By Juliana Cruz Lima

May 9, 2026

A DEAD NASA-linked scientist was allegedly blasted by a secret Pentagon “beam” after threatening to expose theories on UFOs and anti-gravity technology.

The bombshell claims have resurfaced after the Department of War publicly confirmed it uses futuristic “directed energy weapons” – or DEWs – in military operations.

Amy Eskridge, co-founder of the Institute for Exotic Science, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound last June. Facebook

The Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael revealed the tech in a chilling X post on Monday.

“Directed energy weapons are a fine addition to our arsenal…” the post read alongside an image showing a laser-style beam firing as a soldier clutched his head in pain.

Dubbed directed energy weapons or DEWs, these advanced instruments of war, DEWs use concentrated electromagnetic energy or atomic and subatomic particles to disable drones, electronic systems and even kill enemy troops.

The announcement appeared to validate long-running claims that the US government had secretly been developing sci-fi style weapons for years.

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Area 51 researcher Joerg Arnu.

One of the most high-profile figures to allegedly sound the alarm was scientist Amy Eskridge, 34, who researched anti-gravity systems, UFOs and extra-terrestrial life.

CLOSE ENCOUNTER: UFOs are flying over US nuclear bases, President Trump’s right-hand man Marco Rubio admits in bombshell new documentary

President Trump's Secretary of State Rubio, has made bombshell claims on reports of UFOs above restricted US nuclear plants in the trailer for the new, highly anticipated documentary The Age of Disclosure.

Official footage of UFOs has been released to the public. New York Times

1000ft flying saucer seen by US Navy pilot. X

At least three videos have been declassified and will feature in the highly anticipated documentary The Age of Disclosure, which includes dozens of prominent figures in the US government, military and intelligence communities.

In the trailer, Rubio can be seen saying there had been reports of “something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities” that was not of US origin.

He went on to say that “even presidents were [informed] on a need to know basis” regarding UFO sightings, and that people had claimed “it would cost them their lives” to speak out on the reports.

Rubio further admitted the reports of the UFOs “keep him up at night”.

The footage will be seen in a much anticipated documentary. Alamy

Eskridge, from Huntsville, Alabama, reportedly told associates she had been attacked inside her own home with a directed energy weapon shortly before her death in 2022.

She was not directly employed by NASA, but had several significant ties to the agency through her family and her research in Huntsville – a major hub for NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

Authorities ruled she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It comes as the Department of War confirmed its use of ‘directed energy weapons’ in military operations. AP

Her theory was seconded by retired British intelligence officer Franc Milburn, whom she had enlisted to investigate harassment she received after she threatened to disclose information about the subjects of her research.

He claims she was targeted by a “directed energy weapon” that burned her body with microwaves. Milburn even shared pics of blisters, skin lesions and other wounds that Eckridge had allegedly sustained in said attack.

Milburn alleged Eskridge suffered burns, blisters and skin lesions after being struck by microwaves from a DEW attack, according to The New York Post.

He reportedly submitted evidence and findings to Congress in 2023.

The former paratrooper said Eskridge messaged him saying: “My ex-CIA weapons guy on my team saw my hands when they were burned really badly a couple months ago.”

Milburn also claimed Eskridge believed an operative linked to a “private aerospace company” attacked her using an “RF k-band emitter run by five car batteries strung together from inside an SUV.”

The K-band is a range of radio frequencies that can reportedly be converted into targeted rays.

While the allegations surrounding Eskridge have never been proven, the US military has openly tested similar laser style systems in recent years.

The Pentagon has reportedly requested nearly $790million for DEW programs during the 2025 fiscal year.

Outside contractors are also involved in the technology – including defense company AeroVironment – which reportedly helped develop the Locust X3 anti-drone weapon, the Post reported.

The mounted system is said to fire beams at the speed of light to disable airborne drones.

Eskridge is reportedly one of 11 US scientists and researchers who hav either vanished or died after studying UFO’s, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena – known as UAPs – and classified national security programs.

Republican Congressman Eric Burlison said the disappearances were “too coincidental” and revealed his office had already been investigating some of the cases before President Donald Trump reportedly ordered a probe.

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President Donald Trump has teased the release of ‘a lot of things’ related to decades of top-secret research on UFOs and extraterrestrial life. AP

Burlison claimed the incidents could be linked to classified aerospace and UFO intelligence – or even hostile actors connected to China, Russia or Iran.

There are now more than 10 space specialists somehow linked to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration that have gone missing or died. Getty

BREAKING NEWS

McCasland, missing since February 27, is actually sitting in a military stockade for allegedly planning to defect to North Korea, of all places, with an SD card chock full of classified intelligence.

The SD card reportedly contained sensitive satellite schematics and codes used by the Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron.

Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) operators arrested McCasland near his home on Feb 27, based on solid evidence he planned to give US secrets to North Korea for asylum.

The source, citing security, gave only basic details about the arrest.

“He lost his mind or something, he got Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the source said of McCasland, “and had reached out to several foreign intelligence agencies—Russia’s FSB, the Ukrainian 5th Floor, China’s Ministry of State Security.

Weirdly, Russian President Vladimir Putin called President Trump to tell him a traitor was trying to be trying to sell sensitive info for citizenship.”

READ MORE:

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Pentagon says UFO nearly crashed into commercial airliner above New York - as bombshell report is released

US Moves to Deploy High-Energy Laser Counter Drone System as Airspace Threats Rise

New ‘Nikola Tesla’ Found Dead After Exposing ‘Free Energy’ Technology Hidden By NASA

EXCLUSIVE: Missing Nuclear Official Becomes TENTH Person Tied to Dark Pattern Surrounding US Secrets.

BOTTOMLINE

The “War Dept confirms energy weapons” are real, long-developed technologies: high-energy lasers (HEL) and high-power microwaves (HPM) designed to disable drones, electronics, or missiles at the speed of light.

They’ve been tested for years; the Pentagon requested hundreds of millions in funding (e.g., ~$790M for FY2025).

Amy Eskridge, a 34-year-old researcher in Huntsville, Alabama (home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center), who died four years earlier is listed among ~11 researchers linked to sensitive NASA, Department of War, Los Alamos, or UAP-adjacent work who have died or disappeared in recent years.

She co-founded the private Institute for Exotic Science and specialized in plasma physics, anti-gravity propulsion concepts, and advanced aerospace tech.

The FBI has looked into some cases for possible espionage or foul play (e.g., foreign adversaries).

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