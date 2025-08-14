By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 14, 2025

In the Christopher Nolan film “Batman Begins,” the film’s antagonist, Ra’s al Ghul, says Gotham cannot survive unless it is purged of pestilence and rebuilt from the ground up.

“When a forest grows too wild, a purging fire is inevitable and natural,” he tells Batman near the movie’s climax.

A National Guard commander interviewed by Real Raw News likened the nation’s capital to Gotham, telling us the city’s salvation hinges on eliminating undesirables and restoring order to a place long mired in decadence and corruption.

No, he didn’t advocate for razing buildings and slaughtering civilians, but he did say reconstruction requires removing from the city homeless criminals, gang members, violent offenders courts have freed, and, yes, progressive Congresspeople trying to thwart President Trump’s agenda.

However, he feels President Trump hasn’t gone far enough.

Speaking anonymously because the DOD frowns on Armed Forces talking with journalists on the record, he said the activation of only four hundred troops—of which only a fraction would be on the streets at a time, while the rest are housed in the D.C. Armory—is inefficient use of the Guard.

The District of Columbia National Guard has more than 2,700 Soldiers and Airmen. This includes approximately 1,350 Soldiers and 1,100 Airmen. As D.C. is a home rule city, the Guard answers only to President Trump.

Our source said he would like to see all 2,700 Guardsmen deployed in D.C.

“There’s a common misconception about the National Guard, that since we’re part-timers with civilian jobs, we don’t have the same stamina as, say, an Army soldier or a Marine, and that people joining the Guard just do it for benefits and a bit of extra cash. We all get the same basic training a soldier does, and we’re just as patriotic and ready to fight,” he said.

Asked about MSM articles claiming that Guardsmen were protesting being deployed to quell unrest on America’s streets, he added, “It’s bullshit, fake news. I haven’t seen any of us raise our eyebrows or trash-talk our assignment. It’s the opposite—we want more latitude. Many of us, including me, have lived in the D.C. suburbs all our lives, and we’ve seen this place go to shit under Obama and Biden.”

If he were calling the shots, he added, Mayor Muriel Bowser and her army of Antifa agitators would be arrested and jailed.

“In my humble opinion, Bowser’s a traitor, and we know protesters are getting paid. I’d like permission to raid her office and grab her, and see these paid protesters charged the same way the Biden DOJ charged the J6ers. This is my home, I want it fixed.”

He had witnessed D.C. fall into despair. He had seen his neighbors, law-abiding people, gunned down on his street.

He had watched crack houses spring up throughout his neighborhood. He couldn’t walk from his home to the corner store without sidestepping discarded syringes and junkies passed out on the sidewalk or begging for spare change.

He had watched his neighborhood suffer as non-English speaking illegal aliens invaded it during the criminal Biden regime.

“We can fix all this if the president lets us,” he said.

“My mother was a victim of a home invasion, tied up shot and murdered by Mexicans. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else, but we can’t just get rid of them—we must take out the trash, meaning people in Congress that let this happen.”

“Let us loose, and we’ll clean up D.C. lickety split,” he said in closing.