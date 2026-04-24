Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA
3h

Great! I'm glad the president is doing this, especially when we want other countries that need oil to be able to travel through the Hormuz Strait without harm.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture