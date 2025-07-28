By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 28, 2025

Real Raw News is publishing a series of articles based on interviews with six FBI officials.

Because we don’t want to draw fire and haven’t been given clearance to publish names and events, we are posting this as a hypothetical scenario. Draw from it what you will.

Imagine yourself as the newly appointed second in command at America’s foremost intelligence agency.

Prior to assuming your new role, you worked for a cable news network and, before that, the US Secret Service, as an agent and, later, an instructor at the Secret Service’s training academy in Maryland.

Those jobs, at which you excelled, afforded you rudimentary knowledge of governmental operations and the sweeping corruption plaguing the agency you’ve been empowered to overhaul.

You are keenly aware that a substantial number of the agency’s 38,000 employees remain loyal to the previous criminal administration and that rooting out the traitors will be a colossal task.

Yet you’re full of vim and vigor and hope, eager to prove you’re worthy of the coveted job you’ve accepted.

But despite having worked for the government and at a job where you interviewed countless officials, nothing could’ve prepared you for the debased depravity awaiting you at the agency’s headquarters.

By your third day of work, you’ve shaken countless hands and smiled facetiously at people of whom you are naturally suspicious.

You wander into a break room where four agents staring at a television are laughing uproariously—a lapse in decorum.

You discreetly peek at the TV, which is set to MSNBC’s Katy Tur Reports.

You wonder why an agency television is broadcasting a fake news station, and why employees are malingering instead of working.

Perhaps they’re laughing at Katy Tur. You soon realize, as you clandestinely eavesdrop, that your subordinates are laughing with, not at, Tur as she rakes President Trump over the coals for purging the military of trans people.

“I hate that orange bastard,” one agent says of President Trump.

“It’s a good thing Kash doesn’t know I’m a trans.”

“You know me,” says a second agent. “I transitioned four years ago and it didn’t cost me a dime. No one’s approached me yet, so hopefully I go unnoticed in the shuffle.”

“Best to just stay quiet,” the first agent says, and all four nod agreeably.

Your head spins. It occurs to you that a plurality of the agency’s workforce could be trans. You jot down the agents’ names to give to your boss. Wondering what debaucherous behavior you’ll see next boggles your brain.