By Cassie B.

October 24, 2025

Daily strawberries can sharpen thinking speed in older adults.

They also improve systolic blood pressure, boosting heart health.

These benefits were seen with just two servings per day.

The advantages are linked to anti-inflammatory nutrients in strawberries.

This research supports using whole foods to maintain vitality with age.

Researchers at San Diego State University have discovered that consuming strawberries daily can sharpen cognitive function and improve cardiovascular health in older adults.

The randomized controlled trial, conducted with men and women in their 70s, demonstrated that just two servings of strawberries per day resulted in measurable improvements in processing speed and systolic blood pressure within eight weeks.

This research adds to the growing body of evidence supporting whole food nutrition as a powerful tool for maintaining vitality throughout life.

The study employed a rigorous crossover design where participants consumed either 26 grams of freeze-dried strawberry powder or a control powder daily for eight weeks.

After a four-week break, the groups switched supplements. The strawberry powder was equivalent to approximately two servings of fresh strawberries.

Researchers used standardized cognitive tests from the National Institutes of Health toolbox to measure brain function changes.

Cognitive benefits revealed

Participants receiving the strawberry supplement showed significant improvements in cognitive processing speed compared to the control group.

This means their brains worked more efficiently at performing mental tasks.

The findings suggest that incorporating strawberries into a daily diet could help maintain quick thinking and mental sharpness as we age.

The strawberry group also experienced improved systolic blood pressure readings.

Systolic blood pressure, the top number in a blood pressure reading, measures the pressure in arteries when the heart beats.

Elevated systolic pressure is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, making this finding particularly relevant for long-term health maintenance.

While the study was funded by the California Strawberry Commission, its findings align with existing research on strawberry benefits.

The research adds to previous studies linking berry consumption to reduced risk of cognitive decline and improved cardiovascular markers.

The consistency across multiple studies strengthens the case for strawberries as a functional food.

A nutritional powerhouse

Strawberries deliver an impressive array of nutrients that likely drive these benefits.

They are rich in polyphenols, particularly anthocyanins, which give strawberries their vibrant red color. These compounds possess strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that protect brain cells and blood vessels from damage.

The vitamin C content in strawberries supports immunity and helps the body absorb iron from plant sources.

The fiber in berries promotes satiety and fights cholesterol, while the folate in strawberries supports neurotransmitter production.

This nutrient combination creates a synergistic effect that benefits multiple body systems simultaneously.

Brain health nutrition expert Maggie Moon notes that “it’s likely that it’s the polyphenols in strawberries that promote memory and cognition brain health benefits, and the levels aren’t that different in fresh versus freeze-dried berries.”

This means whole strawberries likely provide similar benefits to the powder used in the study.

The study authors suggest that the anti-inflammatory actions of anthocyanins found in strawberries likely drive the observed benefits.

Chronic inflammation is increasingly recognized as a root cause of many age-related conditions, including cognitive decline and cardiovascular disease.

This research underscores a fundamental truth in natural health: the human body responds powerfully to proper nutrition.

While pharmaceutical solutions often target single symptoms, whole foods like strawberries provide multiple beneficial compounds that work together to support overall health.

This approach aligns with the principle that prevention through dietary choices remains our most effective strategy against age-related decline.

The evidence continues to mount that simple dietary choices can significantly impact long-term health outcomes.

Adding strawberries to your daily routine represents an accessible, natural strategy for protecting both brain and heart health as you age.