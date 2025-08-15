By Baxter Dmitry

August 15, 2025

It’s been only days since the National Guard seized control of Washington, D.C. And already… the dam is starting to crack.

Sources inside the D.C. police—men and women who’ve been forced to bury the truth for years—are finally speaking out.

They say that with the Guard in charge, the political leash is off… and they’re done covering for the powerful.

What they’re revealing is explosive—high-profile crimes, scrubbed from history.

Seth Rich. Pizzagate. The kind of cases you’re not supposed to ask about.

Andrew Breitbart—conservative firebrand, constant thorn in the side of the political elite—didn’t simply drop dead at 43.

He collapsed on the street days after vowing to release damaging footage of treasonous Barack Obama… and after becoming the first to publicly link the late John Podesta to trafficking networks.

They called it “natural causes.” But DC police whistleblowers say it was something else—a hit. And the order… came from deep inside the capital.

Tonight, we tell the story they tried to bury—at a moment when the last thing Barack Obama needs… is for it to surface.

Elected in 2008 on promises of “hope” and “change,” Obama delivered something very different—chaos.

Before him, there was no ISIS. No BLM. No Antifa. No nationwide war on cops.

Obama wasn’t just another politician—he was a trained Marxist, placed to sow division, weaken America, and fast-track its decline.

In D.C., the rules are different for the powerful.

The cops know it. Everyone knows it. If you’re part of the protected class, the badge is your shield—and serious crimes get swept under the rug as a matter of course.

That’s how it’s always been.

But with the National Guard calling the shots now, some inside the department see an opening. They’ve had enough. They’re ready to spill what they’ve been sitting on for years. And when they do… it’s going to get ugly.

Pizzagate. Seth Rich. The kind of leaks that can’t be walked back.

But before we get there, we have to talk about the late Andrew Breitbart—the man who saw through Barack Obama long before the rest of America even knew to look.

At CPAC on 10 February 2012, Andrew Breitbart let something slip—maybe by accident, maybe not.

Fired up from a day of conversations and the energy of the crowd, he blurted out that in March, he would reveal explosive evidence on Barack Obama.

Pictures. Video. Documents. Proof that Obama wasn’t who he claimed to be.

The details he gave were enough to send the crowd into a frenzy—and to make the media’s hair stand on end.

In 2012, Breitbart had damning videos from Obama’s past that could have destroyed his re-election chances.

Then Breitbart was suddenly gone, and the tapes were buried.

The public never saw the truth.

Instead, we got Mitt Romney—a weak opponent and fellow globalist who practically handed Obama a second term on a silver platter.

Breitbart was ahead of his time—digging into Obama’s best-kept secrets long before anyone else knew where to look, and uncovering the threads that would later explode into what the world knows as Pizzagate, years before the name even existed.

His intensity was unmatched, and it scared people—friends, enemies, even some in his own camp. But Breitbart understood the stakes.

He knew the level of depravity and evil operating just beneath the surface… even if most Americans had no idea what they were really up against.

Breitbart died just days after publicly exposing the late Hillary Clinton and John Podesta, and Barack Obama as frauds and monsters—people with skeletons in their closets that could end careers and topple empires.

Just another coincidence? Not according to elements within Washington’s police.

But first, let’s review the facts.

On the night of March 1st, 2012, Andrew Breitbart left home just after 10 p.m. for his usual walk with his dog. He stopped at a neighborhood bar for a glass of wine, chatted with regulars, and left a little after 11.

Minutes later, just down the street, he stepped off the curb—and collapsed like a “sack of potatoes,” a witness said.

The man who rushed to help noticed something strange: from the neckline up, Breitbart’s head was glowing bright red.

An ambulance arrived within ten minutes. By midnight, Andrew Breitbart—42 years old, pure firebrand energy, always at 120 miles per hour—was pronounced dead.

It happened just one day before he was set to drop what he called game-changing evidence on Barack Obama—video evidence of illegality and treason that, according to Andrew, would have destroyed Obama’s reputation and changed the outcome of the 2012 election.

They thought Breitbart’s death was the end of the story… but they’re wrong.

Because the trail he left behind—names, files, connections—didn’t die with him.

In fact, thanks to the police, some of it is starting to resurface. And what’s in those files? Let’s just say… it’s enough to shake Washington to its core.

Who is Barack Obama? The media sold us a fairy tale: a humble kid from Hawaii, raised by loving grandparents, working his way up to the highest office in the land.

But the truth? Very different.

According to his own family, he was born in Kenya.

Also according to his own family, he married a transgender spouse.

But the deceptions go back much further. Obama was groomed from birth.

A black child found in Africa, funded, and fed into the CIA system—given the best schools, the best connections, the “right” handlers.

His so-called grandparents? CIA assets.

His backstory? An absent single mother, a father no one really knew, and a financial situation that doesn’t add up for a second.

In the late ’60s and ’70s, Hawaii was one of the most expensive places in America.

Yet somehow, on his grandmother’s secretary’s salary, his family lived in a pricey high-rise and sent him to Punahou—one of the top private schools in the country.

A school whose records were conveniently destroyed in a “fire” no one remembers.

From there, Obama supposedly earns prestigious scholarships, despite being—at best—a mediocre student, and somehow travels the globe: Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Spain, France, the U.K., Kenya.

All with no job, no income, and, wait for it… no tax filings on record for decades.

Then Harvard Law—funded by a shady foreign benefactor.

Except… professors don’t remember him. Classmates don’t remember him. No one can verify his time there, including his classmate, Wayne Allyn Root.

Columbia Professor Drops Bombshell: ‘Obama Was Never Here — His Backstory Is a CIA Fabrication’

A highly respected Columbia University professor, with nearly half a century of experience at the prestigious Ivy League school, has come forward with a startling admission: Barack Obama was never a student there.

Professor Henry Graff, a longtime authority on presidential history and a fixture of Columbia’s faculty, claims that neither he nor any of his colleagues nor any of the students from Obama’s graduating class ever saw or heard of Obama during the time he was allegedly pursuing his political science degree—casting new doubt on a key piece of the former president’s biography.

“I taught every significant politician that ever studied at Columbia,” said Columbia Emeritus Professor of History Henry Graff, in an interview with Wayne Root, a contributor at The Blaze. “Between American History and Diplomatic History, one way or another, they all had to come through my classes.”

“Not Obama,” he continued. “I never had a student with that name in any of my classes. I never met him, never saw him, never heard of him.”

Graff alleged that “none of the other Columbia professors knew him either” and said he is “very upset” to hear Obama referred to as a graduate of Columbia University.

“I am angry when I hear Obama called ‘the first President of the United States from Columbia University,’” he said. “I don’t consider him a Columbia student. I have no idea what he did on the Columbia campus. No one knows him.”

Henry Graff, a distinguished scholar and recipient of the prestigious Kaul Foundation Award for Excellence in Education—a prize accompanied by a $100,000 honorarium—is widely respected in academic circles.

The author of several acclaimed books, Graff is best known for pioneering the first university course on the history of the American presidency, cementing his reputation as a leading authority on presidential history.

None of Obama’s supposed Columbia classmates can remember the future president

When Obama took office, his first move wasn’t policy—it was sealing every record of his past, from school files to passport logs, locking it all beyond public reach.

Obama’s life story isn’t just unlikely—it’s manufactured. And the deeper you dig, the more it stinks.

“Don’t question orders”—that’s been the Obama camp’s unspoken rule for the police and media for decades. But now, the tide is turning.

Sources inside Washington’s police force say critics and insiders—from Andrew Breitbart to Obama’s own personal chef—have been systematically silenced.

And with the National Guard now calling the shots, some of these officers are seizing the moment to speak to anyone who will listen.

There’s just one catch—they have to stay in the shadows until the investigation officially opens.

And that brings us to Breitbart. The man who saw through Obama long before the rest of America even knew to look—cut down less than twenty-four hours before he was set to release what he called game-changing evidence on the president’s past.

Breitbart saw it first and paid the ultimate price for exposing the truth.

Years later, the same secrets continued to be buried—Seth Rich, Pizzagate—but the fire he started is spreading.

The elite can’t stop it, Obama is up to his neck, and justice is coming.

The story Breitbart fought to tell is ours now—and there’s no turning back.

