic unrest.

Historical support for U.S. radical groups such as the Weather Underground, Black Panthers, Black Liberation Army, and Puerto Rican militants (FALN/Macheteros). The Venceremos Brigade, which brought American leftists to Cuba for work and political education starting in the late 1960 s, is described as a long-running recruitment and influence channel; some participants later engaged in violence.

Safe harbor for American fugitives convicted of violent crimes , most prominently Assata Shakur (Joanne Chesimard), who escaped prison after her conviction in the 1973 killing of a New Jersey state trooper, received asylum in Cuba in 1984, and died there in 2025. Other fugitives have also resided on the island.

Ongoing networks centered on the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) —described as heavily tied to Cuban intelligence—and U.S. partner groups such as the National Network on Cuba (NNOC). The NNOC includes or works with organizations including the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Code Pink, the National Lawyers Guild, Communist Party USA , and others. The report links these to solidarity trips, strategy sessions, and a “National Rapid Response Plan” for coordinated actions against U.S. military bases and ICE facilities.

Cuban influence contributed, “in some way, shape, or form,” to episodes including the 2020 George Floyd-related unrest, Antifa activity, and campus activism. Espionage cases (Ana Belén Montes, Victor Manuel Rocha, and others) are cited as evidence of long-term penetration of U.S. institutions by ideologically motivated agents.

Cuba remains designated a state sponsor of terrorism by the United States, a status tied in significant part to harboring fugitives and historical support for revolutionary violence.

Documented Cuban activities are real and longstanding. Cuba systematically exported guerrilla doctrine and material aid across Latin America and beyond for decades.

Espionage successes against the United States are also established in court records.

Options under discussion include tighter enforcement of existing sanctions, investigations into U.S. nonprofits with foreign ties, greater transparency on foreign funding of advocacy groups, and continued designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

In short, the Cuban regime has a verifiable decades-long record of promoting revolutionary leftism, supporting armed groups, harboring U.S. fugitives, and running sophisticated influence and intelligence operations aimed at the United States.

That record justifies scrutiny and targeted pressure.

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