By STACY LIBERATORE

March 30, 2025

While NASA is searching for life on Mars, a CIA document claims it was found 40 years ago.

The report, 'Mars Exploration May 22, 1984,' details how the agency used astral projection—the idea that a person's spirit can travel through the astral plane—to transport a 'subject' to Mars approximately one million years BC.

The study was part of Project Stargate, a secret US Army unit established in 1977 that focused on anomalous phenomena, including remote viewing, telepathy, and psychokinesis.

Participants were exposed to sounds like binaural beats and hemi-sync audio to induce altered states of consciousness and promote psychic abilities.

The experiment's 'subject' was transported to the planet during the specified year, reporting an 'oblique view of a pyramid' and a 'very large road' with a monument similar to those known among ancient Egyptians on Earth, the report claims.

The vision then shifted to a population of 'very large people' searching for 'a new place to live because their environment was corrupted.'

Project Stargate was the US government's new weapon against the Soviet Union, aimed at creating mind-reading spies who could infiltrate the minds of its enemies.

The classified project was conducted at Fort Meade in Maryland, recruiting men and women who claimed to have extrasensory perception (ESP) to help uncover military and domestic intelligence secrets.

It shut down in 1995, but during its more than 10-year existence, psychics known as 'remote viewers' participated in a wide array of operations, from locating hostages kidnapped by Islamic terrorist groups to tracing the paths of fugitive criminals within the US.

Leading up to its closure was 'Mars Exploration May 22, 1984,' a document declassified in 2017 that has recently resurfaced online.

The document is sparse in details, beginning with: 'Method of site acquisition: Sealed envelope coupled with geographic coordinates.'

The envelope was provided to the subject before the interview but was not opened until afterward.

'In the envelope was a 3x5 card with the following information: The Planet Mars. Time of interest approximately one million BC,' the document reads.

The administrator of the experiment verbally relayed the envelope contents and allowed the subject to provide their observations. The starting time was 10:09 a.m. ET.

The subject was asked to focus their attention on '40.89 degrees north, 9.55 degrees west.'

'It sort of looks... I kind of got an oblique view of a ah... pyramid or pyramid form,' the subject said.

They continued to describe the structure as okra-colored, a hue ranging from yellow to deep orange and brown.

The subject then observed shadows of 'very tall, thin' people wearing strange clothing.

The administrator prompted the subject to remain in that time period but move to another location in space.

The landscape featured a very long road with what appeared to be the Washington Monument at the end.

'It's like an... obelisk,' the subject said before being asked to move to different locations until they saw people again.

The subject moved to a place where a violent storm was ripping through Mars, and people were using the giant pyramids for shelter.

'Different chambers... but they're almost stripped of any kind of... furnishing or anything. It's like ah... strictly functional, a place for sleeping—or that's not a good word—hibernation, some form,' the subject said.

I can't... I get real raw inputs, storms, savage storms, and sleeping through storms.'

The experiment suggested that a population of people died on Mars after intense storms ripped through the planet

The administrator asked the subject to describe who was sleeping through the storms.

'Very... tall again, very large... people, but they're thin. They look that way because of their height, and they dress like in, oh hell, it's like a real light silk, but it's not flowing type of clothing. It's like cut to fit,' they explained.

The subject told the administrator that these were ancient people who were dying.

'It's past their time or age,' the subject said. 'They're very philosophic about it. They're looking for ah... a way to survive, and they just can't.'

The subject appeared concerned for the ancient people, saying they were looking for a way out or waiting for something to return.

'It's like I'm getting all kinds of overwhelming input of the... corruption of their environment,' the subject said.

'It's failing very rapidly, and this group went somewhere, like a long way, to find another place to live.'

The subject claimed to have spoken with one of these people, who told them that a group had left in what 'looks like the inside of a larger boat.'

The administrator told the subject to go along on the journey and report what they saw.

'Impression of a really crazy place with volcanoes and gas pockets and strange plants—a very volatile place. It's very much like going from the frying pan into the fire,' the subject said.

'The difference is there seems to be a lot of vegetation where the other place did not have it. And a different kind of storm.'

The administrator then told the subject it was time to come back.

'Move now back to the room, back to the sound of my voice, back farther now to the sound of my voice on the 22nd of May, 1984,' they told the subject.

