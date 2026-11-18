By David Gilmour

November 18, 2026

A highly classified communications network used by the National Security Agency (NSA) has reportedly gone down, prompting officials to scramble in determining the extent of the disruption.

The network, known as NSA Net, allows personnel at one of America’s most secretive intelligence agencies to exchange classified information internally.

Six people familiar with the situation told CNN on Tuesday that the system was offline, although there was no evidence suggesting the disruption was caused by a cyberattack.

The agency is working to establish the scope of the outage, with staggered arrivals introduced for staff while the problem is assessed, according to the report.

It remains unclear what caused the failure, how many employees have been affected or when normal operations might resume.

After news of the outage broke, The Wall Street Journal reported the network being offline was simply due to an upgrade:

That explanation was striking given Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s insistence earlier Tuesday on CNBC that the recent outages plaguing Americans were not connected and not the result of a cyber attacks — and that companies should do their “updates” in the middle of the night rather than the daytime.

The NSA, headquartered at Fort Meade, Maryland, is responsible for gathering foreign signals intelligence and protecting sensitive U.S. government communications.

The reported outage comes amid heightened scrutiny of the reliability of critical U.S. communications infrastructure following a series of major technology disruptions.

On Thursday, Microsoft’s Outlook suite was hit with an outage and on Friday a nationwide ground stop disrupted thousands of flights after a malfunction in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) communications equipment.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy subsequently blamed the aviation disruption on problems involving aging routers and a network upgrade, while federal officials said they had found no evidence of a cyberattack.

Over the weekend thousands of customers at major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, also reported service disruptions.

Chase said its issues had been resolved and said a “software bug” in its hardware systems was the cause, ruling out a cyberattack.

A spokesperson said other banks may have been affected through transactions involving Chase.

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BOTTOMLINE

The culprit was a routine software update/patch that caused systems not to restart as expected—not a cyberattack.⁠

On November 17, 2026, the NSA’s highly classified internal network, NSANet (or NSA Net), went offline.

This is the system personnel use to exchange classified (including top-secret) information internally.

CNN first reported it based on six sources, noting no evidence of a cyberattack.

Staff at the Fort Meade headquarters were instructed to stagger arrivals under a “code yellow” alert (later shifting levels), and some non-essential access was restricted while the issue was assessed.⁠

The Wall Street Journal (and subsequent reports) identified the cause as the NSA updating/patching its software.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton confirmed it stemmed from applying a software patch for major vulnerabilities discovered the prior month.

Those flaws were in PHP (a language used by a large share of websites); AI-assisted research helped identify and exploit them, prompting widespread patching.

Clayton said the patching process caused some systems “to not come back up when you patch them as expected.”

An official also noted increased patching volume overall because AI is surfacing more vulnerabilities.⁠

The outage was not expected to block urgent intelligence to President Trump (then traveling in Asia), and Five Eyes intelligence sharing was unaffected.⁠⁠

In short: a self-inflicted operational hiccup from necessary security patching on a sensitive internal network.

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