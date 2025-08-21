By Rafa Gómez-Santos Martín

August 21, 2025

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has launched a decisive offensive against Mexican drug cartels with the introduction of Project Gatekeeper, a bilateral initiative aimed at dismantling criminal networks that flood American communities with deadly synthetic drugs.

This operation focuses on the cartels’ “gatekeepers” — key operatives who control smuggling corridors along the southwest border — who orchestrate the flow of fentanyl, methamphetamines, and cocaine into the United States, while channeling firearms and illicit money into Mexico.

The DEA’s strategy, outlined by Administrator Terrance Cole, emphasizes joint action with Mexican authorities to strike at the core of the cartels’ command and control.

“The DEA is taking decisive measures to confront the cartels that are killing Americans with fentanyl and other poisons,” Cole stated.

“Project Gatekeeper and this new training program show how we will fight: planning and operating side by side with our Mexican partners, and deploying the full strength of the United States government.”

The initiative includes a multi-week training program at a DEA intelligence center, bringing together Mexican investigators with U.S. agents, prosecutors, defense officials, and intelligence experts to develop coordinated law enforcement strategies.

Fentanyl alone has claimed more than 90,000 American lives per year from overdoses, a crisis fueled by cartels exploiting vulnerable borders and weakened law enforcement.

Project Gatekeeper addresses not only drug trafficking but also the broader criminal ecosystem, including arms smuggling and money laundering, which undermine public safety and national security.

The operation aligns with broader U.S. efforts, such as Operation Recover America, which has resulted in 3,337 arrests and the seizure of 44 million fentanyl pills since 2023.

This bold action underscores the urgent need to restore order and protect American families from the scourge of narco-terrorism.

The cartels, often designated as terrorist organizations, threaten the fabric of society by targeting vulnerable communities and eroding the traditional values of safety and stability.

Unlike past criminal administrations, which wavered in the face of diplomatic tensions, Project Gatekeeper signals a renewed commitment to law enforcement and cross-border collaboration.

A critical stance against the left’s indulgence .

The Left’s insistence on lax border policies and drug decriminalization has emboldened the cartels, allowing their deadly trade to thrive unchecked.

By prioritizing ideology over security, progressive agendas have endangered countless lives, enabling the chaos that Project Gatekeeper now seeks to dismantle.

A strong and unified response, rooted in law, order, and respect for national sovereignty, is the only path to protect our communities and preserve the values that hold our society together.

Zacatecas, Mexico: Nine Students Dismembered by the Cartels – President Trump Was Right: It is Urgent to Expose and Demand Accountability from Sheinbaum’s Government in its Narco-State.

Sheinbaum: the Mexican President who embraces the perpetrators.

And what does President Claudia Sheinbaum do while the cartels butcher innocent youths? Nothing. Worse yet: she extends a hand to them.

Since taking office, Sheinbaum has insisted on her “hugs, not bullets” policy, a strategy inherited from her mentor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In a recent speech in Mexico City, she claimed that fighting the cartels with force is “discriminatory” and that the solution lies in “addressing social causes.” Seriously?

While she philosophizes from her palace, the narcos decapitate people, and students end up in pieces.

This champagne left, which prefers pretty speeches over decisive action, has left Mexico in the hands of the worst criminals.

President Trump saw it coming, but the left ignored it.

President Donald Trump, from his position in the United States, has been warning for years about the danger of Mexican cartels.

In 2024, during his campaign, he promised to classify them as terrorist organizations and hit them with full military force if necessary.

Progressives, both in Mexico and worldwide, mocked him. “Exaggerated,” “warmonger,” they shouted.

Now, with nine dismembered bodies on a highway, who’s laughing last?

President Trump was right: these aren’t “misunderstood youths,” as the Mexican left claims, but bloodthirsty terrorists who deserve to be treated as such.

WATCH: Shadow of Ezra on X: "Nearly a dozen dismembered bodies of missing students vacationing in Mexico were discovered along a highway. Some remains were stuffed inside an abandoned car, concealed beneath a blood-soaked tarp, while others were scattered nearby. A bag filled with eight severed hands was https://t.co/UST9zuwjRW" / X

The left’s hypocrisy laid bare.

Sheinbaum and her government’s response are an insult.

Instead of declaring all-out war on the cartels, her administration has chosen to scale back military operations and promote “peace dialogues.” Dialogues with whom?

With those who chop off hands and stuff them in bags?

The budget for the Armed Forces was cut by 12% this year, while social programs to “reintegrate” criminals received a 20% increase.

The result: the Narcos are stronger than ever, and citizens are more defenseless.

A country held hostage by ineptitude.

Mexico isn’t just a narco-state; it’s an open-air graveyard.

In 2024, the country recorded over 34,000 homicides (INEGI), and 2025 is heading the same way.

The cartels control routes, extort businesses, and kill anyone who crosses their path.

Meanwhile, the Mexican left clings to its fairy tale: “If we give them love, they’ll change.”

Love? What they need is lead, justice, and a government with guts, not a president hiding behind empty speeches.

The contrast: conservatives vs. cowards.

Imagine for a moment a conservative government in Mexico. One that, like President Trump, isn’t afraid to call things by their name and act accordingly.

The cartels wouldn’t be treated as social victims but as what they are: scum that deserves to be eradicated.

The Armed Forces would have resources, clear orders, and full backing.

The students from Zacatecas would be alive, not in pieces. But no. Mexico chose the left, and this is the price: blood, chaos, and tears.

The left, a macabre joke.

So here we are, in Mexico where Narcos dismember students and President Sheinbaum sends them hugs from her progressive bubble.

What’s next? Inviting CJNG leaders for coffee at Los Pinos?

The Mexican left has turned the country into a tragic caricature: a place where the good die, the bad reign, and the rulers applaud their own ineptitude.

Don’t be surprised if we soon see Sheinbaum waltzing with “El Mencho” while the cemeteries fill up. What a triumph for “social justice”!

Laugh, leftists, but the joke is killing us all.

BOTTOMLINE

On August 18, 2025, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced a new bilateral initiative with Mexico to combat synthetic drug trafficking by Mexican cartels, with Project Portero at its core.

This project targets "porteros"—cartel gatekeepers who control key smuggling corridors along the U.S.-Mexico border, facilitating the flow of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and related activities like arms trafficking and money laundering.

Project Portero builds on ongoing efforts like Operation Recover America, which has led to 3,337 arrests and the seizure of 44 million fentanyl pills since 2023.

The DEA frames this as a historic offensive amid the fentanyl crisis, which they link to cartels exploiting vulnerabilities at the border.

However, Mexico's government has firmly denied any formal agreement or bilateral initiative under Project Portero.

Instead, Mexico is finalizing a separate security coordination agreement with the U.S. State Department, which prioritizes sovereignty, territorial respect, and independent operations within each country's borders.

This denial highlights ongoing tensions, including Mexico's opposition to U.S. designations of some cartels as terrorist organizations earlier in 2025, which Sheinbaum views as potential violations of national independence.

Fentanyl Overdose Statistics

The 90,000 annual U.S. deaths from fentanyl overdoses is roughly aligned with recent trends but represent an estimate for opioid-related fatalities, where fentanyl dominates.

Here's a breakdown based on the latest data:

These figures underscore the severity of the crisis, with cartels sourcing precursor chemicals primarily from China and manufacturing fentanyl in Mexico for U.S. distribution.

While Project Portero aims to address this at the border, the diplomatic discord with Mexico could hinder its effectiveness, as successful anti-trafficking efforts historically require strong cross-border cooperation.

