By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 5, 2026

Mirror Mirror, clones everywhere.

A Deep State scientist purporting to have worked at a cloning laboratory somewhere in the Pacific Northwest strolled up to the front gate of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last week and told the Secret Service agents who stopped him that he had crucial information for President Trump’s ears only.

An administration source familiar with the incident told RRN that the individual claimed to be, and resembled, deceased Novartis biomedical researcher Jason Thomas, who inexplicably vanished from his Wakefield, Massachusetts, home on December 13, 2025, and whose waterlogged corpse was found in Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield on March 17, 2026.

Thomas was among the bevy of missing or dead scientists the media and conspirators have obsessed over for several months.

Thomas, 45, was reportedly asleep in bed beside his wife on December 12, 2025, when he awoke and, barefoot in silk pajamas, sauntered outside on a moonless night.

His wife, Kristen, reported him missing the next morning, telling authorities he’d vanished, leaving behind his wallet, phone, and Apple Watch.

She suggested her husband might’ve committed suicide because he’d been struggling with the death of his parents, who, weirdly, died within an hour of each other on November 6, 2025.

The mother passed away in hospice after battling dementia, and the father had a massive heart attack and collapsed in Jason Thomas’ arms 90 minutes later.

The Wakefield Police Department released its theory: a distraught Jason Thomas, powerless to cope with his parents’ deaths, drowned himself in Lake Quannapowitt before winter ice covered the surface, and his bloated body was found by a police detective on March 17, 2026, as the ice cracked and thawed.

So, when a person whose physicality, speech, and mannerisms were identical to Thomas’ appeared at Mar-a-Lago, the Secret Service was naturally concerned and detained him while working to verify his seemingly absurd story.

Bizarrely, Thomas’ fingerprints matched file records.

All federal civilian employees are fingerprinted as a standard, mandatory part of the pre-employment background investigation and credentialing process, and Thomas had also been fingerprinted following a DUI arrest in 2023.

By then, the Secret Service had pulled Thomas’ academic and employment records, as well as news and police reports of his death.

It was flummoxed by the uncanny resemblance Thomas had to the one named on a death certificate and in photographs of his body being drudged from the lake.

The agents, our source said, showed Thomas seemingly irrefutable proof of his own death.

Still, he rejected the evidence as fake since he was alive and cognizant and telling the agents that President Trump’s survival hinged on information he had to deliver to POTUS personally.

Wisely, the Secret Service agents said their sworn duty precluded allowing potential threats anywhere near “Mogul,’ the Service’s codename for President Trump.

“Please, let me talk to President Trump, just for a minute; he has to know of the clones,” Thomas, tears streaming down his cheek, told agents.

“For all mankind, I must talk to Trump.”

Human clones—it’s a topic Real Raw New began reporting on in 2022 when US Special Forces discovered and bombed two Deep State cloning labs, one in the Missouri Ozarks and the other in the frozen Alaska tundra.

And in November 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin bombed a Deep State cloning lab in Ukraine.

The Secret Service agents who strip-searched Thomas gaped in stunned silence upon noticing that Thomas seemed androgynous—he had neither male nor female genitals, just a paved patch of smooth skin from abdomen to where a phallus or vagina would be on a human man or woman, respectively.

“What da fuck are we seeing?” one agent said.

“Bring me before Trump. I am a scientist who was forced at gunpoint and threat to my family to work at a clone lab,” Thomas told the agents.

“Why don’t you have a dick?” an agent had asked Thomas. “Are you a clone?”

“I’m Jason Thomas, get me to Trump,” he answered.

Two hours later, White Hats who had participated in the Missouri and Alaska raids showed up at the Secret Service’s Tampa, Florida, office to take charge of Thomas.

US Army Rangers set up a perimeter around the building as Special Forces soldiers and Delta Force operators burst inside and informed the Secret Service that they’d been authorized to relocate Thomas to a military detention facility.

An ensuing argument, our source said, resulted in a jurisdictional dispute, with military Special Operations forces and the US Secret Service pointing guns at one another.

Amid the standoff, the Secret Service agents received a phone call—from President Trump?—demanding they concede defeat and surrender Thomas to the military.

Thomas, our source said, was brought to Fort Bliss and told an uncomfortable truth—that he was a clone of the real Thomas.

“I’m not a fucking clone, you stupid ass douche bags. Yeah, I worked at a clone lab someplace in northern California, Oregon, or Washington State, but I can’t remember where because they wiped my damn memory. But I know they have clones of President Trump and I gotta’ tell him. I’m coming clean, want amnesty, immunity. They’ll kill Trump and his family, and I know how it’ll go down.”

According to our sources, the Thomas at Fort Bliss had the telltale signs of being a clone—flat feet, missing molars, and no genitals—but refused to accept even the remotest possibility he’d been hatched in a cloning cylinder.

“This is where we are today. Clones and AI,” our source said.

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BOTTOMLINE

A man resembling deceased Novartis biomedical researcher Jason Thomas (said to have vanished in late 2025, with a body found in early 2026) appeared at Mar-a-Lago’s gate, begged Secret Service to let him warn President Trump about clones of Trump and others from a Pacific Northwest lab, and was later identified/revealed at Fort Bliss as a clone of the real Thomas whose memory had been wiped.

It includes dramatic details of tears, pleas for amnesty, and warnings of assassination plots.

A German-born scientist, now identified as Harald Kraus, at once after his arrest claimed the now-destroyed Missouri lab had released three copies of Joseph R. Biden between 2012-2022.

While hooked to the polygraph, Kraus said clones had a “lifespan” of only three years, which is why the Deep State bred multiple copies of the same persons.

He said that rapid maturation came with an insoluble side effect: irreversible decay of neural pathways.

In humans, the brain clears unused pathways through a process called synaptic pruning; every time we learn something new, our brain structure changes; new neural pathways form (synapses are created to store and retrieve this new information.)

Clones, Kraus said, stop forming new pathways after three years, and existing paths rot, causing psychosis before they die.

Every clone, he added, has a subdermal microchip implanted behind the left ear. It serves as a GPS tracking device and a receiver through which the Deep State can issue a “recall command” ahead of the clone’s expiration date.

“He also said the chip allows the Deep State to monitor a clone’s general health,” our source said.

Kraus explained that recalled clones get dissolved in acid and replaced by another facsimile of the human it portrays in public, and claimed the now-destroyed Missouri lab had released three copies of Joseph R. Biden between 2012-2022.

Kraus said he believed but could not prove that Obama had real Biden killed.

Our source said Kraus passed four polygraph exams.

When asked what would happen to Kraus, he said, “Obviously, we can’t let him go. The Deep State won’t let him live, and we have justifiable reasons to hold him indefinitely if necessary. He’s committed crimes against the nation and humanity. And he might have more to tell us.”

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