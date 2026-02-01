By Antonio Graceffo

February 2, 2026

Research and analysis groups investigating the funding behind protest organizations have identified a network of interconnected NGOs.

Taxpayer Funding for Activists: How Government Grants Support Minnesota’s Anti-ICE Riots

Beyond the Soros and Open Society network, other major funding ecosystems include the Arabella funding network, the Tides funding network, Neville Roy Singham and his foreign-funded network, and other large left-wing donors.

The Tides Foundation and Arabella Advisors operate as pass-through entities that allow donors to fund specific causes anonymously.

In Minnesota, groups such as the Sunrise Movement, which pivoted toward anti-ICE activity in 2025–2026, have received millions of dollars from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, an Arabella-managed group, as well as from the Tides Foundation.

The Soros and Open Society network remains a primary funding source for organizations such as the Legal Rights Center in Minnesota, which operates the “Know Your Rights MN” project. That project has been linked to bail funds supporting anti-ICE protesters in the Twin Cities.

The Ford and MacArthur foundations, while historically focused on broad social justice initiatives, have also appeared in 2025 grant disclosures as significant financial backers of Sunrise Movement chapters across the Midwest.

Some of these entities and funders are not U.S. citizens, including Hansjörg Wyss of Switzerland.

Governor Tim Walz (DFL) has implemented policies and issued directives that enabled groups such as Defend 612 by legitimizing the monitoring, filming, and obstruction of federal ICE operations.

They pour money into this broader ecosystem, which helps fund decentralized crowdfunding platforms that allow Antifa, the John Brown Gun Club of Elm Fork, which has been linked to an attack on an ICE facility, the Socialist Rifle Association, and other groups to receive financial support.

Neville Roy Singham is an American tech billionaire born in 1954 who founded ThoughtWorks, a software company sold for $758 million in 2017.

He now resides in Shanghai, China, and has been accused by U.S. lawmakers, media outlets, and investigators of using his wealth to fund a global network of NGOs and activist groups that promote Chinese Communist Party narratives while opposing U.S. policies on foreign affairs, human rights, and immigration.

Singham denies being a CCP agent, stating that he does not take orders from any government, but reports highlight his close ties to Chinese state media and propaganda efforts.

Singham’s funding operates through a web of nonprofits, shell companies, and donor-advised funds, often with minimal transparency, including addresses listed at UPS stores.

Key entities include United Community Fund, Justice and Education Fund, and People’s Support Foundation, which act as conduits and are headed by associates such as Jodie Evans, a Code Pink co-founder, or former ThoughtWorks employees.

Funded groups include Code Pink, People’s Forum, Tricontinental Institute, Party for Socialism and Liberation, ANSWER Coalition, International People’s Assembly, BreakThrough News, and others.

These organizations focus on far-left causes, including anti-war, pro-Palestine, and anti-capitalist activism, with messaging that aligns with CCP views, such as defending China on human rights while criticizing U.S. actions.

The network has distributed millions of dollars, with People’s Forum admitting it received more than $20 million from Singham, funneled through intermediaries.

Reports from The New York Times in 2023 and other outlets describe the system as an elaborate dark money network advancing CCP influence worldwide, including in the United States, India, South Africa, and Brazil.

Singham has been repeatedly linked to funding anti-ICE protests and riots in U.S. cities. These claims stem from congressional investigations, media reports, and public statements, though direct financial trails are often obscured by the network’s structure.

Groups such as the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Code Pink, People’s Forum, and the ANSWER Coalition, all funded by Singham, have organized or supported anti-ICE actions, including the “Shut It Down for Palestine” campaign, which intersects with broader anti-U.S. policy protests and unrest in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and other cities.

There are also allegations that Singham’s network provided logistical and financial support for “Hands Off Venezuela” and pro-Maduro protests that overlap with anti-deportation efforts.

Nationwide, his funding has been tied to pro-Palestine campus protests, anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles in 2025, and current “ICE-Out” actions, often framed as part of a broader information operation against U.S. interests.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida has publicly stated that Singham is “funding a lot of these anti-ICE riots,” calling him “worse than Soros” and linking him to groups such as the “armed queers of Salt Lake City” and Cuban activist networks.

While direct communist terrorist links are not explicitly listed on IRS forms, as groups would lose their 501(c)(3) status, the ideological and financial lineage is traceable.

Several Minnesota groups, including ISAIAH, are associated with the Gamaliel Foundation, which was founded on the community-organizing principles of Saul Alinsky.

Those enforcing the law are blamed, those breaking it are excused, and the public is told that the only way to stop the disorder is to surrender authority.

These methods are designed to rub raw the sores of discontent to force radical structural change.

Reports in 2025 indicated that nearly $2 billion in foreign money from the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Switzerland has flowed into U.S. political advocacy groups since 2020.

While many of these entities are labeled climate foundations, the money is frequently diverted into Get Out the Vote efforts and civil society training used during periods of unrest.

As of January 2026, the FBI has opened investigations into the funding behind violent anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis, specifically examining evidence of coordinated interference and the theft of government property.

BOTTOMLINE

Dark money and foreign influence in funding anti-ICE protests have gained traction in conservative media and congressional investigations, particularly amid nationwide demonstrations against ICE operations in cities like New York, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

These movements are not purely grassroots but orchestrated through opaque funding networks tied to foreign entities, specifically the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), with the goal of sowing division in the U.S.

Here’s a breakdown of major entities involved, based on reported funding and activities:

Ongoing probes under FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) could lead to asset freezes or designations. The debate underscores polarized views on immigration enforcement, with protests continuing despite arrests and clashes.

